A tool for testing console logs

Installation

with yarn

yarn add

or with npm

npm install --save-dev consolemock

API

import makeConsoleMock from 'consolemock' ; console = makeConsoleMock();

console .log( 'a message' ); console .group( 'a group' ); console .info( 'maybe an object?' , { a : 'str' , b : false , c : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], d : { a : 'b' } }); console .warn( 'something useful' ); console .error( 'something unexpected' ); console .group( '%c a nested group with styling' , 'color: #1da1f2; font-weight: bold;' ); console .log( '%c a nested log with styling' , 'color: #D63230;' ); console .groupEnd(); console .log( 'almost done' ); console .groupEnd(); console .info( '%c fin' , 'font-weight: bold;' ); console .debug( 'some debug statement' );

[ { LOG : [ 'a message' ] }, { GROUP : [ 'a group' ] }, { _INFO : [ 'maybe an object?' , { a : 'str' , b : false , c : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], d : { a : 'b' } }] }, { _WARN : [ 'something useful' ] }, { _ERROR : [ 'something unexpected' ] }, { _GROUP : [ '%c a nested group with styling' , 'color: #1da1f2; font-weight: bold;' ] }, { __LOG : [ '%c a nested log with styling' , 'color: #D63230;' ] }, { _LOG : [ 'almost done' ] }, { INFO : [ '%c fin' , 'font-weight: bold;' ] }, { DEBUG : [ 'some debug statement' ] } ]

"LOG a message GROUP a group INFO maybe an object ?, { a : 'str' , b: false, c: [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], d: {a: 'b' }} WARN something useful ERROR something unexpected GROUP %c a nested group with styling, color: #1da1f2 ; font-weight : bold; LOG %c a nested log with styling, color : #D63230 ; LOG almost done INFO %c fin, font-weight : bold; DEBUG some debug statement"

console .log( 'hello' ); console .log( 'world' ); console .clearHistory(); console .log( 'apple' ); console .history()

Logs messages to the console when debugging. Provide makeConsoleMock with the native console object when creating the mock:

import makeConsoleMock from 'consolemock' ; console = makeConsoleMock( console );

Uses

⚡ Use consolemock With Snapshot Testing