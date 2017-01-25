In browsers,
console.group() is an incredibly useful debugging tool:
function foo (input) {
console.group('we are debugging', 'foo');
console.log('input value:');
console.log(input);
console.group('nested group');
console.log('console.groupception')
console.groupEnd();
console.groupEnd();
return input.answer;
}
foo({answer: 42});
But it doesn't exist in node.js! It was driving me crazy, so I created this package:
It's a 5 minute job - highly unsophisticated, doesn't even have a test suite, so YMMV. I'm not planning to actively maintain it (though I'll certainly take pull requests). Be warned! If that doesn't put you off, read on for usage instructions.
Install...
npm install console-group
...and use. This overwrites the
console.log method, and adds
console.group and
console.groupEnd.
require( 'console-group' ).install();
// later, if you want to clean up
require( 'console-group' ).teardown();
MIT.