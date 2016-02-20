Keeps track of connections to an http or tcp server (or any other server object with the same api) and provides a way to close connections
By default,
require('http').createServer provides no mechanism for tracking client connections and/or closing client connections
var connections = require('connections')(serverInstance)
You can also pass an array of server instances
connections has
.sockets and
.destroy
called whenever all active connections have closed
called whenever a socket closes
forwarded event from the server or servers
an array of open sockets (http clients)
destroys/closes all active connections (calls .destroy() on each socket)
manually add a socket to the connection list