ci

console.image

by ydot
1.0.2

A nice snippet to log images in chrome console 🌈

Overview

Downloads/wk

81

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

3.3/5
rushabh10101

Highly Customizable
Abandoned

Readme

console.image

A nice snippet to log images in chrome console 🌈

Why is that ?

This snippet is heavily inspired from Paul Irish talk at Chrome Dev Summit 2016 on November, 10 2016.

He showed all the new stuff coming in Chrome Devtools in the latest version of Chrome (v55). Here is the link.

This is his idea. I've only managed to reproduce his output from what I've seen on his snippet. 😉

Installation

You can use it from npm :

> npm install console.image

then import it into your code :

import 'console.image'

And it will add the .image() method on your console object in Chrome Devtools.

Otherwise you can copy the code to your Chrome snippets.

Usage

const avatar_url = 'https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/USER_ID'

console.image(avatar_url)

and you get :

demo

Snippet

Here's the code if you want to store it to your Chrome snippets :

function renderImage (url, scale = 0.3) {
  let img = new Image()

  img.onload = () => {
    const style = `
      display: block !important;
      margin: 10px 0;
      font-size: ${img.height * scale}px;
      padding: ${Math.floor(img.height * scale/2)}px ${Math.floor(img.width * scale/2)}px;
      background: url(${url});
      background-size: ${img.width * scale}px ${img.height * scale}px;
      background-repeat: no-repeat;
      background-position: center;
      background-size: contain;
    `
    console.log('%c', style)
  }

  img.src = url
}

console.image = renderImage

rushabh1010155 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
8 months ago
Highly Customizable

As it use .image () method on your device console which will in turns in to displaying the image which is logged on to your chrome console, Also you can that image to the snippet. Console.image helps and make it easy to render image as it directly render images on your chrome console easy to use and good documentation.

whysorush

