Return true if a file path contains the given path.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save contains-path
Install with yarn:
$ yarn add contains-path
As of v1.0.0, this library no longer uses regex for matching. Please do not hesitate to report any issues or regressiosn.
var containsPath = require('contains-path');
containsPath('foo/bar', 'foo'); //=> true
containsPath('foo/bar', 'bar'); //=> true
containsPath('foo/bar', 'qux'); //=> false
// returns false for partial matches
containsPath('foobar', 'foo'); //=> false
containsPath('foo.bar', 'foo'); //=> false
containsPath('foo.bar', 'bar'); //=> false
// prefix with "./" to match from beginning of filepath
containsPath('bar/foo', 'foo'); //=> true
containsPath('bar/foo', './foo'); //=> false
Prefix with
! to invert matching behavior:
containsPath('foo/bar', '!foo'); //=> false
containsPath('foo/bar', '!qux'); //=> true
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Disable case sensitivity.
containsPath('foo/bar', 'FOO'); //=> false
containsPath('foo/bar', 'FOO', {nocase: true}); //=> true
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Allow "partial" matches:
containsPath('foobar', 'foo'); //=> false
containsPath('foobar', 'foo', {partialMatch: true}); //=> true
containsPath('foo.bar', 'foo'); //=> false
containsPath('foo.bar', 'foo', {partialMatch: true}); //=> true
