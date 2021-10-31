🖥️🍭Printing Pretty Tables on your console

Synopsis

Printing Simple Table with Coloring rows on your console. Its useful when you want to present some tables on console using js.

Installation

npm install console-table-printer --save

Basic Example

const { printTable } = require ( 'console-table-printer' ); const testCases = [ { index : 3 , text : 'I would like some gelb bananen bitte' , value : 100 }, { index : 4 , text : 'I hope batch update is working' , value : 300 }, ]; printTable(testCases);

Output:

You can also create a Table instance and print it:

const { Table } = require ( 'console-table-printer' ); const p = new Table(); p.addRow({ index : 1 , text : 'red wine please' , value : 10.212 }); p.addRow({ index : 2 , text : 'green gemuse please' , value : 20.0 }); p.addRows([ { index : 3 , text : 'gelb bananen bitte' , value : 100 }, { index : 4 , text : 'update is working' , value : 300 }, ]); p.printTable();

You can also put some color to your table like this:

const p = new Table(); p.addRow({ index : 1 , text : 'red wine' , value : 10.212 }, { color : 'red' }); p.addRow({ index : 2 , text : 'green gemuse' , value : 20.0 }, { color : 'green' }); p.addRow({ index : 3 , text : 'gelb bananen' , value : 100 }, { color : 'yellow' }); p.printTable();

You can also put properties based on columns (color/alignment/title)

const p = new Table({ columns : [ { name : 'index' , alignment : 'left' , color : 'blue' }, { name : 'text' , alignment : 'right' }, { name : 'is_priority_today' , title : 'Is This Priority?' }, ], }); p.addRow({ index : 1 , text : 'red wine' , value : 10.212 }, { color : 'green' }); p.addRow({ index : 2 , text : 'green gemuse' , value : 20.0 }); p.addRow( { index : 3 , text : 'gelb bananen' , value : 100 , is_priority_today : 'Y' }, { color : 'yellow' } ); p.addRow( { index : 3 , text : 'rosa hemd wie immer' , value : 100 }, { color : 'cyan' } ); p.printTable();

CLI

There is also a CLI tool for printing Tables on Terminal directly table-printer-cli

Documentation

Official documentation has been moved here: console-table-documentation

Table instance creation

3 ways to Table Instance creation:

Simplest way new Table() Only with column names: new Table(['column1', 'column2', 'column3']) Detailed way of creating table instance

new Table({ title : 'Title of the Table' , columns : [ { name : 'column1' , alignment : 'left' , color : 'red' }, { name : 'column2' , alignment : 'right' , maxLen : 30 }, { name : 'column3' , title : 'Column3' }, ], rows : [{ column1 : 'row1' }, { column2 : 'row2' }, { column3 : 'row3' }], sort : ( row1, row2 ) => row2.column1 - row1.column1, filter : ( row ) => row.column1 < 3 , enabledColumns : [ 'column1' ], disabledColumns : [ 'column2' ], });

Functions

addRow(rowObjet, options) adding single row.

adding single row. addRows(rowObjects, options) adding multiple rows. array of row object. This case options will be applied to all the objects in row

adding multiple rows. array of row object. This case options will be applied to all the objects in row addColumn(columnObject) adding single column

adding single column addColumns(columnObjects) adding multiple columns

adding multiple columns printTable() Prints the table on your console

possible color values for rows

Check Docs: color-vals

Example usage: To Create a row of color blue

table.addRow(rowObject, { color : 'blue' });

Example usage: To apply blue for all rows

table.addRows(rowsArray, { color : 'blue' });

possible alignment values for columns

Check Docs: alignment-vals

Typescript Support

You can get color / alignment as types. Check Docs: types-docs

License

MIT