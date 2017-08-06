Containership is an open source container management platform which aims to be the simplest way to run containers from dev to production. Containership provides all the necessary pieces to your infrastructure including loadbalancing, service-discovery and DNS in a single package. Extending the core functionality is easy through the use of plugins. Find more detailed docs below!
Containership Developers - developers@containership.io
This repository is a minimal wrapper around various other official Containership repositories which comprise the full containership package:
codexd - filesystem snapshotting and replication built atop legiond
containership.api - containership leader API
containership.core - core containership functionality
containership.scheduler - default containership scheduler
legiond - secure distributed event layer for nodejs applications
myriad-kv - distributed key-value store built on top of praetor and legiond
praetor - leader election framework built atop LegionD
quarry - rock solid, dynamic DNS server with swappable backends and API
The containership plugin system allows for the core of containership to be overridden by third party plugins. Below are a few official plugins created by Containership:
cloud - connects cluster to SaaS Containership Cloud product for easier management, cluster backups, etc
cloud-hints - automatically set cloud metadata in the form of host tags
firewall - firewall plugin for containership
logs - application log aggregator
navigator - web-ui for managing your containership clusters
service-discovery service discovery plugin for containership
tide - cron-like job scheduler
npm install containership -g
Absolutely! First install Vagrant, then install our cloud plugin by running
cs plugin add cloud. Once installed, run
cs cloud create-cluster vagrant --leaders 1 --followers 2 to bring up a local cluster to play around with.
Containership will run on any linux host with node & docker (see our installation guide for more details). If you're using open source Containership, use our official setting up your first cluster guide. If you'd like to manage your Containership cluster using our Containership Cloud management product, sign up for an account and follow the official getting started guide.
Read more about local development
Pull requests and issues are encouraged! Help us make Containership even more awesome :)