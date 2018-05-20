Consign

Autoload your scripts! the successor to express-load

Consign makes applications easier to develop with logical file separation and automatic script loading.

Consign can be used to autoload models, routes, schemas, configs, controllers, object maps... etc...

Also if you are writing scripts and just need to add some structure, check out (middleware-chain)[https://github.com/jarradseers/middleware-chain], there is a new example for this usage in the examples folder.

Usage

var consign = require ( 'consign' ); consign() .include( 'models' ) .then( 'controllers' ) .into(app);

Check out the examples or test folder for more!

Installation

$ npm install consign

Features

Autoload scripts

Supports order, includes and excludes

Made to supplement frameworks or scripts

Makes MVC applications easier to work with

Test driven

Fast, Light-weight with no external dependencies

Highly configurable

Options

The optional options object is passed in as a parameter to the main consign function.

Defaults

consign({ cwd : process.cwd(), locale : 'en-us' , logger : console , verbose : true , extensions : [ '.js' , '.json' , '.node' ], loggingType : 'info' })

Logging

logger - Defaults to console, this can be switched out. verbose - On by default, set to false for no logging loggingType - Set the type of logging, defaults to info

Locale

Current supported locale (for logging output):

en-au

en-nz

en-us

fr-fr

pt-br

pl

zh-cn

Base Directory (cwd)

Consign will simply use a relative path from your current working directory, however sometimes you don't want heavily nested files included in the object chain, so you can set the cwd:

consign() .include( 'app' ) .into(app);

would result in:

app.app.controllers.user

so using the cwd option:

consign({ cwd : 'app' }) .include( 'app' ) .into(app);

would give us:

app.controllers.user

File Extensions

Defaults to an array containing .js , . json and .node , new ones are concatenated instead of replaced.

Tests

To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run npm test :

$ npm install $ npm test

License

MIT