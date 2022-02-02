Consolify

Generate standalone HTML pages that turn the browser window into a console.

Designed for Browserify

Source maps aware

ANSI color support using ANSI up

Beautiful Base 16 color scheme

Install with npm

npm install consolify

Usage

$ browserify --debug --plugin [ consolify {options} ] ./test .js > test .html

Options:

-b, with this path will be generated into the output HTML. If not specified, the bundle is inlined. -r, -t, -o, passing it through to browserify

Mocha support

Consolify works great with Mocha through Mocaccino:

browserify --plugin mocaccino --plugin consolify ./ test /*.js > test.html

Automatic reloads

If --reload is given, a HEAD request is made every second to check whether the file was updated. This requires a web server that sends the Last-Modified header. Learn more in the browser-reload documentation.

License

MIT