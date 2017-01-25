openbase logo
console-group

by Rich Harris
0.3.3

console.group() for node.js

Documentation
Readme

node-console-group

In browsers, console.group() is an incredibly useful debugging tool:

function foo (input) {
  console.group('we are debugging', 'foo');
  console.log('input value:');
  console.log(input);
  console.group('nested group');
  console.log('console.groupception')
  console.groupEnd();
  console.groupEnd();

  return input.answer;
}

foo({answer: 42});

console-group-browser

But it doesn't exist in node.js! It was driving me crazy, so I created this package:

console-group-terminal

It's a 5 minute job - highly unsophisticated, doesn't even have a test suite, so YMMV. I'm not planning to actively maintain it (though I'll certainly take pull requests). Be warned! If that doesn't put you off, read on for usage instructions.

Installation and usage

Install...

npm install console-group

...and use. This overwrites the console.log method, and adds console.group and console.groupEnd.

require( 'console-group' ).install();

// later, if you want to clean up
require( 'console-group' ).teardown();

License

MIT.

