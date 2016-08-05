openbase logo
consul

by Silas Sewell
0.40.0

Consul client

Overview

Readme

Consul

This is a Consul client.

Documentation

See the official HTTP API docs for more information.

Consul([options])

Initialize a new Consul client.

Options

  • host (String, default: 127.0.0.1): agent address
  • port (Integer, default: 8500): agent HTTP(S) port
  • secure (Boolean, default: false): enable HTTPS
  • defaults (Object, optional): common method call options that will be included with every call (ex: set default token), these options can be override on a per call basis

Advanced options

  • agent (http.Agent|https.Agent, optionals): if not set uses the global agent
  • tls options: ca, cert, ciphers, clientCertEngine, crl, dhparam, ecdhCurve, honorCipherOrder, key, passphrase, pfx, rejectUnauthorized, secureOptions, secureProtocol, servername, and sessionIdContext (see Node.js docs for details)

Usage

const Consul = require('consul');

const consul = new Consul();

Common Method Call Options

These options can be included with any method call, although only certain endpoints support them. See the HTTP API for more information.

  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)
  • wan (Boolean, default: false): return WAN members instead of LAN members
  • consistent (Boolean, default: false): require strong consistency
  • stale (Boolean, default: false): use whatever is available, can be arbitrarily stale
  • index (String, optional): used with ModifyIndex to block and wait for changes
  • wait (String, optional): limit how long to wait for changes (ex: 5m), used with index
  • token (String, optional): ACL token
  • near (String, optional): used to sort the node list in ascending order based on the estimated round trip time from that node
  • node-meta (String[], optional): used to specify a desired node metadata key/value pair of the form key:value
  • filter (String, optional): used to refine a data query for some API listing endpoints

These options work for all methods.

  • ctx (EventEmitter, optional): emit cancel to abort request
  • timeout (Number|String, optional): number of milliseconds before request is aborted (ex: 1000 or 1s)

consul.acl

consul.acl.bootstrap()

Creates one-time management token if not configured.

Usage

await consul.acl.bootstrap();

Result

{
  "ID": "adf4238a-882b-9ddc-4a9d-5b6758e4159e"
}

consul.acl.replication([options])

Get the status of the ACL replication process in the datacenter.

Usage

await consul.acl.replication();

Result

{
  "Enabled": true,
  "Running": true,
  "SourceDatacenter": "dc1",
  "ReplicatedIndex": 1976,
  "LastSuccess": "2016-08-05T06:28:58Z",
  "LastError": "2016-08-05T06:28:28Z"
}

consul.acl.legacy

consul.acl.legacy.create([options])

Creates a new token with policy.

Options

  • name (String, optional): human readable name for the token
  • type (String, enum: client, management; default: client): type of token
  • rules (String, optional): string encoded HCL or JSON

Usage

await consul.acl.legacy.create();

Result

{
  "ID": "b1f4c10e-b61b-e1de-de95-218c9fefdd3e"
}

consul.acl.legacy.update(options)

Update the policy of a token.

Options

  • id (String): token ID
  • name (String, optional): human readable name for the token
  • type (String, enum: client, management; default: client): type of token
  • rules (String, optional): string encoded HCL or JSON

Usage

await consul.acl.legacy.update({
  id: '63e1d82e-f718-eb92-3b7d-61f0c71d45b4',
  name: 'test',
});

consul.acl.legacy.destroy(options)

Destroys a given token.

Options

  • id (String): token ID

Usage

await consul.acl.legacy.destroy('b1f4c10e-b61b-e1de-de95-218c9fefdd3e');

consul.acl.legacy.get(options)

Queries the policy of a given token.

Options

  • id (String): token ID

Usage

await consul.acl.legacy.get('63e1d82e-f718-eb92-3b7d-61f0c71d45b4');

Result

{
  "CreateIndex": 7,
  "ModifyIndex": 7,
  "ID": "63e1d82e-f718-eb92-3b7d-61f0c71d45b4",
  "Name": "Read only",
  "Type": "client",
  "Rules": "{\"key\":{\"\":{\"policy\":\"read\"}}}"
}

consul.acl.legacy.clone(options)

Creates a new token by cloning an existing token.

Options

  • id (String): token ID

Usage

await consul.acl.legacy.clone('63e1d82e-f718-eb92-3b7d-61f0c71d45b4');

Result

{
  "ID": "9fb8b20b-2636-adbb-9b99-d879df3305ec"
}

consul.acl.legacy.list([options])

Lists all the active tokens.

Usage

await consul.acl.legacy.list();

Result

[
  {
    "CreateIndex": 2,
    "ModifyIndex": 2,
    "ID": "anonymous",
    "Name": "Anonymous Token",
    "Type": "client",
    "Rules": ""
  }
  {
    "CreateIndex": 3,
    "ModifyIndex": 3,
    "ID": "root",
    "Name": "Master Token",
    "Type": "management",
    "Rules": ""
  }
]

consul.agent

consul.agent.members([options])

Returns the members as seen by the consul agent.

Options

  • wan (Boolean, default: false): return WAN members instead of LAN members

Usage

await consul.agent.members();

Result

[
  {
    "Name": "node1",
    "Addr": "127.0.0.1",
    "Port": 8301,
    "Tags": {
      "bootstrap": "1",
      "build": "0.3.0:441d613e",
      "dc": "dc1",
      "port": "8300",
      "role": "consul",
      "vsn": "2",
      "vsn_max": "2",
      "vsn_min": "1"
    },
    "Status": 1,
    "ProtocolMin": 1,
    "ProtocolMax": 2,
    "ProtocolCur": 2,
    "DelegateMin": 2,
    "DelegateMax": 4,
    "DelegateCur": 4
  }
]

consul.agent.reload([options])

Reload agent configuration.

Usage

await consul.agent.reload();

consul.agent.self()

Returns the agent node configuration.

Usage

await consul.agent.self();

Result

{
  "Config": {
    "Bootstrap": true,
    "Server": true,
    "Datacenter": "dc1",
    "DataDir": "/tmp/node1/data",
    "DNSRecursor": "",
    "DNSConfig": {
      "NodeTTL": 0,
      "ServiceTTL": null,
      "AllowStale": false,
      "MaxStale": 5000000000
    },
    "Domain": "consul.",
    "LogLevel": "INFO",
    "NodeName": "node1",
    "ClientAddr": "127.0.0.1",
    "BindAddr": "127.0.0.1",
    "AdvertiseAddr": "127.0.0.1",
    "Ports": {
      "DNS": 8600,
      "HTTP": 8500,
      "RPC": 8400,
      "SerfLan": 8301,
      "SerfWan": 8302,
      "Server": 8300
    },
    "LeaveOnTerm": false,
    "SkipLeaveOnInt": false,
    "StatsiteAddr": "",
    "Protocol": 2,
    "EnableDebug": false,
    "VerifyIncoming": false,
    "VerifyOutgoing": false,
    "CAFile": "",
    "CertFile": "",
    "KeyFile": "",
    "ServerName": "",
    "StartJoin": [],
    "UiDir": "",
    "PidFile": "/tmp/node1/pid",
    "EnableSyslog": false,
    "SyslogFacility": "LOCAL0",
    "RejoinAfterLeave": false,
    "CheckUpdateInterval": 300000000000,
    "Revision": "441d613e1bd96254c78c46ee7c1b35c161fc7295+CHANGES",
    "Version": "0.3.0",
    "VersionPrerelease": ""
  },
  "Member": {
    "Name": "node1",
    "Addr": "127.0.0.1",
    "Port": 8301,
    "Tags": {
      "bootstrap": "1",
      "build": "0.3.0:441d613e",
      "dc": "dc1",
      "port": "8300",
      "role": "consul",
      "vsn": "2",
      "vsn_max": "2",
      "vsn_min": "1"
    },
    "Status": 1,
    "ProtocolMin": 1,
    "ProtocolMax": 2,
    "ProtocolCur": 2,
    "DelegateMin": 2,
    "DelegateMax": 4,
    "DelegateCur": 4
  }
}

consul.agent.maintenance(options)

Set node maintenance mode.

