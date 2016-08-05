Consul

This is a Consul client.

Documentation

See the official HTTP API docs for more information.

Initialize a new Consul client.

Options

host (String, default: 127.0.0.1): agent address

port (Integer, default: 8500): agent HTTP(S) port

secure (Boolean, default: false): enable HTTPS

defaults (Object, optional): common method call options that will be included with every call (ex: set default token ), these options can be override on a per call basis

Advanced options

agent (http.Agent|https.Agent, optionals): if not set uses the global agent

tls options: ca, cert, ciphers, clientCertEngine, crl, dhparam, ecdhCurve, honorCipherOrder, key, passphrase, pfx, rejectUnauthorized, secureOptions, secureProtocol, servername, and sessionIdContext (see Node.js docs for details)

Usage

const Consul = require ( 'consul' ); const consul = new Consul();

Common Method Call Options

These options can be included with any method call, although only certain endpoints support them. See the HTTP API for more information.

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

wan (Boolean, default: false): return WAN members instead of LAN members

consistent (Boolean, default: false): require strong consistency

stale (Boolean, default: false): use whatever is available, can be arbitrarily stale

index (String, optional): used with ModifyIndex to block and wait for changes

to block and wait for changes wait (String, optional): limit how long to wait for changes (ex: 5m ), used with index

), used with index token (String, optional): ACL token

near (String, optional): used to sort the node list in ascending order based on the estimated round trip time from that node

node-meta (String[], optional): used to specify a desired node metadata key/value pair of the form key:value

filter (String, optional): used to refine a data query for some API listing endpoints

These options work for all methods.

ctx (EventEmitter, optional): emit cancel to abort request

to abort request timeout (Number|String, optional): number of milliseconds before request is aborted (ex: 1000 or 1s )

Creates one-time management token if not configured.

Usage

await consul.acl.bootstrap();

Result

{ "ID" : "adf4238a-882b-9ddc-4a9d-5b6758e4159e" }

Get the status of the ACL replication process in the datacenter.

Usage

await consul.acl.replication();

Result

{ "Enabled" : true , "Running" : true , "SourceDatacenter" : "dc1" , "ReplicatedIndex" : 1976 , "LastSuccess" : "2016-08-05T06:28:58Z" , "LastError" : "2016-08-05T06:28:28Z" }

Creates a new token with policy.

Options

name (String, optional): human readable name for the token

type (String, enum: client, management; default: client): type of token

rules (String, optional): string encoded HCL or JSON

Usage

await consul.acl.legacy.create();

Result

{ "ID" : "b1f4c10e-b61b-e1de-de95-218c9fefdd3e" }

Update the policy of a token.

Options

id (String): token ID

name (String, optional): human readable name for the token

type (String, enum: client, management; default: client): type of token

rules (String, optional): string encoded HCL or JSON

Usage

await consul.acl.legacy.update({ id : '63e1d82e-f718-eb92-3b7d-61f0c71d45b4' , name : 'test' , });

Destroys a given token.

Options

id (String): token ID

Usage

await consul.acl.legacy.destroy( 'b1f4c10e-b61b-e1de-de95-218c9fefdd3e' );

Queries the policy of a given token.

Options

id (String): token ID

Usage

await consul.acl.legacy.get( '63e1d82e-f718-eb92-3b7d-61f0c71d45b4' );

Result

{ "CreateIndex" : 7 , "ModifyIndex" : 7 , "ID" : "63e1d82e-f718-eb92-3b7d-61f0c71d45b4" , "Name" : "Read only" , "Type" : "client" , "Rules" : "{\"key\":{\"\":{\"policy\":\"read\"}}}" }

Creates a new token by cloning an existing token.

Options

id (String): token ID

Usage

await consul.acl.legacy.clone( '63e1d82e-f718-eb92-3b7d-61f0c71d45b4' );

Result

{ "ID" : "9fb8b20b-2636-adbb-9b99-d879df3305ec" }

Lists all the active tokens.

