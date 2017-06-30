Print PNG images to terminal output.
To use this on your terminal:
npm install -g console-png
To use this programatically:
npm install --save console-png
> console-png
Usage: console-png [PNG FILE]...
> console-png apple.png
{image shown here}
require('console-png').attachTo(console);
var image = require('fs').readFileSync(__dirname + '/nodejs-green.png');
console.png(image);
var pngStringify = require('console-png');
var image = require('fs').readFileSync(__dirname + '/nodejs-green.png');
pngStringify(image, function (err, string) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(string);
})