Consume a stream until a given pattern is found.
npm install consume-until --save
var net = require('net')
var consumeUntil = require('consume-until')
var socket = net.connect({ host: 'example.com', port: 80 })
socket.write('GET / HTTP/1.1\r\n')
socket.write('Host: example.com\r\n')
socket.write('\r\n')
consumeUntil(socket, '\r\n\r\n', function (err, headers) {
if (err) throw err
console.log('HTTP response headers:')
console.log(headers)
console.log('HTTP response body:')
socket.pipe(process.stdout)
})
consumeUntil(stream, pattern, callback)
The module exposes a single function which takes 3 arguments:
stream - The stream to consume
pattern - Either a string or a buffer containing the pattern to look
for in the
stream
callback - The callback will be called when the
pattern is
detected. The data consumed up until the pattern will be given as the
second argument. An error is given as the first argument if the
stream either ends before the
pattern is found or emits an error
MIT