Usage

await consul.acl.legacy.list();

Result

[ { "CreateIndex" : 2 , "ModifyIndex" : 2 , "ID" : "anonymous" , "Name" : "Anonymous Token" , "Type" : "client" , "Rules" : "" } { "CreateIndex" : 3 , "ModifyIndex" : 3 , "ID" : "root" , "Name" : "Master Token" , "Type" : "management" , "Rules" : "" } ]

Returns the members as seen by the consul agent.

Options

wan (Boolean, default: false): return WAN members instead of LAN members

Usage

await consul.agent.members();

Result

[ { "Name" : "node1" , "Addr" : "127.0.0.1" , "Port" : 8301 , "Tags" : { "bootstrap" : "1" , "build" : "0.3.0:441d613e" , "dc" : "dc1" , "port" : "8300" , "role" : "consul" , "vsn" : "2" , "vsn_max" : "2" , "vsn_min" : "1" }, "Status" : 1 , "ProtocolMin" : 1 , "ProtocolMax" : 2 , "ProtocolCur" : 2 , "DelegateMin" : 2 , "DelegateMax" : 4 , "DelegateCur" : 4 } ]

Reload agent configuration.

Usage

await consul.agent.reload();

Returns the agent node configuration.

Usage

await consul.agent.self();

Result

{ "Config" : { "Bootstrap" : true , "Server" : true , "Datacenter" : "dc1" , "DataDir" : "/tmp/node1/data" , "DNSRecursor" : "" , "DNSConfig" : { "NodeTTL" : 0 , "ServiceTTL" : null , "AllowStale" : false , "MaxStale" : 5000000000 }, "Domain" : "consul." , "LogLevel" : "INFO" , "NodeName" : "node1" , "ClientAddr" : "127.0.0.1" , "BindAddr" : "127.0.0.1" , "AdvertiseAddr" : "127.0.0.1" , "Ports" : { "DNS" : 8600 , "HTTP" : 8500 , "RPC" : 8400 , "SerfLan" : 8301 , "SerfWan" : 8302 , "Server" : 8300 }, "LeaveOnTerm" : false , "SkipLeaveOnInt" : false , "StatsiteAddr" : "" , "Protocol" : 2 , "EnableDebug" : false , "VerifyIncoming" : false , "VerifyOutgoing" : false , "CAFile" : "" , "CertFile" : "" , "KeyFile" : "" , "ServerName" : "" , "StartJoin" : [], "UiDir" : "" , "PidFile" : "/tmp/node1/pid" , "EnableSyslog" : false , "SyslogFacility" : "LOCAL0" , "RejoinAfterLeave" : false , "CheckUpdateInterval" : 300000000000 , "Revision" : "441d613e1bd96254c78c46ee7c1b35c161fc7295+CHANGES" , "Version" : "0.3.0" , "VersionPrerelease" : "" }, "Member" : { "Name" : "node1" , "Addr" : "127.0.0.1" , "Port" : 8301 , "Tags" : { "bootstrap" : "1" , "build" : "0.3.0:441d613e" , "dc" : "dc1" , "port" : "8300" , "role" : "consul" , "vsn" : "2" , "vsn_max" : "2" , "vsn_min" : "1" }, "Status" : 1 , "ProtocolMin" : 1 , "ProtocolMax" : 2 , "ProtocolCur" : 2 , "DelegateMin" : 2 , "DelegateMax" : 4 , "DelegateCur" : 4 } }

Set node maintenance mode.

Options

enable (Boolean): maintenance mode enabled

reason (String, optional): human readable reason for maintenance

Usage

await consul.agent.maintenance( true );

Trigger agent to join a node.

Options

address (String): node IP address to join

wan (Boolean, default false): attempt to join using the WAN pool

Usage

await consul.agent.join( '127.0.0.2' );

Force remove node.

Options

node (String): node name to remove

Usage

await consul.agent.forceLeave( 'node2' );

Returns the checks the agent is managing.

