A dead simple logger. Will log to STDOUT or STDERR depending on the
chosen log level. It uses
console.info,
console.warn and
console.error and hence supports the same API.
Log levels supported: trace, debug, info, warn, error and fatal.
npm install console-log-level
var log = require('console-log-level')({ level: 'info' })
log.trace('a') // will not do anything
log.debug('b') // will not do anything
log.info('c') // will output 'c\n' on STDOUT
log.warn('d') // will output 'd\n' on STDERR
log.error('e') // will output 'e\n' on STDERR
log.fatal('f') // will output 'f\n' on STDERR
Configure the logger by passing an options object:
var log = require('console-log-level')({
prefix: function (level) {
return new Date().toISOString()
},
level: 'info'
})
A
string to specify the log level. Defaults to
info.
Specify this option if you want to set a prefix for all log messages.
This must be a
string or a
function that returns a string.
Will get the level of the currently logged message as the first argument.
A
boolean to log everything to stderr. Defauls to
false.