Options

  • enable (Boolean): maintenance mode enabled
  • reason (String, optional): human readable reason for maintenance

Usage

await consul.agent.maintenance(true);

consul.agent.join(options)

Trigger agent to join a node.

Options

  • address (String): node IP address to join
  • wan (Boolean, default false): attempt to join using the WAN pool

Usage

await consul.agent.join('127.0.0.2');

consul.agent.forceLeave(options)

Force remove node.

Options

  • node (String): node name to remove

Usage

await consul.agent.forceLeave('node2');

consul.agent.check

consul.agent.check.list()

Returns the checks the agent is managing.

Usage

await consul.agent.check.list();

Result

{
  "example": {
    "Node": "node1",
    "CheckID": "example",
    "Name": "example",
    "Status": "passing",
    "Notes": "This is an example check.",
    "Output": "",
    "ServiceID": "",
    "ServiceName": ""
  }
}

consul.agent.check.register(options)

Registers a new check.

Options

  • name (String): check name
  • id (String, optional): check ID
  • serviceid (String, optional): service ID, associate check with existing service
  • http (String): url to test, 2xx passes, 429 warns, and all others fail
  • tlsskipverify (Boolean, default: false): skip HTTPS verification
  • tcp (String): host:port to test, passes if connection is established, fails otherwise
  • args (String[]): path to check script, requires interval
  • script (String): path to check script, requires interval (DEPRECATED)
  • dockercontainerid (String, optional): Docker container ID to run script
  • grpc (String, optional): gRPC endpoint (ex: 127.0.0.1:12345)
  • grpcusetls (Boolean, optional): enable TLS for gRPC check
  • shell (String, optional): shell in which to run script (currently only supported with Docker)
  • interval (String): interval to run check, requires script (ex: 15s)
  • timeout (String, optional): timeout for the check (ex: 10s)
  • ttl (String): time to live before check must be updated (ex: 60s)
  • aliasnode (String): ID of a node for an alias check (ex: web1)
  • aliasservice (String): ID of a service for an alias check (ex: web)
  • notes (String, optional): human readable description of check
  • status (String, optional): initial service status
  • deregistercriticalserviceafter (String, optional, Consul 0.7+): timeout after which to automatically deregister service if check remains in critical state
  • successbeforepassing (Number, optional): number of consecutive successful results required before check status transitions to passing
  • failuresbeforecritical (Number, optional): number of consecutive unsuccessful results required before check status transitions to critical

Usage

await consul.agent.check.register({
  name: 'example',
  ttl: '15s',
  notes: 'This is an example check.',
});

consul.agent.check.deregister(options)

Deregister a check.

Options

  • id (String): check ID

Usage

await consul.agent.check.deregister('example');

consul.agent.check.pass(options)

Mark a test as passing.

Options

  • id (String): check ID
  • note (String, optional): human readable message

Usage

await consul.agent.check.pass('example');

consul.agent.check.warn(options)

Mark a test as warning.

Options

  • id (String): check ID
  • note (String, optional): human readable message

Usage

await consul.agent.check.warn('example');

consul.agent.check.fail(options)

Mark a test as critical.

Options

  • id (String): check ID
  • note (String, optional): human readable message

Usage

await consul.agent.check.fail('example');

consul.agent.service

consul.agent.service.list()

Returns the services the agent is managing.

Usage

await consul.agent.service.list();

Result

{
  "example": {
    "ID": "example",
    "Service": "example",
    "Tags": [
      "dev",
      "web"
    ],
    "Port": 80
  }
}

consul.agent.service.register(options)

Registers a new service.

Options

  • name (String): service name
  • id (String, optional): service ID
  • tags (String[], optional): service tags
  • address (String, optional): service IP address
  • port (Integer, optional): service port
  • meta (Object, optional): metadata linked to the service instance
  • check (Object, optional): service check
    • http (String): URL endpoint, requires interval
    • tcp (String): host:port to test, passes if connection is established, fails otherwise
    • script (String): path to check script, requires interval
    • dockercontainerid (String, optional): Docker container ID to run script
    • shell (String, optional): shell in which to run script (currently only supported with Docker)
    • interval (String): interval to run check, requires script (ex: 15s)
    • timeout (String, optional): timeout for the check (ex: 10s)
    • ttl (String): time to live before check must be updated, instead of http/tcp/script and interval (ex: 60s)
    • notes (String, optional): human readable description of check
    • status (String, optional): initial service status
    • deregistercriticalserviceafter (String, optional, Consul 0.7+): timeout after which to automatically deregister service if check remains in critical state
  • checks (Object[], optional): service checks (see check above)
  • connect (Object, optional): specifies the configuration for Connect
  • proxy (Object, optional): specifies the configuration for a Connect proxy instance
  • taggedAddresses (Object, optional): specifies a map of explicit LAN and WAN addresses for the service instance

Usage

await consul.agent.service.register('example');

consul.agent.service.deregister(options)

Deregister a service.

Options

  • id (String): service ID

Usage

await consul.agent.service.deregister('example');

consul.agent.service.maintenance(options)

Set service maintenance mode.

Options

  • id (String): service ID
  • enable (Boolean): maintenance mode enabled
  • reason (String, optional): human readable reason for maintenance

Usage

await consul.agent.service.maintenance({ id: 'example', enable: true });

consul.catalog

consul.catalog.datacenters()

Lists known datacenters.

Usage

await consul.catalog.datacenters();

Result

[
  "dc1"
]

consul.catalog.connect

consul.catalog.connect.nodes(options)

Lists the nodes for a given Connect-capable service.

Options

  • service (String): service name
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.catalog.connect.nodes('example');

Result

[
  {
    "ID": "40e4a748-2192-161a-0510-9bf59fe950b5",
    "Node": "foobar",
    "Address": "192.168.10.10",
    "Datacenter": "dc1",
    "TaggedAddresses": {
      "lan": "192.168.10.10",
      "wan": "10.0.10.10"
    },
    "NodeMeta": {
      "somekey": "somevalue"
    },
    "CreateIndex": 51,
    "ModifyIndex": 51,
    "ServiceAddress": "172.17.0.3",
    "ServiceEnableTagOverride": false,
    "ServiceID": "32a2a47f7992:nodea:5000",
    "ServiceName": "foobar",
    "ServiceKind": "connect-proxy",
    "ServiceProxyDestination": "my-service",
    "ServicePort": 5000,
    "ServiceMeta": {
        "foobar_meta_value": "baz"
    },
    "ServiceTags": [
      "tacos"
    ]
  }
]

consul.catalog.node

consul.catalog.node.list([options])

Lists nodes in a given datacenter.

Options

  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.catalog.node.list();

Result

[
  {
    "Node": "node1",
    "Address": "127.0.0.1"
  }
]

consul.catalog.node.services(options)

Lists the services provided by a node.

Options

  • node (String): node ID

Usage

await consul.catalog.node.services('node1');

Result

{
  "Node": {
    "Node": "node1",
    "Address": "127.0.0.1"
  },
  "Services": {
    "consul": {
      "ID": "consul",
      "Service": "consul",
      "Tags": [],
      "Port": 8300
    },
    "example": {
      "ID": "example",
      "Service": "example",
      "Tags": [
        "dev",
        "web"
      ],
      "Port": 80
    }
  }
}

consul.catalog.service

consul.catalog.service.list([options])

Lists services in a given datacenter.

