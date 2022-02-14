Constructs

Software-defined persistent state

What are constructs?

Constructs are classes which define a "piece of system state". Constructs can be composed together to form higher-level building blocks which represent more complex state.

Constructs are often used to represent the desired state of cloud applications. For example, in the AWS CDK, which is used to define the desired state for AWS infrastructure using CloudFormation, the lowest-level construct represents a resource definition in a CloudFormation template. These resources are composed to represent higher-level logical units of a cloud application, etc.

