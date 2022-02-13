A React component that displays console logs from the current page, an iframe or transported across a server.

Features

Console formatting - style and give your logs color, and makes links clickable

DOM nodes - easily inspect & expand HTML elements, with syntax highlighting

console.table - view your logs in a table format

Other console methods:
console.time - view the time in milliseconds it takes to complete events
console.assert - assert that a statement is truthy
console.count - count how many times something occurs

: Inbuilt JSON serialization - Objects, Functions & DOM elements can be encoded / decoded to and from JSON

Install

yarn add console-feed npm install console-feed

Basic usage

import React from 'react' import { Hook, Console, Decode } from 'console-feed' class App extends React . Component { state = { logs : [], } componentDidMount() { Hook( window .console, (log) => { this .setState( ( { logs } ) => ({ logs : [...logs, Decode(log)] })) }) console .log( `Hello world!` ) } render() { return ( < div style = {{ backgroundColor: '# 242424 ' }}> < Console logs = {this.state.logs} variant = "dark" /> </ div > ) } }

OR with hooks:

import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react' import { Console, Hook, Unhook } from 'console-feed' const LogsContainer = () => { const [logs, setLogs] = useState([]) useEffect( () => { Hook( window .console, (log) => setLogs( ( currLogs ) => [...currLogs, log]), false ) return () => Unhook( window .console) }, []) return < Console logs = {logs} variant = "dark" /> } export { LogsContainer }

Props for <Console /> component

An array consisting of Log objects. Required

Filter the logs, only displaying messages of certain methods.

Sets the font color for the component. Default - light

styles?: Styles

Defines the custom styles to use on the component - see Styles.d.ts

searchKeywords?: string

A string value to filter logs

logFilter?: Function

If you want to use a custom log filter function, you can provide your own implementation

Log methods

Each log has a method assigned to it. The method is used to determine the style of the message and for the filter prop.

type Methods = | 'log' | 'debug' | 'info' | 'warn' | 'error' | 'table' | 'clear' | 'time' | 'timeEnd' | 'count' | 'assert'

Log object

A log object consists of the following:

type Logs = Log[] interface Log { method: Methods data: any [] }

Serialization

By default when you use the Hook() API, logs are serialized so that they will safely work with JSON.stringify . In order to restore a log back to format compatible with the <Console /> component, you need to call the Decode() method.

Disabling serialization

If the Hook function and the <Console /> component are on the same origin, you can disable serialization to increase performance.

Hook( window .console, (log) => { this .setState( ( { logs } ) => ({ logs : [...logs, log] })) }, false )

Developing

To run console-feed locally, simply run:

yarn yarn start yarn test :watch