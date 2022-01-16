openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cnr

connected-next-router

by Daniel Reinoso
4.0.1 (see all)

A Redux binding for Next.js Router compatible with Next.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Next.js Routing

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Coverage Status

v4.0.0 requires Next.js 10 or newer, React Redux 7.1.0 or newer, and React 16.8.0 or newer. If you are using Next.js 9, check out v3 branch. If you are using Next.js 7-8, check out v0 branch.

Connected Next Router

A Redux binding for Next.js Router compatible with Next.js.

Main features

✨ Keep Router state in sync with your Redux store.

🎉 Dispatch Router methods (push, replace, go, goBack, goForward, prefetch) using Redux actions.

🕘 Support time traveling in Redux DevTools.

💎 Ease migration to next.js framework from codebases using connected-react-router or react-router-redux (see migration guide).

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install --save connected-next-router

Or yarn:

$ yarn add connected-next-router

Usage

Step 1

  • Add routerReducer to your root reducer.
  • Use createRouterMiddleware if you want to dispatch Router actions (ex. to change URL with push('/home')).
  • Use initialRouterState(url) to populate router state in the server side.
// store/configure-store.js
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { createRouterMiddleware, initialRouterState, routerReducer } from 'connected-next-router'
import { HYDRATE, createWrapper } from 'next-redux-wrapper'
import Router from 'next/router'

const rootReducer = combineReducers({
  // Add other reducers
  router: routerReducer
});

const routerMiddleware = createRouterMiddleware();

// Using next-redux-wrapper's initStore
const reducer = (state, action) => {
  if (action.type === HYDRATE) {
    const nextState = {
      ...state, // use previous state
      ...action.payload, // apply delta from hydration
    }
    if (typeof window !== 'undefined' && state?.router) {
      // preserve router value on client side navigation
      nextState.router = state.router
    }
    return nextState
  } else {
    return rootReducer(state, action)
  }
}

export const initStore = (context) => {
  const routerMiddleware = createRouterMiddleware()
  const { asPath } = context.ctx || Router.router || {}
  let initialState
  if (asPath) {
    initialState = {
      router: initialRouterState(asPath)
    }
  }
  return createStore(reducer, initialState, applyMiddleware(routerMiddleware))
}

export const wrapper = createWrapper(initStore)

Step 2

  • Place ConnectedRouter as children of react-redux's Provider.
// pages/_app.js
import App from 'next/app'
import { ConnectedRouter } from 'connected-next-router'
import { wrapper } from '../store/configure-store'

class ExampleApp extends App {
  render() {
    const { Component, pageProps } = this.props
    return (
      <ConnectedRouter>
        <Component {...pageProps} />
      </ConnectedRouter>
    )
  }
}

// wrapper.withRedux wraps the App with react-redux's Provider
export default wrapper.withRedux(ExampleApp)

Examples

Acknowledgements

Acknowledge

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nr
next-routesUniversal dynamic routes for Next.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@sls-next/core⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
33K
@serverless-stack/nextjs-core⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
8K
nta
next-test-api-route-handler:rocket::sparkles: Confidently unit test your Next.js API routes/handlers in an isolated Next.js-like environment
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
6K
san
storybook-addon-next-routerAddon to use Next.js Router in Storybook
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
110K
See 64 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial