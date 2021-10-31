openbase logo
ctp

console-table-printer

by Nahiyan Kamal
2.10.0 (see all)

🖥️ 🍭 Printing Pretty Tables on your console

Readme

console-table-printer

🖥️🍭Printing Pretty Tables on your console

codecov npm version install size

code style: prettier semantic-release

Synopsis

Printing Simple Table with Coloring rows on your console. Its useful when you want to present some tables on console using js.

Installation

npm install console-table-printer --save

Basic Example

const { printTable } = require('console-table-printer');

//Create a table
const testCases = [
  { index: 3, text: 'I would like some gelb bananen bitte', value: 100 },
  { index: 4, text: 'I hope batch update is working', value: 300 },
];

//print
printTable(testCases);

Output:

Screenshot

You can also create a Table instance and print it:

const { Table } = require('console-table-printer');

//Create a table
const p = new Table();

//add rows with color
p.addRow({ index: 1, text: 'red wine please', value: 10.212 });
p.addRow({ index: 2, text: 'green gemuse please', value: 20.0 });
p.addRows([
  //adding multiple rows are possible
  { index: 3, text: 'gelb bananen bitte', value: 100 },
  { index: 4, text: 'update is working', value: 300 },
]);

//print
p.printTable();

Screenshot

You can also put some color to your table like this:

const p = new Table();
p.addRow({ index: 1, text: 'red wine', value: 10.212 }, { color: 'red' });
p.addRow({ index: 2, text: 'green gemuse', value: 20.0 }, { color: 'green' });
p.addRow({ index: 3, text: 'gelb bananen', value: 100 }, { color: 'yellow' });
p.printTable();

Screenshot

You can also put properties based on columns (color/alignment/title)

const p = new Table({
  columns: [
    { name: 'index', alignment: 'left', color: 'blue' }, //with alignment and color
    { name: 'text', alignment: 'right' },
    { name: 'is_priority_today', title: 'Is This Priority?' }, // with Title as separate Text
  ],
});

p.addRow({ index: 1, text: 'red wine', value: 10.212 }, { color: 'green' });
p.addRow({ index: 2, text: 'green gemuse', value: 20.0 });
p.addRow(
  { index: 3, text: 'gelb bananen', value: 100, is_priority_today: 'Y' },
  { color: 'yellow' }
);
p.addRow(
  { index: 3, text: 'rosa hemd wie immer', value: 100 },
  { color: 'cyan' }
);
p.printTable();

Screenshot

CLI

There is also a CLI tool for printing Tables on Terminal directly table-printer-cli

Documentation

Official documentation has been moved here: console-table-documentation

Table instance creation

3 ways to Table Instance creation:

  1. Simplest way new Table()

  2. Only with column names: new Table(['column1', 'column2', 'column3'])

  3. Detailed way of creating table instance

new Table({
  title: 'Title of the Table', // A text showsup on top of table (optoinal)
  columns: [
    { name: 'column1', alignment: 'left', color: 'red' }, // with alignment and color
    { name: 'column2', alignment: 'right', maxLen: 30 }, // lines bigger than this will be splitted in multiple lines
    { name: 'column3', title: 'Column3' }, // Title is what will be shown while printing, by default title = name
  ],
  rows: [{ column1: 'row1' }, { column2: 'row2' }, { column3: 'row3' }],
  sort: (row1, row2) => row2.column1 - row1.column1, // sorting order of rows (optional), this is normal js sort function for Array.sort
  filter: (row) => row.column1 < 3, // filtering rows (optional)
  enabledColumns: ['column1'], // array of columns that you want to see, all other will be ignored (optional)
  disabledColumns: ['column2'], // array of columns that you DONT want to see, these will always be hidden
});

Functions

  • addRow(rowObjet, options) adding single row.
  • addRows(rowObjects, options) adding multiple rows. array of row object. This case options will be applied to all the objects in row
  • addColumn(columnObject) adding single column
  • addColumns(columnObjects) adding multiple columns
  • printTable() Prints the table on your console

possible color values for rows

Check Docs: color-vals

Example usage: To Create a row of color blue

table.addRow(rowObject, { color: 'blue' });

Example usage: To apply blue for all rows

table.addRows(rowsArray, { color: 'blue' });

possible alignment values for columns

Check Docs: alignment-vals

Typescript Support

You can get color / alignment as types. Check Docs: types-docs

License

MIT

