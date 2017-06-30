openbase logo
cp

console-png

by Anthony Foster
1.2.1 (see all)

Print PNG images to terminal output

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
377

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

console-png

NPM Version Build Status

Print PNG images to terminal output.

Install

To use this on your terminal:

npm install -g console-png

To use this programatically:

npm install --save console-png

Terminal Usage

> console-png
Usage: console-png [PNG FILE]...
> console-png apple.png
{image shown here}

Example Usage

require('console-png').attachTo(console);

var image = require('fs').readFileSync(__dirname + '/nodejs-green.png');

console.png(image);

Screenshot

Alternate Usage

var pngStringify = require('console-png');

var image = require('fs').readFileSync(__dirname + '/nodejs-green.png');

pngStringify(image, function (err, string) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(string);
})

