The aim of this library is to provide a toolbelt of components, that will allow us to compose sites together more quickly and consistently.
We are building this with a living style guide to showcase how to use the various components, using React Styleguidist.
The styleguide will be publicly available at https://blackbaud-services.github.io/constructicon
While developing, it is useful to serve the styleguide using
yarn start, which will hot reload changes as you develop.
One of the main challenges is providing the required flexibility.
The
TraitsProvider component allows us to set our own themes and defaults.
We can manage the look of most components via various props, and even have custom styles injected into them via the
styles prop.
A few breaking changes were introduced in
1.0.0 that need to be considered on the following components:
Changes from
styles object (e.g.
styles = { ... }) to use nested keys, e.g.
{
root: { ... },
outer: { ... }
}
Removed nested
styles object weirdness. So instead of:
{
wrapper: {
content: { ... },
overlay: { ... }
},
container: { ... },
close: { ... }
}
It is now:
{
content: { ... },
overlay: { ... },
container: { ... },
close: { ... }
}
Change
styles.form to
styles.root for consistency.
Change
styles.background to
styles.root for consistency.
Constructicon now uses Emotion as it's CSS in JS solution. There are a few small things you will need to do to ensure your CSS is compatible.
& e.g.
'& > div',
&:hover
yarn to install dependencies
yarn start to generate and serve style guide
yarn test to run tests (linting and unit tests)
yarn run test:lint to run linting
yarn run test:unit to run unit tests
yarn run build to build for production
yarn run build:styleguide to build the styleguide
yarn run build:icons to minify and prepare the icons to import into
icons.js. See more below.
We are aiming to build from the ground up with tests where appropriate, using Mocha, Chai and Enzyme.
To execute the tests, simply run
yarn test.
The icon set is maintained in a Sketch file, which is setup to export individual SVG files for each icon to the icons directory.
After exporting from Sketch, run
yarn run build:icons to minify SVGs and concatenate into a single file to grab the path data to import into
icons.js.