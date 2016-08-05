This is a Consul client.
See the official HTTP API docs for more information.
Initialize a new Consul client.
Options
token), these options can be override on a per call basis
Advanced options
Usage
const Consul = require('consul');
const consul = new Consul();
These options can be included with any method call, although only certain endpoints support them. See the HTTP API for more information.
ModifyIndex to block and wait for changes
5m), used with index
These options work for all methods.
cancel to abort request
1000 or
1s)
Creates one-time management token if not configured.
Usage
await consul.acl.bootstrap();
Result
{
"ID": "adf4238a-882b-9ddc-4a9d-5b6758e4159e"
}
Get the status of the ACL replication process in the datacenter.
Usage
await consul.acl.replication();
Result
{
"Enabled": true,
"Running": true,
"SourceDatacenter": "dc1",
"ReplicatedIndex": 1976,
"LastSuccess": "2016-08-05T06:28:58Z",
"LastError": "2016-08-05T06:28:28Z"
}
Creates a new token with policy.
Options
Usage
await consul.acl.legacy.create();
Result
{
"ID": "b1f4c10e-b61b-e1de-de95-218c9fefdd3e"
}
Update the policy of a token.
Options
Usage
await consul.acl.legacy.update({
id: '63e1d82e-f718-eb92-3b7d-61f0c71d45b4',
name: 'test',
});
Destroys a given token.
Options
Usage
await consul.acl.legacy.destroy('b1f4c10e-b61b-e1de-de95-218c9fefdd3e');
Queries the policy of a given token.
Options
Usage
await consul.acl.legacy.get('63e1d82e-f718-eb92-3b7d-61f0c71d45b4');
Result
{
"CreateIndex": 7,
"ModifyIndex": 7,
"ID": "63e1d82e-f718-eb92-3b7d-61f0c71d45b4",
"Name": "Read only",
"Type": "client",
"Rules": "{\"key\":{\"\":{\"policy\":\"read\"}}}"
}
Creates a new token by cloning an existing token.
Options
Usage
await consul.acl.legacy.clone('63e1d82e-f718-eb92-3b7d-61f0c71d45b4');
Result
{
"ID": "9fb8b20b-2636-adbb-9b99-d879df3305ec"
}
Lists all the active tokens.
Usage
await consul.acl.legacy.list();
Result
[
{
"CreateIndex": 2,
"ModifyIndex": 2,
"ID": "anonymous",
"Name": "Anonymous Token",
"Type": "client",
"Rules": ""
}
{
"CreateIndex": 3,
"ModifyIndex": 3,
"ID": "root",
"Name": "Master Token",
"Type": "management",
"Rules": ""
}
]
Returns the members as seen by the consul agent.
Options
Usage
await consul.agent.members();
Result
[
{
"Name": "node1",
"Addr": "127.0.0.1",
"Port": 8301,
"Tags": {
"bootstrap": "1",
"build": "0.3.0:441d613e",
"dc": "dc1",
"port": "8300",
"role": "consul",
"vsn": "2",
"vsn_max": "2",
"vsn_min": "1"
},
"Status": 1,
"ProtocolMin": 1,
"ProtocolMax": 2,
"ProtocolCur": 2,
"DelegateMin": 2,
"DelegateMax": 4,
"DelegateCur": 4
}
]
Reload agent configuration.
Usage
await consul.agent.reload();
Returns the agent node configuration.
Usage
await consul.agent.self();
Result
{
"Config": {
"Bootstrap": true,
"Server": true,
"Datacenter": "dc1",
"DataDir": "/tmp/node1/data",
"DNSRecursor": "",
"DNSConfig": {
"NodeTTL": 0,
"ServiceTTL": null,
"AllowStale": false,
"MaxStale": 5000000000
},
"Domain": "consul.",
"LogLevel": "INFO",
"NodeName": "node1",
"ClientAddr": "127.0.0.1",
"BindAddr": "127.0.0.1",
"AdvertiseAddr": "127.0.0.1",
"Ports": {
"DNS": 8600,
"HTTP": 8500,
"RPC": 8400,
"SerfLan": 8301,
"SerfWan": 8302,
"Server": 8300
},
"LeaveOnTerm": false,
"SkipLeaveOnInt": false,
"StatsiteAddr": "",
"Protocol": 2,
"EnableDebug": false,
"VerifyIncoming": false,
"VerifyOutgoing": false,
"CAFile": "",
"CertFile": "",
"KeyFile": "",
"ServerName": "",
"StartJoin": [],
"UiDir": "",
"PidFile": "/tmp/node1/pid",
"EnableSyslog": false,
"SyslogFacility": "LOCAL0",
"RejoinAfterLeave": false,
"CheckUpdateInterval": 300000000000,
"Revision": "441d613e1bd96254c78c46ee7c1b35c161fc7295+CHANGES",
"Version": "0.3.0",
"VersionPrerelease": ""
},
"Member": {
"Name": "node1",
"Addr": "127.0.0.1",
"Port": 8301,
"Tags": {
"bootstrap": "1",
"build": "0.3.0:441d613e",
"dc": "dc1",
"port": "8300",
"role": "consul",
"vsn": "2",
"vsn_max": "2",
"vsn_min": "1"
},
"Status": 1,
"ProtocolMin": 1,
"ProtocolMax": 2,
"ProtocolCur": 2,
"DelegateMin": 2,
"DelegateMax": 4,
"DelegateCur": 4
}
}
Set node maintenance mode.
Options
Usage
await consul.agent.maintenance(true);
Trigger agent to join a node.
Options
Usage
await consul.agent.join('127.0.0.2');
Force remove node.
Options
Usage
await consul.agent.forceLeave('node2');
Returns the checks the agent is managing.
Usage
await consul.agent.check.list();
Result
{
"example": {
"Node": "node1",
"CheckID": "example",
"Name": "example",
"Status": "passing",
"Notes": "This is an example check.",
"Output": "",
"ServiceID": "",
"ServiceName": ""
}
}
Registers a new check.
Options
127.0.0.1:12345)
15s)
10s)
60s)
web1)
web)
Usage
await consul.agent.check.register({
name: 'example',
ttl: '15s',
notes: 'This is an example check.',
});
Deregister a check.
Options
Usage
await consul.agent.check.deregister('example');
Mark a test as passing.
Options
Usage
await consul.agent.check.pass('example');
Mark a test as warning.
Options
Usage
await consul.agent.check.warn('example');
Mark a test as critical.
Options
Usage
await consul.agent.check.fail('example');
Returns the services the agent is managing.
Usage
await consul.agent.service.list();
Result
{
"example": {
"ID": "example",
"Service": "example",
"Tags": [
"dev",
"web"
],
"Port": 80
}
}
Registers a new service.
Options
15s)
10s)
60s)
check above)
Usage
await consul.agent.service.register('example');
Deregister a service.
Options
Usage
await consul.agent.service.deregister('example');
Set service maintenance mode.
Options
Usage
await consul.agent.service.maintenance({ id: 'example', enable: true });
Lists known datacenters.
Usage
await consul.catalog.datacenters();
Result
[
"dc1"
]
Lists the nodes for a given Connect-capable service.
Options
Usage
await consul.catalog.connect.nodes('example');
Result
[
{
"ID": "40e4a748-2192-161a-0510-9bf59fe950b5",
"Node": "foobar",
"Address": "192.168.10.10",
"Datacenter": "dc1",
"TaggedAddresses": {
"lan": "192.168.10.10",
"wan": "10.0.10.10"
},
"NodeMeta": {
"somekey": "somevalue"
},
"CreateIndex": 51,
"ModifyIndex": 51,
"ServiceAddress": "172.17.0.3",
"ServiceEnableTagOverride": false,
"ServiceID": "32a2a47f7992:nodea:5000",
"ServiceName": "foobar",
"ServiceKind": "connect-proxy",
"ServiceProxyDestination": "my-service",
"ServicePort": 5000,
"ServiceMeta": {
"foobar_meta_value": "baz"
},
"ServiceTags": [
"tacos"
]
}
]
Lists nodes in a given datacenter.
Options
Usage
await consul.catalog.node.list();
Result
[
{
"Node": "node1",
"Address": "127.0.0.1"
}
]
Lists the services provided by a node.
Options
Usage
await consul.catalog.node.services('node1');
Result
{
"Node": {
"Node": "node1",
"Address": "127.0.0.1"
},
"Services": {
"consul": {
"ID": "consul",
"Service": "consul",
"Tags": [],
"Port": 8300
},
"example": {
"ID": "example",
"Service": "example",
"Tags": [
"dev",
"web"
],
"Port": 80
}
}
}
Lists services in a given datacenter.
Options
Usage
await consul.catalog.service.list();
Result
{
"consul": [],
"example": [
"dev",
"web"
]
}
Lists the nodes for a given service.
Options
Usage
await consul.catalog.service.nodes('example');
Result
[
{
"Node": "node1",
"Address": "127.0.0.1",
"ServiceID": "example",
"ServiceName": "example",
"ServiceTags": [
"dev",
"web"
],
"ServicePort": 80
}
]
Fires a new user event.
Options
Usage
await consul.event.fire('deploy', '53');
Result
{
"ID": "4730953b-3135-7ff2-47a7-9d9fc9c4e5a2",
"Name": "deploy",
"Payload": "53",
"NodeFilter": "",
"ServiceFilter": "",
"TagFilter": "",
"Version": 1,
"LTime": 0
}
Lists the most recent events an agent has seen.
Options
Usage
await consul.event.list('deploy');
Result
[
{
"ID": "4730953b-3135-7ff2-47a7-9d9fc9c4e5a2",
"Name": "deploy",
"Payload": "53",
"NodeFilter": "",
"ServiceFilter": "",
"TagFilter": "",
"Version": 1,
"LTime": 2
}
]
Returns the health info of a node.
Options
Usage
await consul.health.node('node1');
Result
[
{
"Node": "node1",
"CheckID": "serfHealth",
"Name": "Serf Health Status",
"Status": "passing",
"Notes": "",
"Output": "Agent alive and reachable",
"ServiceID": "",
"ServiceName": ""
},
{
"Node": "node1",
"CheckID": "service:example",
"Name": "Service 'example' check",
"Status": "critical",
"Notes": "",
"Output": "",
"ServiceID": "example",
"ServiceName": "example"
}
]
Returns the checks of a service.
Options
Usage
await consul.health.checks('example');
Result
[
{
"Node": "node1",
"CheckID": "service:example",
"Name": "Service 'example' check",
"Status": "critical",
"Notes": "",
"Output": "",
"ServiceID": "example",
"ServiceName": "example"
}
]
Returns the nodes and health info of a service.
Options
Usage
await consul.health.service('example');
Result
[
{
"Node": {
"Node": "node1",
"Address": "127.0.0.1"
},
"Service": {
"ID": "example",
"Service": "example",
"Tags": [],
"Port": 0
},
"Checks": [
{
"Node": "node1",
"CheckID": "service:example",
"Name": "Service 'example' check",
"Status": "critical",
"Notes": "",
"Output": "",
"ServiceID": "example",
"ServiceName": "example"
},
{
"Node": "node1",
"CheckID": "serfHealth",
"Name": "Serf Health Status",
"Status": "passing",
"Notes": "",
"Output": "Agent alive and reachable",
"ServiceID": "",
"ServiceName": ""
}
]
}
]
Returns the checks in a given state.
Options
Usage
await consul.health.state('critical');
Result
[
{
"Node": "node1",
"CheckID": "service:example",
"Name": "Service 'example' check",
"Status": "critical",
"Notes": "",
"Output": "",
"ServiceID": "example",
"ServiceName": "example"
}
]
Return key/value (kv) pair(s) or
undefined if key not found.
Options
ModifyIndex to block and wait for changes
5m), used with index
Usage
await consul.kv.get('hello');
Result
{
"CreateIndex": 6,
"ModifyIndex": 6,
"LockIndex": 0,
"Key": "hello",
"Flags": 0,
"Value": "world"
}
Return keys for a given prefix.
Options
Usage
await consul.kv.keys('a/');
Result
[
"a/b",
"a/c"
]
Set key/value (kv) pair.
Options
ModifyIndex to do a check-and-set operation
Usage
await consul.kv.set('hello', 'world');
Result
true
Delete key/value (kv) pair(s).
Options
ModifyIndex to do a check-and-set operation (must be greater than
0)
Usage
await consul.kv.del('hello');
List prepared query.
Usage
await consul.query.list();
Result
[
{
"ID": "422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066",
"Name": "redis",
"Session": "",
"Token": "",
"Template": {
"Type": "",
"Regexp":""
},
"Service": {
"Service": "redis",
"Failover": {
"NearestN": 3,
"Datacenters": [
"dc1",
"dc2"
]
},
"OnlyPassing": false,
"Tags": [
"master",
"!experimental"
]
},
"DNS": {
"TTL": "10s"
},
"RaftIndex": {
"CreateIndex": 23,
"ModifyIndex": 42
}
}
]
Create a new prepared query.
Options
10s): controls how the TTL is set when query results are served over DNS
Usage
await consul.query.create({
name: 'redis',
service: {
service: 'redis'
onlypassing: true
},
});
Result
{
"ID": "422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066"
}
Update existing prepared query.
Options
And all [create options][query-create].
Usage
await consul.query.update({
query: '422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066',
name: 'redis',
service: {
service: 'redis'
onlypassing: false
},
});
Get prepared query.
Options
Usage
await consul.query.get('6119cabf-c052-48fe-9f07-711762e52931');
Result
{
"ID": "6119cabf-c052-48fe-9f07-711762e52931",
"Name": "redis",
"Session": "",
"Token": "",
"Template": {
"Type": "",
"Regexp":""
},
"Service": {
"Service": "redis",
"Failover": {
"NearestN": 3,
"Datacenters": [
"dc1",
"dc2"
]
},
"OnlyPassing": false,
"Tags": [
"master",
"!experimental"
]
},
"DNS": {
"TTL": "10s"
},
"RaftIndex": {
"CreateIndex": 23,
"ModifyIndex": 42
}
}
Delete prepared query.
Options
Usage
await consul.query.destroy('422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066');
Execute prepared query.
Options
Usage
await consul.query.execute('6119cabf-c052-48fe-9f07-711762e52931');
Result
{
"Service": "redis",
"Nodes": [
{
"Node": {
"Node": "foobar",
"Address": "10.1.10.12",
"TaggedAddresses": {
"lan": "10.1.10.12",
"wan": "10.1.10.12"
}
},
"Service": {
"ID": "redis",
"Service": "redis",
"Tags": null,
"Port": 8000
},
"Checks": [
{
"Node": "foobar",
"CheckID": "service:redis",
"Name": "Service 'redis' check",
"Status": "passing",
"Notes": "",
"Output": "",
"ServiceID": "redis",
"ServiceName": "redis"
},
{
"Node": "foobar",
"CheckID": "serfHealth",
"Name": "Serf Health Status",
"Status": "passing",
"Notes": "",
"Output": "",
"ServiceID": "",
"ServiceName": ""
}
],
"DNS": {
"TTL": "10s"
},
"Datacenter": "dc3",
"Failovers": 2
}
]
}
Explain prepared query.
Options
Usage
await consul.query.explain('422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066');
Result
{
"Query": {
"ID": "422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066",
"Name": "redis",
"Session": "",
"Token": "",
"Template": {
"Type": "",
"Regexp":""
},
"Service": {
"Service": "redis",
"Failover": {
"NearestN": 3,
"Datacenters": [
"dc1",
"dc2"
]
},
"OnlyPassing": false,
"Tags": [
"master",
"!experimental"
]
},
"DNS": {
"TTL": "10s"
},
"RaftIndex": {
"CreateIndex": 23,
"ModifyIndex": 42
}
}
}
Create a new session.
Options
15s): the time consul prevents locks held by the session from being acquired after a session has been invalidated
10s-
86400s): interval session must be renewed
Usage
await consul.session.create();
Result
{
"ID": "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1"
}
Destroy a given session.
Options
Usage
await consul.session.destroy('a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1');
Queries a given session.
Options
Usage
await consul.session.get('a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1');
Result
{
"CreateIndex": 11,
"ID": "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1",
"Name": "",
"Node": "node1",
"Checks": [
"serfHealth"
],
"LockDelay": 15000000000
}
Lists sessions belonging to a node.
Options
Usage
await consul.session.node('node1');
Result
[
{
"CreateIndex": 13,
"ID": "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1",
"Name": "",
"Node": "node1",
"Checks": [
"serfHealth"
],
"LockDelay": 15000000000
}
]
Lists all the active sessions.
Options
Usage
await consul.session.list();
Result
[
{
"CreateIndex": 15,
"ID": "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1",
"Name": "",
"Node": "node1",
"Checks": [
"serfHealth"
],
"LockDelay": 15000000000
}
]
Renew a given session.
Options
Usage
await consul.session.renew('a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1');
Result
[
{
"CreateIndex": 15,
"ID": "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1",
"Name": "",
"Node": "node1",
"Checks": [
"serfHealth"
],
"LockDelay": 15000000000,
"Behavior": "release",
"TTL": ""
}
]
Returns the current Raft leader.
Usage
await consul.status.leader();
Result
"127.0.0.1:8300"
Returns the current Raft peer set.
Usage
await consul.status.peers();
Result
[
"127.0.0.1:8300"
]
operations: The body of the request should be a list of operations to perform inside the atomic transaction. Up to 64 operations may be present in a single transaction.
Usage
await consul.transaction.create([
{
{
KV: {
Verb: 'set',
Key: 'key1',
Value: Buffer.from('value1').toString('base64')
}
},{
KV: {
Verb: 'delete',
Key: 'key2'
}
}
}
]);
Watch an endpoint for changes.
The watch relies on blocking queries, adding the
index and
wait parameters as per Consul's documentation
If a blocking query is dropped due to a Consul crash or disconnect, watch will attempt to reinitiate the blocking query with logarithmic backoff.
Upon reconnect, unlike the first call to watch() in which the latest
x-consul-index is unknown, the last known
x-consul-index will be reused, thus not emitting the
change event unless it has been incremented since.
NOTE: If you specify an alternative options.timeout keep in mind that a small random amount of additional wait is added to all requests (wait / 16). The default timeout is currently set to (wait + wait * 0.1), you should use something similar to avoid issues.
Options
backoffFactor * (2 ^ retry attempt))
Usage
const watch = consul.watch({
method: consul.kv.get,
options: { key: 'test' },
backoffFactor: 1000,
});
watch.on('change', (data, res) => {
console.log('data:', data);
});
watch.on('error', (err) => {
console.log('error:', err);
});
setTimeout(() => { watch.end(); }, 30 * 1000);
Install Consul into your
PATH
$ brew install consul
Attach required IPs
$ sudo ifconfig lo0 alias 127.0.0.2 up
$ sudo ifconfig lo0 alias 127.0.0.3 up
Install client dependencies
$ npm install
Run tests
$ npm run acceptance
This work is licensed under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file).
Parts of the Documentation were copied from the official Consul website, see the NOTICE file for license information.