contentful-batch-libs

by contentful
9.2.1 (see all)

Library modules used by contentful batch utility CLI tools.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47.1K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Contentful Batch Libs

npm

semantic-release js-standard-style

This repository contains shared methods used within Contentful's import and export tools.

Even when these parts are fairly small and independent, they might not be easy to understand and use for your own projects right now.

Each module has more extensive documentation in the code regarding their own purpose.

About

Contentful provides a content infrastructure for digital teams to power content in websites, apps, and devices. Unlike a CMS, Contentful was built to integrate with the modern software stack. It offers a central hub for structured content, powerful management and delivery APIs, and a customizable web app that enable developers and content creators to ship digital products faster.

"Get" Modules

getSourceSpace

Used to get content from a space, intended to be copied somewhere else, or manipulated.

getOutdatedDestinationContent

Gets content from a space which will have content copied to it, based on a collection of existing content.

"Push" Modules

creation

Entity creation methods.

assets

Asset processing methods.

deletion

Entity deletion methods.

publishing

Entity publishing methods.

pushToSpace

Pushes all changes, including deletions, to a given space. Handles (un)publishing as well as delays after creation and before publishing.

Creates everything in the right order so that a content type for a given entry is there when entry creation for that content type is attempted.

Allows only content model or only content pushing.

"Transform" Modules

transformSpace

Transforms all the content from a space, in order to ready it to be sent to another space.

transformers

Transformer methods for each kind of entity.

Utils

createClients

Creates delivery and management client instances for both source and destination spaces.

errorBuffer

Gathers errors in an internal buffer which can then be drained in order to output them to a user.

Changelog

Check out the releases page.

