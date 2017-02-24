Consume a stream until a given pattern is found.

Installation

npm install consume- until

Usage

var net = require ( 'net' ) var consumeUntil = require ( 'consume-until' ) var socket = net.connect({ host : 'example.com' , port : 80 }) socket.write( 'GET / HTTP/1.1\r

' ) socket.write( 'Host: example.com\r

' ) socket.write( '\r

' ) consumeUntil(socket, '\r

\r

' , function ( err, headers ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'HTTP response headers:' ) console .log(headers) console .log( 'HTTP response body:' ) socket.pipe(process.stdout) })

API

The module exposes a single function which takes 3 arguments:

stream - The stream to consume

- The stream to consume pattern - Either a string or a buffer containing the pattern to look for in the stream

- Either a string or a buffer containing the pattern to look for in the callback - The callback will be called when the pattern is detected. The data consumed up until the pattern will be given as the second argument. An error is given as the first argument if the stream either ends before the pattern is found or emits an error

License

MIT