Options

  • dc (String): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.catalog.service.list();

Result

{
  "consul": [],
  "example": [
    "dev",
    "web"
  ]
}

consul.catalog.service.nodes(options)

Lists the nodes for a given service.

Options

  • service (String): service name
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)
  • tag (String, optional): filter by tag

Usage

await consul.catalog.service.nodes('example');

Result

[
  {
    "Node": "node1",
    "Address": "127.0.0.1",
    "ServiceID": "example",
    "ServiceName": "example",
    "ServiceTags": [
      "dev",
      "web"
    ],
    "ServicePort": 80
  }
]

consul.event

consul.event.fire(options)

Fires a new user event.

Options

  • name (String): event name
  • payload (String|Buffer): payload
  • node (String, optional): regular expression to filter by node
  • service (String, optional): regular expression to filter by service
  • tag (String, optional): regular expression to filter by tag

Usage

await consul.event.fire('deploy', '53');

Result

{
  "ID": "4730953b-3135-7ff2-47a7-9d9fc9c4e5a2",
  "Name": "deploy",
  "Payload": "53",
  "NodeFilter": "",
  "ServiceFilter": "",
  "TagFilter": "",
  "Version": 1,
  "LTime": 0
}

consul.event.list([options])

Lists the most recent events an agent has seen.

Options

  • name (String, optional): filter by event name

Usage

await consul.event.list('deploy');

Result

[
  {
    "ID": "4730953b-3135-7ff2-47a7-9d9fc9c4e5a2",
    "Name": "deploy",
    "Payload": "53",
    "NodeFilter": "",
    "ServiceFilter": "",
    "TagFilter": "",
    "Version": 1,
    "LTime": 2
  }
]

consul.health

consul.health.node(options)

Returns the health info of a node.

Options

  • node (String): node
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.health.node('node1');

Result

[
  {
    "Node": "node1",
    "CheckID": "serfHealth",
    "Name": "Serf Health Status",
    "Status": "passing",
    "Notes": "",
    "Output": "Agent alive and reachable",
    "ServiceID": "",
    "ServiceName": ""
  },
  {
    "Node": "node1",
    "CheckID": "service:example",
    "Name": "Service 'example' check",
    "Status": "critical",
    "Notes": "",
    "Output": "",
    "ServiceID": "example",
    "ServiceName": "example"
  }
]

consul.health.checks(options)

Returns the checks of a service.

Options

  • service (String): service name
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.health.checks('example');

Result

[
  {
    "Node": "node1",
    "CheckID": "service:example",
    "Name": "Service 'example' check",
    "Status": "critical",
    "Notes": "",
    "Output": "",
    "ServiceID": "example",
    "ServiceName": "example"
  }
]

consul.health.service(options)

Returns the nodes and health info of a service.

Options

  • service (String): service name
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)
  • tag (String, optional): filter by tag
  • passing (Boolean, optional): restrict to passing checks

Usage

await consul.health.service('example');

Result

[
  {
    "Node": {
      "Node": "node1",
      "Address": "127.0.0.1"
    },
    "Service": {
      "ID": "example",
      "Service": "example",
      "Tags": [],
      "Port": 0
    },
    "Checks": [
      {
        "Node": "node1",
        "CheckID": "service:example",
        "Name": "Service 'example' check",
        "Status": "critical",
        "Notes": "",
        "Output": "",
        "ServiceID": "example",
        "ServiceName": "example"
      },
      {
        "Node": "node1",
        "CheckID": "serfHealth",
        "Name": "Serf Health Status",
        "Status": "passing",
        "Notes": "",
        "Output": "Agent alive and reachable",
        "ServiceID": "",
        "ServiceName": ""
      }
    ]
  }
]

consul.health.state(options)

Returns the checks in a given state.

Options

  • state (String, enum: any, passing, warning, critical): state
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.health.state('critical');

Result

[
  {
    "Node": "node1",
    "CheckID": "service:example",
    "Name": "Service 'example' check",
    "Status": "critical",
    "Notes": "",
    "Output": "",
    "ServiceID": "example",
    "ServiceName": "example"
  }
]

consul.kv

consul.kv.get(options)

Return key/value (kv) pair(s) or undefined if key not found.

Options

  • key (String): path to value
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)
  • recurse (Boolean, default: false): return all keys with given key prefix
  • index (String, optional): used with ModifyIndex to block and wait for changes
  • wait (String, optional): limit how long to wait for changes (ex: 5m), used with index
  • raw (Boolean, optional): return raw value (can't be used with recursive, implies buffer)
  • buffer (Boolean, default: false): decode value into Buffer instead of String

Usage

await consul.kv.get('hello');

Result

{
  "CreateIndex": 6,
  "ModifyIndex": 6,
  "LockIndex": 0,
  "Key": "hello",
  "Flags": 0,
  "Value": "world"
}

consul.kv.keys(options)

Return keys for a given prefix.

Options

  • key (String): path prefix
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)
  • separator (String, optional): list keys up to a given separator

Usage

await consul.kv.keys('a/');

Result

[
  "a/b",
  "a/c"
]

consul.kv.set(options)

Set key/value (kv) pair.

Options

  • key (String): key
  • value (String|Buffer): value
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)
  • flags (Number, optional): unsigned integer opaque to user, can be used by application
  • cas (String, optional): use with ModifyIndex to do a check-and-set operation
  • acquire (String, optional): session ID, lock acquisition operation
  • release (String, optional): session ID, lock release operation

Usage

await consul.kv.set('hello', 'world');

Result

true

consul.kv.del(options)

Delete key/value (kv) pair(s).

Options

  • key (String): key
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)
  • recurse (Boolean, default: false): delete all keys with given key prefix
  • cas (String, optional): use with ModifyIndex to do a check-and-set operation (must be greater than 0)

Usage

await consul.kv.del('hello');

consul.query

consul.query.list()

List prepared query.

Usage

await consul.query.list();

Result

[
  {
    "ID": "422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066",
    "Name": "redis",
    "Session": "",
    "Token": "",
    "Template": {
      "Type": "",
      "Regexp":""
    },
    "Service": {
      "Service": "redis",
      "Failover": {
        "NearestN": 3,
        "Datacenters": [
          "dc1",
          "dc2"
        ]
      },
      "OnlyPassing": false,
      "Tags": [
        "master",
        "!experimental"
      ]
    },
    "DNS": {
      "TTL": "10s"
    },
    "RaftIndex": {
      "CreateIndex": 23,
      "ModifyIndex": 42
    }
  }
]

consul.query.create(options)

Create a new prepared query.

Options

  • name (String, optional): name that can be used to execute a query instead of using its ID
  • session (String, optional): provides a way to automatically remove a prepared query when the given session is invalidated
  • token (String, optional): captured ACL Token that is reused as the ACL Token every time the query is executed
  • near (String, optional): allows specifying a particular node to sort near based on distance sorting using Network Coordinates
  • service.service (String, required): name of the service to query
  • service.failover.nearestn (Number, optional): when set the query will be forwarded to up to nearest N other datacenters based on their estimated network round trip time using Network Coordinates from the WAN gossip pool
  • service.failover.datacenters (String[], optional): fixed list of remote datacenters to forward the query to if there are no healthy nodes in the local datacenter
  • service.onlypassing (Boolean, default: false): filter results to only nodes with a passing state
  • service.tags (String[], optional): list of service tags to filter the query results
  • ttl.dns (String, optional, ex: 10s): controls how the TTL is set when query results are served over DNS

Usage

await consul.query.create({
  name: 'redis',
  service: {
    service: 'redis'
    onlypassing: true
  },
});

Result

{
  "ID": "422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066"
}

consul.query.update(options)

Update existing prepared query.

Options

  • query (String, required): ID of the query

And all [create options][query-create].

