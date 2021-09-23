Content Security Policy builder

Take an object and turn it into a Content Security Policy string.

It can handle a lot of things you can you throw at it; camelCased or dash-separated directives, arrays or strings, et cetera.

Usage:

const builder = require ( "content-security-policy-builder" ); builder({ directives : { defaultSrc : [ "'self'" , "default.com" ], scriptSrc : "scripts.com" , "whatever-src" : "something" , objectSrc : true , }, });

This module is considered "complete". I expect to continue maintenance if needed, but I don't plan to add features or make breaking changes.