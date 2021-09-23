Take an object and turn it into a Content Security Policy string.
It can handle a lot of things you can you throw at it;
camelCased or
dash-separated directives, arrays or strings, et cetera.
Usage:
const builder = require("content-security-policy-builder");
// default-src 'self' default.com; script-src scripts.com; whatever-src something; object-src
builder({
directives: {
defaultSrc: ["'self'", "default.com"],
scriptSrc: "scripts.com",
"whatever-src": "something",
objectSrc: true,
},
});
This module is considered "complete". I expect to continue maintenance if needed, but I don't plan to add features or make breaking changes.