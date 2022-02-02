Generate standalone HTML pages that turn the browser window into a console.
$ npm install consolify
$ browserify --debug --plugin [ consolify {options} ] ./test.js > test.html
Options:
-b, --bundle Set the path to the JavaScript bundle to generate. A script tag
with this path will be generated into the output HTML. If not
specified, the bundle is inlined.
-r, --reload Auto reload on change.
-t, --title Set the document title. Defaults to "Consolify".
-o, --outfile Write the standalone HTML page to the supplied path as well as
passing it through to browserify
Consolify works great with Mocha through Mocaccino:
$ browserify --plugin mocaccino --plugin consolify ./test/*.js > test.html
If
--reload is given, a HEAD request is made every second to check whether
the file was updated. This requires a web server that sends the
Last-Modified
header. Learn more in the browser-reload documentation.
MIT