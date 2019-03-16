A dead simple logger. Will log to STDOUT or STDERR depending on the chosen log level. It uses console.info , console.warn and console.error and hence supports the same API.

Log levels supported: trace, debug, info, warn, error and fatal.

Installation

npm install console- log - level

Example usage

var log = require ( 'console-log-level' )({ level : 'info' }) log.trace( 'a' ) log.debug( 'b' ) log.info( 'c' ) log.warn( 'd' ) log.error( 'e' ) log.fatal( 'f' )

Options

Configure the logger by passing an options object:

var log = require ( 'console-log-level' )({ prefix : function ( level ) { return new Date ().toISOString() }, level : 'info' })

level

A string to specify the log level. Defaults to info .

prefix

Specify this option if you want to set a prefix for all log messages. This must be a string or a function that returns a string.

Will get the level of the currently logged message as the first argument.

stderr

A boolean to log everything to stderr. Defauls to false .

License

MIT