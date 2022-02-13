A React component that displays console logs from the current page, an iframe or transported across a server.
console.table - view your logs in a table format
console.time - view the time in milliseconds it takes to complete events
console.assert - assert that a statement is truthy
console.count - count how many times something occurs
yarn add console-feed
# or
npm install console-feed
import React from 'react'
import { Hook, Console, Decode } from 'console-feed'
class App extends React.Component {
state = {
logs: [],
}
componentDidMount() {
Hook(window.console, (log) => {
this.setState(({ logs }) => ({ logs: [...logs, Decode(log)] }))
})
console.log(`Hello world!`)
}
render() {
return (
<div style={{ backgroundColor: '#242424' }}>
<Console logs={this.state.logs} variant="dark" />
</div>
)
}
}
OR with hooks:
import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react'
import { Console, Hook, Unhook } from 'console-feed'
const LogsContainer = () => {
const [logs, setLogs] = useState([])
// run once!
useEffect(() => {
Hook(
window.console,
(log) => setLogs((currLogs) => [...currLogs, log]),
false
)
return () => Unhook(window.console)
}, [])
return <Console logs={logs} variant="dark" />
}
export { LogsContainer }
<Console /> component
logs: Log[]
An array consisting of Log objects. Required
filter?: Methods[]
Filter the logs, only displaying messages of certain methods.
variant?: 'light' | 'dark'
Sets the font color for the component. Default -
light
styles?: Styles
Defines the custom styles to use on the component - see
Styles.d.ts
searchKeywords?: string
A string value to filter logs
logFilter?: Function
If you want to use a custom log filter function, you can provide your own implementation
Each log has a method assigned to it. The method is used to determine the style of the message and for the
filter prop.
type Methods =
| 'log'
| 'debug'
| 'info'
| 'warn'
| 'error'
| 'table'
| 'clear'
| 'time'
| 'timeEnd'
| 'count'
| 'assert'
Log object
A log object consists of the following:
type Logs = Log[]
interface Log {
// The log method
method: Methods
// The arguments passed to console API
data: any[]
}
By default when you use the
Hook() API, logs are serialized so that they will safely work with
JSON.stringify. In order to restore a log back to format compatible with the
<Console /> component, you need to call the
Decode() method.
If the
Hook function and the
<Console /> component are on the same origin, you can disable serialization to increase performance.
Hook(
window.console,
(log) => {
this.setState(({ logs }) => ({ logs: [...logs, log] }))
},
false
)
To run
console-feed locally, simply run:
yarn
yarn start
yarn test:watch
Head over to
http://localhost:3000 in your browser, and you'll see the demo page come up. After you make changes you'll need to reload, but the jest tests will automatically restart.