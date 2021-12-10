Create and parse HTTP
Content-Disposition header
$ npm install content-disposition
var contentDisposition = require('content-disposition')
Create an attachment
Content-Disposition header value using the given file name,
if supplied. The
filename is optional and if no file name is desired, but you
want to specify
options, set
filename to
undefined.
res.setHeader('Content-Disposition', contentDisposition('∫ maths.pdf'))
note HTTP headers are of the ISO-8859-1 character set. If you are writing this
header through a means different from
setHeader in Node.js, you'll want to specify
the
'binary' encoding in Node.js.
contentDisposition accepts these properties in the options object.
If the
filename option is outside ISO-8859-1, then the file name is actually
stored in a supplemental field for clients that support Unicode file names and
a ISO-8859-1 version of the file name is automatically generated.
This specifies the ISO-8859-1 file name to override the automatic generation or
disables the generation all together, defaults to
true.
false will disable including a ISO-8859-1 file name and only include the
Unicode version (unless the file name is already ISO-8859-1).
true will enable automatic generation if the file name is outside ISO-8859-1.
If the
filename option is ISO-8859-1 and this option is specified and has a
different value, then the
filename option is encoded in the extended field
and this set as the fallback field, even though they are both ISO-8859-1.
Specifies the disposition type, defaults to
"attachment". This can also be
"inline", or any other value (all values except inline are treated like
attachment, but can convey additional information if both parties agree to
it). The type is normalized to lower-case.
var disposition = contentDisposition.parse('attachment; filename="EURO rates.txt"; filename*=UTF-8\'\'%e2%82%ac%20rates.txt')
Parse a
Content-Disposition header string. This automatically handles extended
("Unicode") parameters by decoding them and providing them under the standard
parameter name. This will return an object with the following properties (examples
are shown for the string
'attachment; filename="EURO rates.txt"; filename*=UTF-8\'\'%e2%82%ac%20rates.txt'):
type: The disposition type (always lower case). Example:
'attachment'
parameters: An object of the parameters in the disposition (name of parameter
always lower case and extended versions replace non-extended versions). Example:
{filename: "€ rates.txt"}
var contentDisposition = require('content-disposition')
var destroy = require('destroy')
var fs = require('fs')
var http = require('http')
var onFinished = require('on-finished')
var filePath = '/path/to/public/plans.pdf'
http.createServer(function onRequest (req, res) {
// set headers
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/pdf')
res.setHeader('Content-Disposition', contentDisposition(filePath))
// send file
var stream = fs.createReadStream(filePath)
stream.pipe(res)
onFinished(res, function () {
destroy(stream)
})
})
$ npm test