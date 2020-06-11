Streamable content addressable blob object store that is streams2 and implements the blob store interface on top of the fs module.
Conforms to the abstract-blob-store API and passes it's test suite.
npm install content-addressable-blob-store
var blobs = require('content-addressable-blob-store')
var store = blobs('./data')
var w = store.createWriteStream()
w.write('hello ')
w.write('world\n')
w.end(function () {
console.log('blob written: '+w.key)
store.createReadStream(w).pipe(process.stdout)
})
var store = blobs(opts)
Creates a new instance. Opts should have a
path property to where the blobs should live on the fs. The directory will be created if it doesn't exist. If not supplied it will default to
path.join(process.cwd(), 'blobs')
You can also specify a node
crypto module hashing algorithm to use using the
algo key in options. The default is
sha256.
If you pass a string instead of an options map it will be used as the
path as well.
The
tmpdir option can be used to specify the directory where files are stored temporarily during writing. The default is
os.tmpdir().
var readStream = store.createReadStream(opts)
Open a read stream to a blob.
opts must have a
key key with the hash of the blob you want to read.
opts can optionally contain a
start or
end key if you only want part of the blob.
var writeStream = store.createWriteStream([cb])
Add a new blob to the store. Use
writeStream.key to get the hash after the
finish event has fired
or add a callback which will be called with
callback(err, metadata).
store.exists(metadata, cb)
Check if an blob exists in the blob store.
metadata must have a
key property. Callback is called with
callback(err, exists)
store.remove(metadata, [cb])
Remove a blob from the store.
metadata must have a
key property. Callback is called with
callback(err, wasDeleted)
store.resolve(metadata, cb)
Check if an blob exists in the blob store and return its
path and
stat object.
metadata must have a
key property. Callback is called with
callback(err, path, stat) where
path is the path string to the file on disk and
stat is an instance of fs.Stats. If the
key does does not exist in the store,
path will be
false and
stat will be
null.
MIT