connections

Keeps track of connections to an http or tcp server (or any other server object with the same api) and provides a way to close connections

By default, require('http').createServer provides no mechanism for tracking client connections and/or closing client connections

usage

var connections = require ( 'connections' )(serverInstance)

You can also pass an array of server instances

connections has .sockets and .destroy

called whenever all active connections have closed

called whenever a socket closes

connections.on('connection', function (socket) {})

forwarded event from the server or servers

an array of open sockets (http clients)

destroys/closes all active connections (calls .destroy() on each socket)

manually add a socket to the connection list