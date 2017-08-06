About

Description

Containership is an open source container management platform which aims to be the simplest way to run containers from dev to production. Containership provides all the necessary pieces to your infrastructure including loadbalancing, service-discovery and DNS in a single package. Extending the core functionality is easy through the use of plugins. Find more detailed docs below!

Author

Containership Developers - developers@containership.io

Demo

Repository Structure

This repository is a minimal wrapper around various other official Containership repositories which comprise the full containership package:

codexd - filesystem snapshotting and replication built atop legiond

- filesystem snapshotting and replication built atop legiond containership.api - containership leader API

containership.core - core containership functionality

- core containership functionality containership.scheduler - default containership scheduler

legiond - secure distributed event layer for nodejs applications

- secure distributed event layer for nodejs applications myriad-kv - distributed key-value store built on top of praetor and legiond

praetor - leader election framework built atop LegionD

- leader election framework built atop LegionD quarry - rock solid, dynamic DNS server with swappable backends and API

Plugins

The containership plugin system allows for the core of containership to be overridden by third party plugins. Below are a few official plugins created by Containership:

cloud - connects cluster to SaaS Containership Cloud product for easier management, cluster backups, etc

cloud-hints - automatically set cloud metadata in the form of host tags

- automatically set cloud metadata in the form of host tags firewall - firewall plugin for containership

- firewall plugin for containership logs - application log aggregator

- application log aggregator navigator - web-ui for managing your containership clusters

- web-ui for managing your containership clusters service-discovery service discovery plugin for containership

service discovery plugin for containership tide - cron-like job scheduler

Getting Started

How do I install Containership locally?

npm install containership -g

Can I spin up a cluster locally?

Absolutely! First install Vagrant, then install our cloud plugin by running cs plugin add cloud . Once installed, run cs cloud create-cluster vagrant --leaders 1 --followers 2 to bring up a local cluster to play around with.

This is pretty cool, how can I get a production cluster setup?

Containership will run on any linux host with node & docker (see our installation guide for more details). If you're using open source Containership, use our official setting up your first cluster guide. If you'd like to manage your Containership cluster using our Containership Cloud management product, sign up for an account and follow the official getting started guide.

How can I make modifications to Containership locally?

Read more about local development

Support & Community

Contributing

Pull requests and issues are encouraged! Help us make Containership even more awesome :)