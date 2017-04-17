openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cp

contains-path

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0 (see all)

Return true if a file path contains the given path.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5M

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

contains-path NPM version NPM monthly downloads Linux Build Status Windows Build Status

Return true if a file path contains the given path.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save contains-path

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add contains-path

HEADS UP!

As of v1.0.0, this library no longer uses regex for matching. Please do not hesitate to report any issues or regressiosn.

Usage

var containsPath = require('contains-path');

containsPath('foo/bar', 'foo'); //=> true
containsPath('foo/bar', 'bar'); //=> true
containsPath('foo/bar', 'qux'); //=> false

// returns false for partial matches
containsPath('foobar', 'foo');  //=> false
containsPath('foo.bar', 'foo'); //=> false
containsPath('foo.bar', 'bar'); //=> false

// prefix with "./" to match from beginning of filepath
containsPath('bar/foo', 'foo');   //=> true
containsPath('bar/foo', './foo'); //=> false

Negation

Prefix with ! to invert matching behavior:

containsPath('foo/bar', '!foo'); //=> false
containsPath('foo/bar', '!qux'); //=> true

Options

options.nocase

Type: boolean

Default: false

Disable case sensitivity.

containsPath('foo/bar', 'FOO');                 //=> false
containsPath('foo/bar', 'FOO', {nocase: true}); //=> true

options.partialMatch

Type: boolean

Default: false

Allow "partial" matches:

containsPath('foobar', 'foo');                        //=> false                 
containsPath('foobar', 'foo', {partialMatch: true});  //=> true 

containsPath('foo.bar', 'foo');                       //=> false                 
containsPath('foo.bar', 'foo', {partialMatch: true}); //=> true

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
2jonschlinkert
1germtb

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.5.0, on April 17, 2017.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial