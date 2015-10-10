A pure JavaScript implementation of Consistent Hashing for Node.js.
$ npm install consistent-hashing
var ConsistentHashing = require('consistent-hashing');
var cons = new ConsistentHashing(["node1", "node2", "node3"]);
var nodes = {};
var chars = [
'A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'H', 'I',
'J', 'K', 'L', 'M', 'N', 'O', 'P', 'Q', 'R',
'S', 'T', 'U', 'V', 'W', 'X', 'Y', 'Z'
];
chars.forEach(function(c) {
var node = cons.getNode(c);
if (nodes[node]) {
nodes[node].push(c);
} else {
nodes[node] = [];
nodes[node].push(c);
}
});
console.log(nodes);
// { node3: [ 'A', 'F', 'H', 'J', 'N', 'S', 'U', 'W', 'X' ],
// node1: [ 'B', 'C', 'E', 'G', 'L', 'M', 'Q', 'R', 'V', 'Y', 'Z' ],
// node2: [ 'D', 'I', 'K', 'O', 'P', 'T' ] }
add nodes:
cons.addNode("node4");
remove node:
cons.removeNode("node1");
Copyright (C) 2011-2015 Dai Akatsuka, released under the MIT License.