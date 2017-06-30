Print PNG images to terminal output.

Install

To use this on your terminal:

npm install -g console -png

To use this programatically:

npm install --save console -png

Terminal Usage

> console -png Usage : console -png [PNG FILE]... > console -png apple.png {image shown here}

Example Usage

require ( 'console-png' ).attachTo( console ); var image = require ( 'fs' ).readFileSync(__dirname + '/nodejs-green.png' ); console .png(image);

Alternate Usage