A nice snippet to log images in chrome console 🌈
This snippet is heavily inspired from Paul Irish talk at Chrome Dev Summit 2016 on November, 10 2016.
He showed all the new stuff coming in Chrome Devtools in the latest version of Chrome (v55). Here is the link.
This is his idea. I've only managed to reproduce his output from what I've seen on his snippet. 😉
You can use it from npm :
> npm install console.image
then import it into your code :
import 'console.image'
And it will add the .image() method on your
console object in Chrome Devtools.
Otherwise you can copy the code to your Chrome snippets.
const avatar_url = 'https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/USER_ID'
console.image(avatar_url)
and you get :
Here's the code if you want to store it to your Chrome snippets :
function renderImage (url, scale = 0.3) {
let img = new Image()
img.onload = () => {
const style = `
display: block !important;
margin: 10px 0;
font-size: ${img.height * scale}px;
padding: ${Math.floor(img.height * scale/2)}px ${Math.floor(img.width * scale/2)}px;
background: url(${url});
background-size: ${img.width * scale}px ${img.height * scale}px;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;
background-size: contain;
`
console.log('%c', style)
}
img.src = url
}
console.image = renderImage
As it use .image () method on your device console which will in turns in to displaying the image which is logged on to your chrome console, Also you can that image to the snippet. Console.image helps and make it easy to render image as it directly render images on your chrome console easy to use and good documentation.