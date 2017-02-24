openbase logo
consume-until

by Thomas Watson
2.0.1

Consume a stream until a given pattern is found

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

consume-until

Consume a stream until a given pattern is found.

Build status js-standard-style

Installation

npm install consume-until --save

Usage

var net = require('net')
var consumeUntil = require('consume-until')

var socket = net.connect({ host: 'example.com', port: 80 })

socket.write('GET / HTTP/1.1\r\n')
socket.write('Host: example.com\r\n')
socket.write('\r\n')

consumeUntil(socket, '\r\n\r\n', function (err, headers) {
  if (err) throw err

  console.log('HTTP response headers:')
  console.log(headers)
  
  console.log('HTTP response body:')
  socket.pipe(process.stdout)
})

API

consumeUntil(stream, pattern, callback)

The module exposes a single function which takes 3 arguments:

  • stream - The stream to consume
  • pattern - Either a string or a buffer containing the pattern to look for in the stream
  • callback - The callback will be called when the pattern is detected. The data consumed up until the pattern will be given as the second argument. An error is given as the first argument if the stream either ends before the pattern is found or emits an error

License

MIT

