consistent-hashing

by Dai Akatsuka
0.3.0 (see all)

A pure JavaScript implementation of Consistent Hashing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

103

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-consistent-hashing Build Status npm version

A pure JavaScript implementation of Consistent Hashing for Node.js.

Installation

$ npm install consistent-hashing

Usage

var ConsistentHashing = require('consistent-hashing');
var cons = new ConsistentHashing(["node1", "node2", "node3"]);

var nodes = {};
var chars = [
  'A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'H', 'I',
  'J', 'K', 'L', 'M', 'N', 'O', 'P', 'Q', 'R',
  'S', 'T', 'U', 'V', 'W', 'X', 'Y', 'Z'
];

chars.forEach(function(c) {
  var node = cons.getNode(c);

  if (nodes[node]) {
    nodes[node].push(c);
  } else {
    nodes[node] = [];
    nodes[node].push(c);
  }
});

console.log(nodes);

// { node3: [ 'A', 'F', 'H', 'J', 'N', 'S', 'U', 'W', 'X' ],
//   node1: [ 'B', 'C', 'E', 'G', 'L', 'M', 'Q', 'R', 'V', 'Y', 'Z' ],
//   node2: [ 'D', 'I', 'K', 'O', 'P', 'T' ] }

add nodes:

cons.addNode("node4");

remove node:

cons.removeNode("node1");

Copyright (C) 2011-2015 Dai Akatsuka, released under the MIT License.

