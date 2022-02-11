JavaScript library for the Contentful Content Delivery API and Content Preview API. It helps you to easily access your Content stored in Contentful with your JavaScript applications.
What is Contentful?
Contentful provides content infrastructure for digital teams to power websites, apps, and devices. Unlike a CMS, Contentful was built to integrate with the modern software stack. It offers a central hub for structured content, powerful management and delivery APIs, and a customizable web app that enable developers and content creators to ship their products faster.
Other browsers should also work, but at the moment we're only running automated tests on the browsers and Node.js versions specified above.
In order to get started with the Contentful JS library you'll need not only to install it, but also to get credentials which will allow you to have access to your content in Contentful.
npm install contentful
For browsers, we recommend to download the library via npm or yarn to ensure 100% availability.
If you'd like to use a standalone built file you can use the following script tag or download it from jsDelivr, under the
dist directory:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/contentful@latest/dist/contentful.browser.min.js"></script>
Using
contentful@latest will always get you the latest version, but you can also specify a specific version number.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/contentful@5.0.1/dist/contentful.browser.min.js"></script>
The Contentful Delivery library will be accessible via the
contentful global variable.
Check the releases page to know which versions are available.
This library also comes with a legacy version to support Internet Explorer 11 and other older browsers. It already contains a polyfill for Promises.
With version
9.0.4we dropped the support for IE 11. The legacy bundle will only be available for older versions. The full list of supported browsers can be found here @contentful/browserslist-config
The following code snippet is the most basic one you can use to get some content from Contentful with this library:
const contentful = require("contentful");
const client = contentful.createClient({
// This is the space ID. A space is like a project folder in Contentful terms
space: "developer_bookshelf",
// This is the access token for this space. Normally you get both ID and the token in the Contentful web app
accessToken: "0b7f6x59a0"
});
// This API call will request an entry with the specified ID from the space defined at the top, using a space-specific access token.
client
.getEntry("5PeGS2SoZGSa4GuiQsigQu")
.then(entry => console.log(entry))
.catch(err => console.log(err));
Check out this JSFiddle version of our Product Catalogue demo app.
This library can also be used with the Preview API. In order to do so, you need to use the Preview API Access token, available on the same page where you get the Delivery API token, and specify the host of the preview API, such as:
const contentful = require("contentful");
const client = contentful.createClient({
space: "developer_bookshelf",
accessToken: "preview_0b7f6x59a0",
host: "preview.contentful.com"
});
You can find all available methods of our client in our reference documentation
To get your own content from Contentful, an app should authenticate with an OAuth bearer token.
You can create API keys using the Contentful web interface. Go to the app, open the space that you want to access (top left corner lists all the spaces), and navigate to the APIs area. Open the API Keys section and create your first token. Done.
Don't forget to also get your Space ID.
For more information, check the Contentful REST API reference on Authentication.
To help you get the most out of this library, we've prepared all available client configuration options, a reference documentation, tutorials and other examples that will help you learn and understand how to use this library.
The
createClient method supports several options you may set to achieve the expected behavior:
contentful.createClient({
... your config here ...
})
|Name
|Default
|Description
|
accessToken
|Required. Your CDA access token.
|
space
|Required. Your Space ID.
|
environment
|
'master'
|Set the environment that the API key has access to.
|
host
|
'cdn.contentful.com'
|Set the host used to build the request URI's.
|
basePath
|
''
|
This path gets appended to the host to allow request urls like
https://gateway.example.com/contentful/ for custom gateways/proxies.
|
httpAgent
|
undefined
|Custom agent to perform HTTP requests. Find further information in the [axios request config documentation](https://github.com/mzabriskie/axios#request-config).
|
httpsAgent
|
undefined
|Custom agent to perform HTTPS requests. Find further information in the [axios request config documentation](https://github.com/mzabriskie/axios#request-config).
|
adapter
|
undefined
|Custom adapter to handle making the requests. Find further information in the [axios request config documentation](https://github.com/mzabriskie/axios#request-config).
|
headers
|
{}
|
Additional headers to attach to the requests. We add/overwrite the following headers:
|
proxy
|
undefined
|Axios proxy configuration. See the [axios request config documentation](https://github.com/mzabriskie/axios#request-config) for further information about the supported values.
|
resolveLinks
|
true
|Turn off to disable link resolving.
|
removeUnresolved
|
false
|Remove fields from response for unresolved links.
|
retryOnError
|
true
|
By default, this library is retrying requests which resulted in a 500 server error and 429 rate limit response. Set this to
false to disable this behavior.
|
application
|
undefined
|Application name and version e.g myApp/version.
|
integration
|
undefined
|Integration name and version e.g react/version.
|
timeout
|
30000
|in milliseconds - connection timeout.
|
retryLimit
|
5
|Optional number of retries before failure.
|
logHandler
|
function (level, data) {}
|Errors and warnings will be logged by default to the node or browser console. Pass your own log handler to intercept here and handle errors, warnings and info on your own.
|
requestLogger
|
function (config) {}
|Interceptor called on every request. Takes Axios request config as an arg.
|
responseLogger
|
function (response) {}
|Interceptor called on every response. Takes Axios response object as an arg.
The JS library reference documents what objects and methods are exposed by this library, what arguments they expect and what kind of data is returned.
Most methods also have examples which show you how to use them.
For versions prior to 3.0.0, you can access documentation at https://github.com/contentful/contentful.js/tree/legacy
http - Our library is supplied as node and browser version. Most non-node environments, like React Native, act like a browser. To force using of the browser version, you can require it via:
const { createClient } = require('contentful/dist/contentful.browser.min.js')
More information about how to use the library in advanced or special ways can be found in the ADVANCED.md document.
We gathered all information related to migrating from older versions of the library in our MIGRATION.md document.
We appreciate any help on our repositories. For more details about how to contribute see our CONTRIBUTING.md document.
This repository is published under the MIT license.
We want to provide a safe, inclusive, welcoming, and harassment-free space and experience for all participants, regardless of gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, socioeconomic status, body size, ethnicity, nationality, level of experience, age, religion (or lack thereof), or other identity markers.
Although I dislike Contentful, the library is fine and simple. To use it, you just import the client and pass in your tokens, space, and environment. After that, you can use the client to pull data from Contentful. You can also filter it by page type, slug, etc. It also supports Typescript pretty well. The problems with this library are more related to Contentful (like all the content nesting, typing that is annoying). The documentation is lacking a lot, I found myself a few times having to look into their code to check the functions they have available. So if you already use Contentful as your Headless CMS, their JS library works well.