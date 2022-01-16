v4.0.0 requires Next.js 10 or newer, React Redux 7.1.0 or newer, and React 16.8.0 or newer. If you are using Next.js 9, check out v3 branch. If you are using Next.js 7-8, check out v0 branch.

Connected Next Router

A Redux binding for Next.js Router compatible with Next.js.

Main features

✨ Keep Router state in sync with your Redux store.

🎉 Dispatch Router methods ( push , replace , go , goBack , goForward , prefetch ) using Redux actions.

🕘 Support time traveling in Redux DevTools.

💎 Ease migration to next.js framework from codebases using connected-react-router or react-router-redux (see migration guide).

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install

Or yarn:

$ yarn add connected-next-router

Usage

Step 1

Add routerReducer to your root reducer.

to your root reducer. Use createRouterMiddleware if you want to dispatch Router actions (ex. to change URL with push('/home') ).

if you want to dispatch Router actions (ex. to change URL with ). Use initialRouterState(url) to populate router state in the server side.

import { createStore, applyMiddleware, combineReducers } from 'redux' import { createRouterMiddleware, initialRouterState, routerReducer } from 'connected-next-router' import { HYDRATE, createWrapper } from 'next-redux-wrapper' import Router from 'next/router' const rootReducer = combineReducers({ router : routerReducer }); const routerMiddleware = createRouterMiddleware(); const reducer = ( state, action ) => { if (action.type === HYDRATE) { const nextState = { ...state, ...action.payload, } if ( typeof window !== 'undefined' && state?.router) { nextState.router = state.router } return nextState } else { return rootReducer(state, action) } } export const initStore = ( context ) => { const routerMiddleware = createRouterMiddleware() const { asPath } = context.ctx || Router.router || {} let initialState if (asPath) { initialState = { router : initialRouterState(asPath) } } return createStore(reducer, initialState, applyMiddleware(routerMiddleware)) } export const wrapper = createWrapper(initStore)

Step 2

Place ConnectedRouter as children of react-redux 's Provider .

import App from 'next/app' import { ConnectedRouter } from 'connected-next-router' import { wrapper } from '../store/configure-store' class ExampleApp extends App { render() { const { Component, pageProps } = this .props return ( < ConnectedRouter > < Component { ...pageProps } /> </ ConnectedRouter > ) } } // wrapper.withRedux wraps the App with react-redux's Provider export default wrapper.withRedux(ExampleApp)

Examples

examples/basic - basic reference implementation

examples/typescript - typescript reference implementation

without next-redux-wrapper

License

MIT License