Return true if a file path contains the given path.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save contains-path

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add contains-path

HEADS UP!

As of v1.0.0, this library no longer uses regex for matching. Please do not hesitate to report any issues or regressiosn.

Usage

var containsPath = require ( 'contains-path' ); containsPath( 'foo/bar' , 'foo' ); containsPath( 'foo/bar' , 'bar' ); containsPath( 'foo/bar' , 'qux' ); containsPath( 'foobar' , 'foo' ); containsPath( 'foo.bar' , 'foo' ); containsPath( 'foo.bar' , 'bar' ); containsPath( 'bar/foo' , 'foo' ); containsPath( 'bar/foo' , './foo' );

Negation

Prefix with ! to invert matching behavior:

containsPath( 'foo/bar' , '!foo' ); containsPath( 'foo/bar' , '!qux' );

Options

Type: boolean

Default: false

Disable case sensitivity.

containsPath( 'foo/bar' , 'FOO' ); containsPath( 'foo/bar' , 'FOO' , { nocase : true });

Type: boolean

Default: false

Allow "partial" matches:

containsPath( 'foobar' , 'foo' ); containsPath( 'foobar' , 'foo' , { partialMatch : true }); containsPath( 'foo.bar' , 'foo' ); containsPath( 'foo.bar' , 'foo' , { partialMatch : true });

About

Related projects

ends-with: Returns true if the given string or array ends with suffix using strict equality for… more | homepage

if the given or ends with using strict equality for… more | homepage normalize-path: Normalize file path slashes to be unix-like forward slashes. Also condenses repeat slashes to a… more | homepage

path-ends-with: Return true if a file path ends with the given string/suffix. | homepage

if a file path ends with the given string/suffix. | homepage unixify: Convert Windows file paths to unix paths. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

Commits Contributor 2 jonschlinkert 1 germtb

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.5.0, on April 17, 2017.