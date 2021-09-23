openbase logo
content-security-policy-builder

by helmetjs
2.1.0 (see all)

Build Content Security Policy directives

Popularity

Downloads/wk

672K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Content Security Policy builder

Take an object and turn it into a Content Security Policy string.

It can handle a lot of things you can you throw at it; camelCased or dash-separated directives, arrays or strings, et cetera.

Usage:

const builder = require("content-security-policy-builder");

// default-src 'self' default.com; script-src scripts.com; whatever-src something; object-src
builder({
  directives: {
    defaultSrc: ["'self'", "default.com"],
    scriptSrc: "scripts.com",
    "whatever-src": "something",
    objectSrc: true,
  },
});

This module is considered "complete". I expect to continue maintenance if needed, but I don't plan to add features or make breaking changes.

