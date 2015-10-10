A pure JavaScript implementation of Consistent Hashing for Node.js.

Installation

npm install consistent-hashing

Usage

var ConsistentHashing = require ( 'consistent-hashing' ); var cons = new ConsistentHashing([ "node1" , "node2" , "node3" ]); var nodes = {}; var chars = [ 'A' , 'B' , 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'H' , 'I' , 'J' , 'K' , 'L' , 'M' , 'N' , 'O' , 'P' , 'Q' , 'R' , 'S' , 'T' , 'U' , 'V' , 'W' , 'X' , 'Y' , 'Z' ]; chars.forEach( function ( c ) { var node = cons.getNode(c); if (nodes[node]) { nodes[node].push(c); } else { nodes[node] = []; nodes[node].push(c); } }); console .log(nodes);

add nodes:

cons.addNode( "node4" );

remove node:

cons.removeNode( "node1" );

Copyright

Copyright (C) 2011-2015 Dai Akatsuka, released under the MIT License.