Usage

await consul.query.update({
  query: '422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066',
  name: 'redis',
  service: {
    service: 'redis'
    onlypassing: false
  },
});

consul.query.get(options)

Get prepared query.

Options

  • query (String, required): ID of the query

Usage

await consul.query.get('6119cabf-c052-48fe-9f07-711762e52931');

Result

{
  "ID": "6119cabf-c052-48fe-9f07-711762e52931",
  "Name": "redis",
  "Session": "",
  "Token": "",
  "Template": {
    "Type": "",
    "Regexp":""
  },
  "Service": {
    "Service": "redis",
    "Failover": {
      "NearestN": 3,
      "Datacenters": [
        "dc1",
        "dc2"
      ]
    },
    "OnlyPassing": false,
    "Tags": [
      "master",
      "!experimental"
    ]
  },
  "DNS": {
    "TTL": "10s"
  },
  "RaftIndex": {
    "CreateIndex": 23,
    "ModifyIndex": 42
  }
}

consul.query.destroy(options)

Delete prepared query.

Options

  • query (String, required): ID of the query

Usage

await consul.query.destroy('422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066');

consul.query.execute(options)

Execute prepared query.

Options

  • query (String, required): ID of the query

Usage

await consul.query.execute('6119cabf-c052-48fe-9f07-711762e52931');

Result

{
  "Service": "redis",
  "Nodes": [
    {
      "Node": {
        "Node": "foobar",
        "Address": "10.1.10.12",
        "TaggedAddresses": {
          "lan": "10.1.10.12",
          "wan": "10.1.10.12"
        }
      },
      "Service": {
        "ID": "redis",
        "Service": "redis",
        "Tags": null,
        "Port": 8000
      },
      "Checks": [
        {
          "Node": "foobar",
          "CheckID": "service:redis",
          "Name": "Service 'redis' check",
          "Status": "passing",
          "Notes": "",
          "Output": "",
          "ServiceID": "redis",
          "ServiceName": "redis"
        },
        {
          "Node": "foobar",
          "CheckID": "serfHealth",
          "Name": "Serf Health Status",
          "Status": "passing",
          "Notes": "",
          "Output": "",
          "ServiceID": "",
          "ServiceName": ""
        }
      ],
      "DNS": {
        "TTL": "10s"
      },
      "Datacenter": "dc3",
      "Failovers": 2
    }
  ]
}

consul.query.explain(options)

Explain prepared query.

Options

  • query (String, required): ID of the query

Usage

await consul.query.explain('422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066');

Result

{
  "Query": {
    "ID": "422b14b9-874b-4520-bd2e-e149a42b0066",
    "Name": "redis",
    "Session": "",
    "Token": "",
    "Template": {
      "Type": "",
      "Regexp":""
    },
    "Service": {
      "Service": "redis",
      "Failover": {
        "NearestN": 3,
        "Datacenters": [
          "dc1",
          "dc2"
        ]
      },
      "OnlyPassing": false,
      "Tags": [
        "master",
        "!experimental"
      ]
    },
    "DNS": {
      "TTL": "10s"
    },
    "RaftIndex": {
      "CreateIndex": 23,
      "ModifyIndex": 42
    }
  }
}

consul.session

consul.session.create([options])

Create a new session.

Options

  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)
  • lockdelay (String, range: 1s-60s, default: 15s): the time consul prevents locks held by the session from being acquired after a session has been invalidated
  • name (String, optional): human readable name for the session
  • node (String, optional): node with which to associate session (defaults to connected agent)
  • checks (String[], optional): checks to associate with session
  • behavior (String, enum: release, delete; default: release): controls the behavior when a session is invalidated
  • ttl (String, optional, valid: 10s-86400s): interval session must be renewed

Usage

await consul.session.create();

Result

{
  "ID": "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1"
}

consul.session.destroy(options)

Destroy a given session.

Options

  • id (String): session ID
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.session.destroy('a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1');

consul.session.get(options)

Queries a given session.

