This is a simple package made for encoding and decoding content hashes as specified in the EIP 1577. This package will be useful for every Ethereum developer wanting to interact with EIP 1577 compliant ENS resolvers.
Here you can find a live demo of this package.
swarm-ns
ipfs-ns
ipns-ns
utf-8.
You can see the full list of codec supported here
$> npm install content-hash
$> git clone https://github.com/pldespaigne/content-hash.git
$> cd content-hash
$> npm install
For browser only usage, installation is not required.
Import the module in order to use it :
NodeJS :
const contentHash = require('content-hash')
Browser :
<!--From CDN-->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/content-hash/dist/index.js"></script>
<!--From local module-->
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/dist/index.js"></script>
To rebuild the browser version of the package run
npm run build into the root folder. Don't forget to also run
npm run lint and
npm test before building !
All hex string inputs can be prefixed with
0x, but it's not mandatory.
⚠️ All outputs are NOT prefixed with
0x
This function takes a content hash as a hex string and returns the decoded content as a string.
const encoded = 'e3010170122029f2d17be6139079dc48696d1f582a8530eb9805b561eda517e22a892c7e3f1f'
const content = contentHash.decode(encoded)
// 'QmRAQB6YaCyidP37UdDnjFY5vQuiBrcqdyoW1CuDgwxkD4'
This function takes an IPFS address as a base58 encoded string and returns the encoded content hash as a hex string.
this function just call
contentHash.encode() under the hood
const ipfsHash = 'QmRAQB6YaCyidP37UdDnjFY5vQuiBrcqdyoW1CuDgwxkD4'
const contentH = contentHash.fromIpfs(ipfsHash) // 'e3010170122029f2d17be6139079dc48696d1f582a8530eb9805b561eda517e22a892c7e3f1f'
### contentHash.fromSwarm( swarmHash ) -> string
This function takes a Swarm address as a hex **string** and returns the encoded content hash as a hex **string**.
> this function just call `contentHash.encode()` under the hood
const swarmHash = 'd1de9994b4d039f6548d191eb26786769f580809256b4685ef316805265ea162'
const contentH = contentHash.fromSwarm(swarmHash)
// 'e40101701b20d1de9994b4d039f6548d191eb26786769f580809256b4685ef316805265ea162'
This function takes a supported codec as a string and a value as a string and returns coresponding content hash as a hex string.
const onion = 'zqktlwi4fecvo6ri'
contentHash.encode('onion', onion);
// 'bc037a716b746c776934666563766f367269'
This function takes a content hash as a hex string and returns the codec as a hex string.
const encoded = 'e40101701b20d1de9994b4d039f6548d191eb26786769f580809256b4685ef316805265ea162'
const codec = contentHash.getCodec(encoded) // 'swarm-ns'
codec === 'ipfs-ns' // false
This object contain the following helpers functions :
This function takes an ipfsHash and convert it to a CID v1 encoded in base32.
const ipfs = 'QmYwAPJzv5CZsnA625s3Xf2nemtYgPpHdWEz79ojWnPbdG'
const cidV1 = contentHash.helpers.cidV0ToV1Base32(ipfs)
// 'bafybeibj6lixxzqtsb45ysdjnupvqkufgdvzqbnvmhw2kf7cfkesy7r7d4'
For any questions, discussions, bug report, or whatever I will be happy to answer through the issues or on my twitter 😁. PR (with tests) are also welcome !
This project is licensed under the ISC License, you can find it here.
Note that the dependencies may have a different License