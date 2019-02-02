Create and parse HTTP Content-Type header according to RFC 7231
$ npm install content-type
var contentType = require('content-type')
var obj = contentType.parse('image/svg+xml; charset=utf-8')
Parse a
Content-Type header. This will return an object with the following
properties (examples are shown for the string
'image/svg+xml; charset=utf-8'):
type: The media type (the type and subtype, always lower case).
Example:
'image/svg+xml'
parameters: An object of the parameters in the media type (name of parameter
always lower case). Example:
{charset: 'utf-8'}
Throws a
TypeError if the string is missing or invalid.
var obj = contentType.parse(req)
Parse the
Content-Type header from the given
req. Short-cut for
contentType.parse(req.headers['content-type']).
Throws a
TypeError if the
Content-Type header is missing or invalid.
var obj = contentType.parse(res)
Parse the
Content-Type header set on the given
res. Short-cut for
contentType.parse(res.getHeader('content-type')).
Throws a
TypeError if the
Content-Type header is missing or invalid.
var str = contentType.format({
type: 'image/svg+xml',
parameters: { charset: 'utf-8' }
})
Format an object into a
Content-Type header. This will return a string of the
content type for the given object with the following properties (examples are
shown that produce the string
'image/svg+xml; charset=utf-8'):
type: The media type (will be lower-cased). Example:
'image/svg+xml'
parameters: An object of the parameters in the media type (name of the
parameter will be lower-cased). Example:
{charset: 'utf-8'}
Throws a
TypeError if the object contains an invalid type or parameter names.