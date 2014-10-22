A small library for defining module-level constants.
Check for further examples in the
examples folder.
Also, the source code is really small and well documented.
NOTE: newer versions of node use the name "constants" internally, which clobbers any attempt to use this library. As a result, I've had to rename to the more verbose, "node-constants".
var define = require("node-constants")(exports);
// define is a function that binds "constants" to an object (commonly exports)
// a single constant
define("PI", 3.14);
// or multiple
define({
DAYS_IN_WEEK: 7,
SECONDS_IN_MINUTE: 60
});
$ npm install --save node-constants