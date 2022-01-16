v4.0.0 requires Next.js 10 or newer, React Redux 7.1.0 or newer, and React 16.8.0 or newer. If you are using Next.js 9, check out v3 branch. If you are using Next.js 7-8, check out v0 branch.
A Redux binding for Next.js Router compatible with Next.js.
✨ Keep Router state in sync with your Redux store.
🎉 Dispatch Router methods (
push,
replace,
go,
goBack,
goForward,
prefetch) using Redux actions.
🕘 Support time traveling in Redux DevTools.
💎 Ease migration to next.js framework from codebases using connected-react-router or react-router-redux (see migration guide).
Using npm:
$ npm install --save connected-next-router
Or yarn:
$ yarn add connected-next-router
routerReducer to your root reducer.
createRouterMiddleware if you want to dispatch Router actions (ex. to change URL with
push('/home')).
initialRouterState(url) to populate router state in the server side.
// store/configure-store.js
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { createRouterMiddleware, initialRouterState, routerReducer } from 'connected-next-router'
import { HYDRATE, createWrapper } from 'next-redux-wrapper'
import Router from 'next/router'
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
// Add other reducers
router: routerReducer
});
const routerMiddleware = createRouterMiddleware();
// Using next-redux-wrapper's initStore
const reducer = (state, action) => {
if (action.type === HYDRATE) {
const nextState = {
...state, // use previous state
...action.payload, // apply delta from hydration
}
if (typeof window !== 'undefined' && state?.router) {
// preserve router value on client side navigation
nextState.router = state.router
}
return nextState
} else {
return rootReducer(state, action)
}
}
export const initStore = (context) => {
const routerMiddleware = createRouterMiddleware()
const { asPath } = context.ctx || Router.router || {}
let initialState
if (asPath) {
initialState = {
router: initialRouterState(asPath)
}
}
return createStore(reducer, initialState, applyMiddleware(routerMiddleware))
}
export const wrapper = createWrapper(initStore)
ConnectedRouter as children of
react-redux's
Provider.
// pages/_app.js
import App from 'next/app'
import { ConnectedRouter } from 'connected-next-router'
import { wrapper } from '../store/configure-store'
class ExampleApp extends App {
render() {
const { Component, pageProps } = this.props
return (
<ConnectedRouter>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</ConnectedRouter>
)
}
}
// wrapper.withRedux wraps the App with react-redux's Provider
export default wrapper.withRedux(ExampleApp)