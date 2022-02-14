openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

constructs

by aws
10.0.63 (see all)

Define composable configuration models through code

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3M

GitHub Stars

192

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Constructs

Software-defined persistent state

Release npm version PyPI version NuGet version Maven Central

What are constructs?

Constructs are classes which define a "piece of system state". Constructs can be composed together to form higher-level building blocks which represent more complex state.

Constructs are often used to represent the desired state of cloud applications. For example, in the AWS CDK, which is used to define the desired state for AWS infrastructure using CloudFormation, the lowest-level construct represents a resource definition in a CloudFormation template. These resources are composed to represent higher-level logical units of a cloud application, etc.

Contributing

This project has adopted the Amazon Open Source Code of Conduct.

We welcome community contributions and pull requests. See our contribution guide for more information on how to report issues, set up a development environment and submit code.

License

This project is distributed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial