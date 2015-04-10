Safe, clear console logging for every browser
Log to the console — even legacy browsers without a console. Just pass any data to
log() and you'll see it printed clearly and well-structured in the console.
If the browser doesn't have a console, Firebug Lite will load. You can pass any variable type: strings, objects, arrays, functions, etc.
Demo: patik.github.io/console.log-wrapper
npm:
npm install consolelog
Bower:
bower install consolelog
Or just download consolelog.js and reference it in your page with a
<script> tag.
Use
log() wherever you want to write to the console.
Consolelog.js is AMD-compliant and supports Common JS:
require(['consolelog'], function(log) {
log('It works!');
});
You can change some optional preferences by passing an object to
log.settings(). The defaults are shown below.
log.settings({
lineNumber: true,
group: {
label: 'Log:',
collapsed: false
}
});
lineNumber (Boolean)
group (Boolean or object)
collapsed: true will collapse each group (in browsers that support collapsing)
label: "some string" sets the label or name for the groups
group: true is a shorthand way of selecting the defaults
This is an optional plugin to provide help information about the data that is being logged, especially in IE and older browsers. Just include consolelog.detailprint.js along with consolelog.js.
Firebug, WebKit's Developer Tools, and Opera's Dragonfly print useful, interactive items to the console. For example:
console.log(
"Here's a string",
3.14,
{"alpha": 5, "bravo": false},
document.getElementById('charlie'),
new Date()
);
Results in:
Some browsers that have a primitive console — one that does not expand arrays, does not link DOM elements to the source code, only prints objects as
[object Object] rather than listing their properties, etc.
Some cannot accept multiple arguments to a single
console.log call. This includes IE 7/8/9/10, iOS 5 and older, and Opera 11 and older, among others.
Using the
detailPrint companion plugin, special objects are presented in a more readable manner.
patik.github.io/console.log-wrapper
patik.com/blog/complete-cross-browser-console-log
Console.log-wrapper is released under the ISC license.