content-type

by jshttp
1.0.4

Create and parse HTTP Content-Type header

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.6M

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

content-type

Create and parse HTTP Content-Type header according to RFC 7231

Installation

$ npm install content-type

API

var contentType = require('content-type')

contentType.parse(string)

var obj = contentType.parse('image/svg+xml; charset=utf-8')

Parse a Content-Type header. This will return an object with the following properties (examples are shown for the string 'image/svg+xml; charset=utf-8'):

  • type: The media type (the type and subtype, always lower case). Example: 'image/svg+xml'

  • parameters: An object of the parameters in the media type (name of parameter always lower case). Example: {charset: 'utf-8'}

Throws a TypeError if the string is missing or invalid.

contentType.parse(req)

var obj = contentType.parse(req)

Parse the Content-Type header from the given req. Short-cut for contentType.parse(req.headers['content-type']).

Throws a TypeError if the Content-Type header is missing or invalid.

contentType.parse(res)

var obj = contentType.parse(res)

Parse the Content-Type header set on the given res. Short-cut for contentType.parse(res.getHeader('content-type')).

Throws a TypeError if the Content-Type header is missing or invalid.

contentType.format(obj)

var str = contentType.format({
  type: 'image/svg+xml',
  parameters: { charset: 'utf-8' }
})

Format an object into a Content-Type header. This will return a string of the content type for the given object with the following properties (examples are shown that produce the string 'image/svg+xml; charset=utf-8'):

  • type: The media type (will be lower-cased). Example: 'image/svg+xml'

  • parameters: An object of the parameters in the media type (name of the parameter will be lower-cased). Example: {charset: 'utf-8'}

Throws a TypeError if the object contains an invalid type or parameter names.

License

MIT