Usage

await consul.agent.check.list();

Result

{ "example" : { "Node" : "node1" , "CheckID" : "example" , "Name" : "example" , "Status" : "passing" , "Notes" : "This is an example check." , "Output" : "" , "ServiceID" : "" , "ServiceName" : "" } }

Registers a new check.

Options

name (String): check name

id (String, optional): check ID

serviceid (String, optional): service ID, associate check with existing service

http (String): url to test, 2xx passes, 429 warns, and all others fail

tlsskipverify (Boolean, default: false): skip HTTPS verification

tcp (String): host:port to test, passes if connection is established, fails otherwise

args (String[]): path to check script, requires interval

script (String): path to check script, requires interval (DEPRECATED)

dockercontainerid (String, optional): Docker container ID to run script

grpc (String, optional): gRPC endpoint (ex: 127.0.0.1:12345 )

) grpcusetls (Boolean, optional): enable TLS for gRPC check

shell (String, optional): shell in which to run script (currently only supported with Docker)

interval (String): interval to run check, requires script (ex: 15s )

) timeout (String, optional): timeout for the check (ex: 10s )

) ttl (String): time to live before check must be updated (ex: 60s )

) aliasnode (String): ID of a node for an alias check (ex: web1 )

) aliasservice (String): ID of a service for an alias check (ex: web )

) notes (String, optional): human readable description of check

status (String, optional): initial service status

deregistercriticalserviceafter (String, optional, Consul 0.7+): timeout after which to automatically deregister service if check remains in critical state

successbeforepassing (Number, optional): number of consecutive successful results required before check status transitions to passing

failuresbeforecritical (Number, optional): number of consecutive unsuccessful results required before check status transitions to critical

Usage

await consul.agent.check.register({ name : 'example' , ttl : '15s' , notes : 'This is an example check.' , });

Deregister a check.

Options

id (String): check ID

Usage

await consul.agent.check.deregister( 'example' );

Mark a test as passing.

Options

id (String): check ID

note (String, optional): human readable message

Usage

await consul.agent.check.pass( 'example' );

Mark a test as warning.

Options

id (String): check ID

note (String, optional): human readable message

Usage

await consul.agent.check.warn( 'example' );

Mark a test as critical.

Options

id (String): check ID

note (String, optional): human readable message

Usage

await consul.agent.check.fail( 'example' );

Returns the services the agent is managing.

Usage

await consul.agent.service.list();

Result

{ "example" : { "ID" : "example" , "Service" : "example" , "Tags" : [ "dev" , "web" ], "Port" : 80 } }

Registers a new service.

Options

name (String): service name

id (String, optional): service ID

tags (String[], optional): service tags

address (String, optional): service IP address

port (Integer, optional): service port

meta (Object, optional): metadata linked to the service instance

check (Object, optional): service check http (String): URL endpoint, requires interval tcp (String): host:port to test, passes if connection is established, fails otherwise script (String): path to check script, requires interval dockercontainerid (String, optional): Docker container ID to run script shell (String, optional): shell in which to run script (currently only supported with Docker) interval (String): interval to run check, requires script (ex: 15s ) timeout (String, optional): timeout for the check (ex: 10s ) ttl (String): time to live before check must be updated, instead of http/tcp/script and interval (ex: 60s ) notes (String, optional): human readable description of check status (String, optional): initial service status deregistercriticalserviceafter (String, optional, Consul 0.7+): timeout after which to automatically deregister service if check remains in critical state

checks (Object[], optional): service checks (see check above)

above) connect (Object, optional): specifies the configuration for Connect

proxy (Object, optional): specifies the configuration for a Connect proxy instance

taggedAddresses (Object, optional): specifies a map of explicit LAN and WAN addresses for the service instance

Usage

await consul.agent.service.register( 'example' );

Deregister a service.

Options

id (String): service ID

Usage

await consul.agent.service.deregister( 'example' );

Set service maintenance mode.

Options

id (String): service ID

enable (Boolean): maintenance mode enabled

reason (String, optional): human readable reason for maintenance

Usage

await consul.agent.service.maintenance({ id : 'example' , enable : true });

Lists known datacenters.

Usage

await consul.catalog.datacenters();

Result

[ "dc1" ]

Lists the nodes for a given Connect-capable service.

Options

service (String): service name

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.catalog.connect.nodes( 'example' );

Result

[ { "ID" : "40e4a748-2192-161a-0510-9bf59fe950b5" , "Node" : "foobar" , "Address" : "192.168.10.10" , "Datacenter" : "dc1" , "TaggedAddresses" : { "lan" : "192.168.10.10" , "wan" : "10.0.10.10" }, "NodeMeta" : { "somekey" : "somevalue" }, "CreateIndex" : 51 , "ModifyIndex" : 51 , "ServiceAddress" : "172.17.0.3" , "ServiceEnableTagOverride" : false , "ServiceID" : "32a2a47f7992:nodea:5000" , "ServiceName" : "foobar" , "ServiceKind" : "connect-proxy" , "ServiceProxyDestination" : "my-service" , "ServicePort" : 5000 , "ServiceMeta" : { "foobar_meta_value" : "baz" }, "ServiceTags" : [ "tacos" ] } ]

Lists nodes in a given datacenter.

Options

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.catalog.node.list();

Result

[ { "Node" : "node1" , "Address" : "127.0.0.1" } ]

Lists the services provided by a node.

Options

node (String): node ID

Usage

await consul.catalog.node.services( 'node1' );

Result

{ "Node" : { "Node" : "node1" , "Address" : "127.0.0.1" }, "Services" : { "consul" : { "ID" : "consul" , "Service" : "consul" , "Tags" : [], "Port" : 8300 }, "example" : { "ID" : "example" , "Service" : "example" , "Tags" : [ "dev" , "web" ], "Port" : 80 } } }

Lists services in a given datacenter.

Options

dc (String): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.catalog.service.list();

Result

{ "consul" : [], "example" : [ "dev" , "web" ] }

Lists the nodes for a given service.

Options

service (String): service name

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

tag (String, optional): filter by tag

Usage

await consul.catalog.service.nodes( 'example' );

Result

[ { "Node" : "node1" , "Address" : "127.0.0.1" , "ServiceID" : "example" , "ServiceName" : "example" , "ServiceTags" : [ "dev" , "web" ], "ServicePort" : 80 } ]

Fires a new user event.

Options

name (String): event name

payload (String|Buffer): payload

node (String, optional): regular expression to filter by node

service (String, optional): regular expression to filter by service

tag (String, optional): regular expression to filter by tag

Usage

await consul.event.fire( 'deploy' , '53' );

Result

{ "ID" : "4730953b-3135-7ff2-47a7-9d9fc9c4e5a2" , "Name" : "deploy" , "Payload" : "53" , "NodeFilter" : "" , "ServiceFilter" : "" , "TagFilter" : "" , "Version" : 1 , "LTime" : 0 }

Lists the most recent events an agent has seen.

Options

name (String, optional): filter by event name

Usage

await consul.event.list( 'deploy' );

Result

[ { "ID" : "4730953b-3135-7ff2-47a7-9d9fc9c4e5a2" , "Name" : "deploy" , "Payload" : "53" , "NodeFilter" : "" , "ServiceFilter" : "" , "TagFilter" : "" , "Version" : 1 , "LTime" : 2 } ]

Returns the health info of a node.

Options

node (String): node

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.health.node( 'node1' );

Result

[ { "Node" : "node1" , "CheckID" : "serfHealth" , "Name" : "Serf Health Status" , "Status" : "passing" , "Notes" : "" , "Output" : "Agent alive and reachable" , "ServiceID" : "" , "ServiceName" : "" }, { "Node" : "node1" , "CheckID" : "service:example" , "Name" : "Service 'example' check" , "Status" : "critical" , "Notes" : "" , "Output" : "" , "ServiceID" : "example" , "ServiceName" : "example" } ]

Returns the checks of a service.

Options

service (String): service name

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.health.checks( 'example' );

Result

[ { "Node" : "node1" , "CheckID" : "service:example" , "Name" : "Service 'example' check" , "Status" : "critical" , "Notes" : "" , "Output" : "" , "ServiceID" : "example" , "ServiceName" : "example" } ]

Returns the nodes and health info of a service.

Options

service (String): service name

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

tag (String, optional): filter by tag

passing (Boolean, optional): restrict to passing checks

Usage

await consul.health.service( 'example' );

Result

[ { "Node" : { "Node" : "node1" , "Address" : "127.0.0.1" }, "Service" : { "ID" : "example" , "Service" : "example" , "Tags" : [], "Port" : 0 }, "Checks" : [ { "Node" : "node1" , "CheckID" : "service:example" , "Name" : "Service 'example' check" , "Status" : "critical" , "Notes" : "" , "Output" : "" , "ServiceID" : "example" , "ServiceName" : "example" }, { "Node" : "node1" , "CheckID" : "serfHealth" , "Name" : "Serf Health Status" , "Status" : "passing" , "Notes" : "" , "Output" : "Agent alive and reachable" , "ServiceID" : "" , "ServiceName" : "" } ] } ]

Returns the checks in a given state.

Options

state (String, enum: any, passing, warning, critical): state

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.health.state( 'critical' );

Result

[ { "Node" : "node1" , "CheckID" : "service:example" , "Name" : "Service 'example' check" , "Status" : "critical" , "Notes" : "" , "Output" : "" , "ServiceID" : "example" , "ServiceName" : "example" } ]

Return key/value (kv) pair(s) or undefined if key not found.

Options

key (String): path to value

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

recurse (Boolean, default: false): return all keys with given key prefix

index (String, optional): used with ModifyIndex to block and wait for changes

to block and wait for changes wait (String, optional): limit how long to wait for changes (ex: 5m ), used with index

), used with index raw (Boolean, optional): return raw value (can't be used with recursive, implies buffer)

buffer (Boolean, default: false): decode value into Buffer instead of String

Usage

await consul.kv.get( 'hello' );

Result

{ "CreateIndex" : 6 , "ModifyIndex" : 6 , "LockIndex" : 0 , "Key" : "hello" , "Flags" : 0 , "Value" : "world" }

Return keys for a given prefix.

Options

key (String): path prefix

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

separator (String, optional): list keys up to a given separator

Usage

await consul.kv.keys( 'a/' );

Result

[ "a/b" , "a/c" ]

Set key/value (kv) pair.

Options

key (String): key

value (String|Buffer): value

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

flags (Number, optional): unsigned integer opaque to user, can be used by application

cas (String, optional): use with ModifyIndex to do a check-and-set operation

to do a check-and-set operation acquire (String, optional): session ID, lock acquisition operation

release (String, optional): session ID, lock release operation

Usage

await consul.kv.set( 'hello' , 'world' );

Result

true

Delete key/value (kv) pair(s).

Options

key (String): key

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

recurse (Boolean, default: false): delete all keys with given key prefix

cas (String, optional): use with ModifyIndex to do a check-and-set operation (must be greater than 0 )

Usage

await consul.kv.del( 'hello' );

List prepared query.

Usage

await consul.query.list();

Result

[ { "ID" : "422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066" , "Name" : "redis" , "Session" : "" , "Token" : "" , "Template" : { "Type" : "" , "Regexp" : "" }, "Service" : { "Service" : "redis" , "Failover" : { "NearestN" : 3 , "Datacenters" : [ "dc1" , "dc2" ] }, "OnlyPassing" : false , "Tags" : [ "master" , "!experimental" ] }, "DNS" : { "TTL" : "10s" }, "RaftIndex" : { "CreateIndex" : 23 , "ModifyIndex" : 42 } } ]

Create a new prepared query.

Options

name (String, optional): name that can be used to execute a query instead of using its ID

session (String, optional): provides a way to automatically remove a prepared query when the given session is invalidated

token (String, optional): captured ACL Token that is reused as the ACL Token every time the query is executed

near (String, optional): allows specifying a particular node to sort near based on distance sorting using Network Coordinates

service.service (String, required): name of the service to query

service.failover.nearestn (Number, optional): when set the query will be forwarded to up to nearest N other datacenters based on their estimated network round trip time using Network Coordinates from the WAN gossip pool

service.failover.datacenters (String[], optional): fixed list of remote datacenters to forward the query to if there are no healthy nodes in the local datacenter

service.onlypassing (Boolean, default: false): filter results to only nodes with a passing state

service.tags (String[], optional): list of service tags to filter the query results

ttl.dns (String, optional, ex: 10s ): controls how the TTL is set when query results are served over DNS

Usage

await consul.query.create({ name : 'redis' , service : { service : 'redis' onlypassing : true }, });

Result

{ "ID" : "422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066" }

Update existing prepared query.

Options

query (String, required): ID of the query

And all [create options][query-create].

Usage

await consul.query.update({ query : '422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066' , name : 'redis' , service : { service : 'redis' onlypassing : false }, });

Get prepared query.

Options

query (String, required): ID of the query

Usage

await consul.query.get( '6119cabf-c052-48fe-9f07-711762e52931' );

Result

{ "ID" : "6119cabf-c052-48fe-9f07-711762e52931" , "Name" : "redis" , "Session" : "" , "Token" : "" , "Template" : { "Type" : "" , "Regexp" : "" }, "Service" : { "Service" : "redis" , "Failover" : { "NearestN" : 3 , "Datacenters" : [ "dc1" , "dc2" ] }, "OnlyPassing" : false , "Tags" : [ "master" , "!experimental" ] }, "DNS" : { "TTL" : "10s" }, "RaftIndex" : { "CreateIndex" : 23 , "ModifyIndex" : 42 } }

Delete prepared query.

Options

query (String, required): ID of the query

Usage

await consul.query.destroy( '422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066' );

Execute prepared query.

Options

query (String, required): ID of the query

Usage

await consul.query.execute( '6119cabf-c052-48fe-9f07-711762e52931' );

Result

{ "Service" : "redis" , "Nodes" : [ { "Node" : { "Node" : "foobar" , "Address" : "10.1.10.12" , "TaggedAddresses" : { "lan" : "10.1.10.12" , "wan" : "10.1.10.12" } }, "Service" : { "ID" : "redis" , "Service" : "redis" , "Tags" : null , "Port" : 8000 }, "Checks" : [ { "Node" : "foobar" , "CheckID" : "service:redis" , "Name" : "Service 'redis' check" , "Status" : "passing" , "Notes" : "" , "Output" : "" , "ServiceID" : "redis" , "ServiceName" : "redis" }, { "Node" : "foobar" , "CheckID" : "serfHealth" , "Name" : "Serf Health Status" , "Status" : "passing" , "Notes" : "" , "Output" : "" , "ServiceID" : "" , "ServiceName" : "" } ], "DNS" : { "TTL" : "10s" }, "Datacenter" : "dc3" , "Failovers" : 2 } ] }

Explain prepared query.

Options

query (String, required): ID of the query

Usage

await consul.query.explain( '422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066' );

Result

{ "Query" : { "ID" : "422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066" , "Name" : "redis" , "Session" : "" , "Token" : "" , "Template" : { "Type" : "" , "Regexp" : "" }, "Service" : { "Service" : "redis" , "Failover" : { "NearestN" : 3 , "Datacenters" : [ "dc1" , "dc2" ] }, "OnlyPassing" : false , "Tags" : [ "master" , "!experimental" ] }, "DNS" : { "TTL" : "10s" }, "RaftIndex" : { "CreateIndex" : 23 , "ModifyIndex" : 42 } } }

Create a new session.

Options

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

lockdelay (String, range: 1s-60s, default: 15s ): the time consul prevents locks held by the session from being acquired after a session has been invalidated

): the time consul prevents locks held by the session from being acquired after a session has been invalidated name (String, optional): human readable name for the session

node (String, optional): node with which to associate session (defaults to connected agent)

checks (String[], optional): checks to associate with session

behavior (String, enum: release, delete; default: release): controls the behavior when a session is invalidated

ttl (String, optional, valid: 10s - 86400s ): interval session must be renewed

Usage

await consul.session.create();

Result

{ "ID" : "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1" }

Destroy a given session.

Options

id (String): session ID

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.session.destroy( 'a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1' );

Queries a given session.

Options

id (String): session ID

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.session.get( 'a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1' );

Result

{ "CreateIndex" : 11 , "ID" : "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1" , "Name" : "" , "Node" : "node1" , "Checks" : [ "serfHealth" ], "LockDelay" : 15000000000 }

Lists sessions belonging to a node.

Options

node (String): node

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.session.node( 'node1' );

Result

[ { "CreateIndex" : 13 , "ID" : "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1" , "Name" : "" , "Node" : "node1" , "Checks" : [ "serfHealth" ], "LockDelay" : 15000000000 } ]

Lists all the active sessions.

Options

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.session.list();

Result

[ { "CreateIndex" : 15 , "ID" : "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1" , "Name" : "" , "Node" : "node1" , "Checks" : [ "serfHealth" ], "LockDelay" : 15000000000 } ]

Renew a given session.

Options

id (String): session ID

dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.session.renew( 'a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1' );

Result

[ { "CreateIndex" : 15 , "ID" : "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1" , "Name" : "" , "Node" : "node1" , "Checks" : [ "serfHealth" ], "LockDelay" : 15000000000 , "Behavior" : "release" , "TTL" : "" } ]

Returns the current Raft leader.

Usage

await consul.status.leader();

Result

"127.0.0.1:8300"

Returns the current Raft peer set.

Usage

await consul.status.peers();

Result

[ "127.0.0.1:8300" ]

operations: The body of the request should be a list of operations to perform inside the atomic transaction. Up to 64 operations may be present in a single transaction.

Usage

await consul.transaction.create([ { { KV : { Verb : 'set' , Key : 'key1' , Value : Buffer.from( 'value1' ).toString( 'base64' ) } },{ KV : { Verb : 'delete' , Key : 'key2' } } } ]);

Watch an endpoint for changes.

The watch relies on blocking queries, adding the index and wait parameters as per Consul's documentation

If a blocking query is dropped due to a Consul crash or disconnect, watch will attempt to reinitiate the blocking query with logarithmic backoff.

Upon reconnect, unlike the first call to watch() in which the latest x-consul-index is unknown, the last known x-consul-index will be reused, thus not emitting the change event unless it has been incremented since.

NOTE: If you specify an alternative options.timeout keep in mind that a small random amount of additional wait is added to all requests (wait / 16). The default timeout is currently set to (wait + wait * 0.1), you should use something similar to avoid issues.

Options

method (Function): method to watch

options (Object): method options

backoffFactor (Integer, default: 100): backoff factor in milliseconds to apply between attempts ( backoffFactor * (2 ^ retry attempt) )

) backoffMax (Integer, default: 30000): maximum backoff time in milliseconds to wait between attempts

maxAttempts (Integer): maximum number of retry attempts to make before giving up

Usage

const watch = consul.watch({ method : consul.kv.get, options : { key : 'test' }, backoffFactor : 1000 , }); watch.on( 'change' , (data, res) => { console .log( 'data:' , data); }); watch.on( 'error' , (err) => { console .log( 'error:' , err); }); setTimeout( () => { watch.end(); }, 30 * 1000 );

Acceptance Tests

Install Consul into your PATH brew install consul Attach required IPs sudo ifconfig lo0 alias 127.0.0.2 up sudo ifconfig lo0 alias 127.0.0.3 up Install client dependencies npm install Run tests npm run acceptance

License

This work is licensed under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file).

Parts of the Documentation were copied from the official Consul website, see the NOTICE file for license information.