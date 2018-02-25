is a Dependency Injection / Inversion of Control (IoC) container package for Javascript and Node.js applications powered by Typescript . It manages the dependencies between classes, so that applications stay easy to change and maintain as they grow.

Well-known Angular DI API.

No external dependencies.

Life Time control.

Hierarchical containers.

Resolves values using Classes, Factories and Values.

Descriptive error messages.

97% test coverage.

npm install --save container-ioc

Code examples below are written in Typescript. Check examples/javascript for examples written in Javascript.

Step 1. Define your interfaces and types.

Possible values for types: Symbol, string, Object.

interface IApplication { run(): void ; } interface IService { serve(): void ; } const TApplication = Symbol( 'IApplication' ); const TService = Symbol( 'IService' );

Step 2. Declare dependencies with decorators Injectable and Inject.

import { Injectable, Inject } from 'container-ioc' ; () export class Application implements IApplication { constructor ( (TService) private service: IService ) {} run(): void { this .service.serve(); } } () export class Service implements IService { serve(): void { } }

Step 3. Create a container and register types in there.

import { Container } from 'container-ioc' ; let container = new Container(); container.register([ { token: TApplication, useClass: Application }, { token: TService, useClass: Service } ]);

Step 4. Resolve value from the container.

let app = container.resolve(TApplication); app.run();

Step 2 for Javascript.

Since Javascript does not support parameter decorators, use alternative API for declaring dependencies. In this case we don't use Inject decorator. See examples/javascript for more.

@Injectable([TService]) class Service { constructor(service) { this.service = service; } }

### Life Time control > By default , containers resolve singletons when using **useClass** and **useFactory**. Default life time for all items in a container can be set by passing an option object to it 's contructor with **defailtLifeTime** attribute. Possible values: **LifeTime.PerRequest** (resolves instances) and **LifeTime.Persistent** (resolves singletons); ```typescript import { LifeTime } from ' container-ioc '; const container = new Container({ defaultLifeTime: LifeTime.PerRequest });

You can also specify life time individually for each item in a container by specifying lifeTime attribute.

container.register([ { token: TService, useClass: Service, lifeTime: LifeTime.PerRequest } ]);

container.register([ { token: TService, useFactory: () => { return { serve(): void {} } }, lifeTime: LifeTime.Persistent } ]);

Hierarchical containers

If a container can't find a value within itself, it will look it up in ascendant containers. There a 3 ways to set a parent for a container.

const parentContainer = new Container(); const childContainer = parentContainer.createChild();

const parent = new Container(); const child = new Container(); child.setParent(parent);

3. Via Container's constructor with options.

const parent = new Container(); const child = new Container({ parent: parent });

Using Factories

container.register([ { token: 'TokenForFactory' , useFactory: () => { return 'any-value' ; } } ]); container.register([ { token: 'EnvProvider' , useClass: EnvProvider }, { token: 'TokenForFactory' , useFactory: ( envProvider ) => { return 'something' ; }, inject: [ 'EnvProvider' ] } ]);

Using Values

container.register([ { token: 'IConfig' , useValue: {}} ]);

Shortcut for Classes

container.register([ App ]);

Is the same as:

container.register([ { token: App, useClass: App } ]);

Contribution

Become a contributor to this project. Feel free to submit an issue or a pull request.

see CONTRIBUTION.md for more information.

Please see also our Code of Conduct.