Options

  • id (String): session ID
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.session.get('a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1');

Result

{
  "CreateIndex": 11,
  "ID": "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1",
  "Name": "",
  "Node": "node1",
  "Checks": [
    "serfHealth"
  ],
  "LockDelay": 15000000000
}

consul.session.node(options)

Lists sessions belonging to a node.

Options

  • node (String): node
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.session.node('node1');

Result

[
  {
    "CreateIndex": 13,
    "ID": "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1",
    "Name": "",
    "Node": "node1",
    "Checks": [
      "serfHealth"
    ],
    "LockDelay": 15000000000
  }
]

consul.session.list([options])

Lists all the active sessions.

Options

  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.session.list();

Result

[
  {
    "CreateIndex": 15,
    "ID": "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1",
    "Name": "",
    "Node": "node1",
    "Checks": [
      "serfHealth"
    ],
    "LockDelay": 15000000000
  }
]

consul.session.renew(options)

Renew a given session.

Options

  • id (String): session ID
  • dc (String, optional): datacenter (defaults to local for agent)

Usage

await consul.session.renew('a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1');

Result

[
  {
    "CreateIndex": 15,
    "ID": "a0f5dc05-84c3-5f5a-1d88-05b875e524e1",
    "Name": "",
    "Node": "node1",
    "Checks": [
      "serfHealth"
    ],
    "LockDelay": 15000000000,
    "Behavior": "release",
    "TTL": ""
  }
]

consul.status

consul.status.leader()

Returns the current Raft leader.

Usage

await consul.status.leader();

Result

"127.0.0.1:8300"

consul.status.peers()

Returns the current Raft peer set.

Usage

await consul.status.peers();

Result

[
  "127.0.0.1:8300"
]

consul.transaction.create(operations)

operations: The body of the request should be a list of operations to perform inside the atomic transaction. Up to 64 operations may be present in a single transaction.

Usage

await consul.transaction.create([
  {
    {
      KV: {
        Verb: 'set',
        Key: 'key1',
        Value: Buffer.from('value1').toString('base64')
      }
    },{
      KV: {
        Verb: 'delete',
        Key: 'key2'
      }
    }
  }
]);

consul.watch(options)

Watch an endpoint for changes.

The watch relies on blocking queries, adding the index and wait parameters as per Consul's documentation

If a blocking query is dropped due to a Consul crash or disconnect, watch will attempt to reinitiate the blocking query with logarithmic backoff.

Upon reconnect, unlike the first call to watch() in which the latest x-consul-index is unknown, the last known x-consul-index will be reused, thus not emitting the change event unless it has been incremented since.

NOTE: If you specify an alternative options.timeout keep in mind that a small random amount of additional wait is added to all requests (wait / 16). The default timeout is currently set to (wait + wait * 0.1), you should use something similar to avoid issues.

Options

  • method (Function): method to watch
  • options (Object): method options
  • backoffFactor (Integer, default: 100): backoff factor in milliseconds to apply between attempts (backoffFactor * (2 ^ retry attempt))
  • backoffMax (Integer, default: 30000): maximum backoff time in milliseconds to wait between attempts
  • maxAttempts (Integer): maximum number of retry attempts to make before giving up

Usage

const watch = consul.watch({
  method: consul.kv.get,
  options: { key: 'test' },
  backoffFactor: 1000,
});

watch.on('change', (data, res) => {
  console.log('data:', data);
});

watch.on('error', (err) => {
  console.log('error:', err);
});

setTimeout(() => { watch.end(); }, 30 * 1000);

Acceptance Tests

  1. Install Consul into your PATH

    $ brew install consul

  2. Attach required IPs

    $ sudo ifconfig lo0 alias 127.0.0.2 up
$ sudo ifconfig lo0 alias 127.0.0.3 up

  3. Install client dependencies

    $ npm install

  4. Run tests

    $ npm run acceptance

License

This work is licensed under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file).

Parts of the Documentation were copied from the official Consul website, see the NOTICE file for license information.

