connections

by Max Ogden
1.4.2 (see all)

Keeps track of connections to a node http server and provides a way to close connections

Documentation
653

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

connections

Keeps track of connections to an http or tcp server (or any other server object with the same api) and provides a way to close connections

By default, require('http').createServer provides no mechanism for tracking client connections and/or closing client connections

NPM

usage

var connections = require('connections')(serverInstance)

You can also pass an array of server instances

connections has .sockets and .destroy

connections.on('idle', function() {})

called whenever all active connections have closed

connections.on('close', function(socket) {})

called whenever a socket closes

connections.on('connection', function (socket) {})

forwarded event from the server or servers

connections.sockets

an array of open sockets (http clients)

connections.destroy()

destroys/closes all active connections (calls .destroy() on each socket)

connections.add(socket)

manually add a socket to the connection list

