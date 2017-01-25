In browsers, console.group() is an incredibly useful debugging tool:

function foo ( input ) { console .group( 'we are debugging' , 'foo' ); console .log( 'input value:' ); console .log(input); console .group( 'nested group' ); console .log( 'console.groupception' ) console .groupEnd(); console .groupEnd(); return input.answer; } foo({ answer : 42 });

But it doesn't exist in node.js! It was driving me crazy, so I created this package:

It's a 5 minute job - highly unsophisticated, doesn't even have a test suite, so YMMV. I'm not planning to actively maintain it (though I'll certainly take pull requests). Be warned! If that doesn't put you off, read on for usage instructions.

Installation and usage

Install...

npm install console-group

...and use. This overwrites the console.log method, and adds console.group and console.groupEnd .

require ( 'console-group' ).install(); require ( 'console-group' ).teardown();

License

MIT.