Inspect JavaScript object methods and properties in the console.
Provides colourful functions to inspect JavaScript objects.
probe() function outputs a prototype hierarchy tree to the console.
json() function safely writes a stringified object output to the console.
yaml() function converts objects into yaml format and outputs to the console.
ls() function converts objects into a colourful format and outputs to the console.
npm install --save-dev console-probe
Not recommended for production environments
const cp = require('./console-probe')
const arrLen = 2
const aussieSlang = {
'name': 'Aussie Slang Words',
'gday': Infinity,
'maccas': Number.NaN,
'arvo': undefined,
'straya': null,
'footy': {specky: true},
'biccy': (size, toppings) => {},
'servo': true,
'choccy': Symbol('Mmmmm...'),
'bottle-o': Error('Cheers mate! My shout next'),
'tinny': 42,
'coppa': new Date(),
'tradie': 'She\'ll be right mate?',
'postie': /a.long.regexp.that.keeps.giving/,
'garbo': [1, 2, 3],
'muso': new Int8Array(arrLen),
'cabbie': new Uint8Array(arrLen),
'ambo': new Uint8ClampedArray(arrLen),
'prezzie': new Int16Array(arrLen),
'chrissie': new Uint16Array(arrLen),
'cuppa': new Int32Array(arrLen),
'mate': new Uint32Array(arrLen),
'snag': new Float32Array(arrLen),
'drongo': new Float64Array(arrLen),
'fairDinkum': new Map([['foo', 'bar']]),
'bonza': new Set([['foo', 'bar']]),
'tooRight': new WeakMap(),
'dunny': new WeakSet(),
'cobber': new ArrayBuffer(arrLen),
'barbie': new SharedArrayBuffer(arrLen),
'stickybeak': Atomics,
'stoked': new DataView(new ArrayBuffer(arrLen)),
'ripper': Promise.resolve(),
'mongrel': (function * () {})(),
'holyDooley': function * (foo, bar) {},
'roo': async function (foo, bar) {}
}
const secret = Symbol('Hidden Property')
aussieSlang[secret] = 'Bogan'
// Calling console-probe functions.
cp.probe(aussieSlang) // Writes a prototype tree to the console
cp.json(aussieSlang) // Writes a JSON formatted object to the console
cp.yaml(aussieSlang) // Writes a YAML formatted object to the console
cp.ls(aussieSlang) // Writes a formatted object to the console
// Adding console-probe functions to the console.
console.probe(aussieSlang) // Throws exception 'console.probe is not a function'
console.json(aussieSlang) // Throws exception 'console.json is not a function'
console.yaml(aussieSlang) // Throws exception 'console.yaml is not a function'
console.ls(aussieSlang) // Throws exception 'console.ls is not a function'
cp.apply()
console.probe(aussieSlang) // Writes a prototype tree to the console
console.json(aussieSlang) // Writes a JSON formatted object to the console
console.yaml(aussieSlang) // Writes a YAML formatted object to the console
console.ls(aussieSlang) // Writes a formatted object to the console
// Adding console-probe functions to an object.
const foo = {}
cp.apply(foo)
foo.probe(aussieSlang) // Writes prototype tree to the console
foo.json(aussieSlang) // Writes a JSON formatted object to the console
foo.yaml(aussieSlang) // Writes a YAML formatted object to the console
foo.ls(aussieSlang) // Writes a formatted object to the console
The above code will produce the following results when it writes to the console.
probe function output:
Note: Type detection errors will display as
[Unknown].
json function output:
yaml function output:
ls function output:
There are many amazing packages on
npm. Many of those packages are not well documented. Rather than go straight to reading source code I wrote
console-probe to inspect objects and discover methods and properties. Using Node.js with inspect is often a better approach however I don't always have it running; this is when
console-probe comes in handy.
The
console-probe package provides four functions that will write to the console:
probe(obj): The probe function uses
Object.getOwnPropertyNames() and
Object.getOwnPropertySymbols() to enumerate the members of an object through its prototype hierarchy. Using the type list from MDN the types are detected. After a little formatting the result is written to the console using the archy package with some colour added by chalk.
json(obj, replacer, spacer, color): Uses fast-safe-stringify and json-colorizer to safely write the stringified object out to the console.
yaml(obj, options, indentation): A simple wrapper around the prettyjson package render function.
ls(obj): A simple wrapper around the jsome package render function.
probe Function
Description: Inspects the passed objects properties and methods, then the prototype of the passed object, and so on till the last prototype is analyzed. A tree of the properties and methods on each prototype is written to the console.
Method Signature:
probe(object)
Parameter:
object can be any JavaScript type.
Details:
null or
undefined will write
[console-probe] Invalid Type: to the console.
Example:
const cp = require('console-probe')
cp.probe({ key: 'value' })
// Writes the object prototype hierarchy to the console
// See above for an example of the output
json Function
Description: This function simply calls fast-safe-stringify and then adds color via json-colorizer. Once that is done it writes the result to the console.
Method Signature:
json(object, replacer, spacer, color)
Parameter:
object can be any object you wish to stringify.
replacer alters the behavior of the stringification process.
spacer inserts white space into the output JSON string for readability purposes.
color enables customization of the colour displayed.
Details:
json function defaults to
replacer = null and
spacer = 2.
Example:
const cp = require('console-probe')
cp.json({ key: 'value' })
// Outputs the following to the console:
// {
// "key": "value"
// }
yaml Function
Description: This function wraps the prettyjson render function and writes the result to the console. The result is a colorized formatted YAML representation of the object data.
Signature:
yaml(object, options, indentation)
Parameter:
object can be any object you wish to display in YAML format.
options should hold options for the prettyjson render function.
indentation controls the indentation for the YAML output.
Details:
yaml function is simply a wrapper around the prettyjson package.
Example:
const cp = require('console-probe')
cp.yaml({ key: 'value' })
// Outputs the following to the console:
// key: value
ls Function
Description: This function wraps the jsome render function and writes the result to the console. The result is a colorized formatted representation of the object data.
Signature:
ls(object)
Parameter:
object can be any object you wish to display.
Details:
ls function is simply a wrapper around the jsome package.
Example:
const cp = require('console-probe')
cp.ls({ key: 'value' })
// Outputs the following to the console:
// {
// key: "value"
// }
apply Function
Signature:
apply(object)
Parameter:
object can be any object you would like to add
console-probe functions to.
Details:
apply function is a convenience method to add the
console-probe functions to an object.
object is passed to the
apply function then the
console-probe functions will be added to the
console object.
console-probe functions to the object.
Example:
const cp = require('console-probe')
cp.apply()
// console now has a probe, json, yaml, and ls functions.
const foo = {}
cp.apply(foo)
// foo now has a probe, json, yaml, and ls functions.
Another approach to simply augment the console:
require('console-probe').apply()
// console.probe, console.json, console.yaml, and console.ls are now ready for use.
ls. Fixed README badges. Fixed null/undefined error.
BigInt type support. Updated dependencies.