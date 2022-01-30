This package is a polyfill for the constructible style sheets/adopted style sheets specification. The full specificaiton is enabled by default in Google Chrome as of version 73.
Currently Mozilla is considering implementation of the feature, marking it as "worth prototyping" while Apple has not publically signaled, they have been active in the standards discussions surrounding it.
The constructible style sheets proposal is intended to allow for the dynamic creation and sharing of style sheets, even across shadow boundaries. By adopting a style sheet into a shadow root, the same sheet can be applied to multiple nodes, including the document.
This polyfill will create a new style element for every
DocumentOrShadowRoot
into which the sheet is adopted. This is counter to the current proposal, but
updates to the style sheet using the
replace or
replaceSync methods should
update the relevant style elements with the updated content across all adopters.
No changes will occur in a browser that supports the feature by default.
This polyfill supports all modern browsers and IE 11.
For browsers that do not support the web components specification (currently IE 11 and Edge) only the document-level style sheets adoption works.
To make this polyfill work with IE 11 you need the following tools:
Symbol polyfill (with support for
Symbol.hasInstance).
instanceof against
CSSStyleSheet.
This package is available on
npm under the name
construct-style-sheet-polyfill
and can be installed with npm,
yarn, unpkg
or however else you consume dependencies.
npm:
npm i construct-style-sheets-polyfill
yarn:
yarn add construct-style-sheets-polyfill
unpkg:
import 'https://unpkg.com/construct-style-sheets-polyfill';
const everythingTomato = new CSSStyleSheet();
everythingTomato
.replace(
`
* {
color: tomato;
}
`,
)
.then(console.log); // will log the CSSStyleSheet object
document.adoptedStyleSheets = [everythingTomato];
class TestEl extends HTMLElement {
constructor() {
super();
this.attachShadow({mode: 'open'});
this.shadowRoot.adoptedStyleSheets = [everythingTomato];
}
connectedCallback() {
this.shadowRoot.innerHTML = `<h1>This will be tomato colored, too</h1>`;
}
}
customElements('test-el', TestEl);
const testEl = new TestEl();
document.body.appendChild(testEl);
The polyfill will append new
style tags to the designated
DocumentOrShadowRoot.
Manually removing the style node will cause a re-insertion of the styles at the
designated root. To remove a style sheet, you must remove the style element
from the
element.adoptedStyleSheets array. The behavior here is supposed to
emulate a
FrozenArray, so modifying the array in question will have no effect
until the value is changed using a setter.
This packages doesn't necessarily follow semantic versioning. As the spec is still under consideration and implementation by browser vendors, the features supported by this package will change (generally following Chrome's implementation).