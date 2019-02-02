Create and parse HTTP Content-Type header according to RFC 7231

Installation

$ npm install content-type

API

var contentType = require ( 'content-type' )

var obj = contentType.parse( 'image/svg+xml; charset=utf-8' )

Parse a Content-Type header. This will return an object with the following properties (examples are shown for the string 'image/svg+xml; charset=utf-8' ):

type : The media type (the type and subtype, always lower case). Example: 'image/svg+xml'

parameters : An object of the parameters in the media type (name of parameter always lower case). Example: {charset: 'utf-8'}

Throws a TypeError if the string is missing or invalid.

var obj = contentType.parse(req)

Parse the Content-Type header from the given req . Short-cut for contentType.parse(req.headers['content-type']) .

Throws a TypeError if the Content-Type header is missing or invalid.

var obj = contentType.parse(res)

Parse the Content-Type header set on the given res . Short-cut for contentType.parse(res.getHeader('content-type')) .

Throws a TypeError if the Content-Type header is missing or invalid.

var str = contentType.format({ type : 'image/svg+xml' , parameters : { charset : 'utf-8' } })

Format an object into a Content-Type header. This will return a string of the content type for the given object with the following properties (examples are shown that produce the string 'image/svg+xml; charset=utf-8' ):

type : The media type (will be lower-cased). Example: 'image/svg+xml'

parameters : An object of the parameters in the media type (name of the parameter will be lower-cased). Example: {charset: 'utf-8'}

Throws a TypeError if the object contains an invalid type or parameter names.

License

MIT