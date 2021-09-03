CONPA

ConPA is a complete stack for an asset allocation application.

ConPA is a single page app with the following components: the asset search, the list of assets, the basket info, the assets stats and the dashboard of portfolios.

To fill the basket, the user needs to add an asset, using the autocomplete search: typing the name or the symbol of an asset, the autocomplete component suggests a few assets. When the user selects an asset, it is added to the basket, displaying the symbol.

In the meantime for the last asset added to the basket, the app provides the key statistics.

When the basket contains at least three assets, the basket is optimized, displaying the optimal weights of the assets.

There is also a dashboard of portfolios. It contains the stats of all portfolios created by the users: last created portfolios, best/worst performing portfolios, high/low risk profile portfolios and high/low return profile portfolios.

Installation

After cloning the project, install the dependencies and execute sql in db folder on Supabase instance.

npm run dev to locally run the web server

Notes

Sometimes the weights of the optimal portfolio (To Date or Year To Date) are zeroes: this is due to a problem retrieving the historical prices.

Setting a Supabase instance, you need to use the environment variables: SUPABASE_URL and SUPABASE_KEY .

Optionally, you may add a Rserve configuration (local or remote). If Rserve is not configured, ConPA uses a javascript implementation for the optimization.

ConPA Sequence Diagram.

History

ConPA rel. 0 (2008 - 2011): Jaxer + YUI.

ConPA rel. 1 (2011 - 2012): Node.js + YUI + Cloudant.

ConPA rel. 2 (2012 - 2015): Node.js + jQuery MVC + Cloudant.

ConPA rel. 3 (2015 - 2016): Node.js + AngularJS + Cloudant.

ConPA rel. 4 (2016 - 2018): Node.js + AngularJS + PouchDB / Cloudant.

ConPA rel. 5 (2018 - 2020): Node.js + hyperHTML / workway + PouchDB / Cloudant.

ConPA rel. 6 (2020 - 2021): Zeit Now + hyperHTML + PouchDB / Cloudant.

ConPA rel. 7 (2021 - present): Netlify (functions) + hyperHTML + Supabase.

There are two old videos about ConPA 0: welcome and tutorial.

Disclaimer

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE AND WILL LOSE LOTS OF MONEY SO PROCEED WITH CAUTION.