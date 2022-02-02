openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
con

consolify

by Maximilian Antoni
2.2.0 (see all)

Turn your browser window into a console and run Node modules via Browserify

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

711

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Consolify

Build Status SemVer License

Generate standalone HTML pages that turn the browser window into a console.

consolify

Install with npm

$ npm install consolify

Usage

$ browserify --debug --plugin [ consolify {options} ] ./test.js > test.html

Options:

-b, --bundle   Set the path to the JavaScript bundle to generate. A script tag
               with this path will be generated into the output HTML. If not
               specified, the bundle is inlined.
-r, --reload   Auto reload on change.
-t, --title    Set the document title. Defaults to "Consolify".
-o, --outfile  Write the standalone HTML page to the supplied path as well as
               passing it through to browserify

Mocha support

Consolify works great with Mocha through Mocaccino:

$ browserify --plugin mocaccino --plugin consolify ./test/*.js > test.html

Automatic reloads

If --reload is given, a HEAD request is made every second to check whether the file was updated. This requires a web server that sends the Last-Modified header. Learn more in the browser-reload documentation.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial