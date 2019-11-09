openbase logo
by Andrew Kelley
1.6.0 (see all)

static file server middleware for connect. loads files once at startup and saves gzipped versions in memory

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

142

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

static caching gzipping file server middleware for connect

When you create the middleware, it will immediately scan the requested directory, gzip all the files, and save the cache into memory, where it will forever remain. When a request hits the middleware it never touches the file system. If gzipping a file results in >= 95% of the file size of the original file size, connect-static discards the gzipped data and instead serves the file directly.

Are you looking for the middleware that used to ship with express and connect? That project is called serve-static

Supported HTTP Headers

  • ETag
  • If-None-Match
  • If-Modified-Since
  • Accept-Encoding
  • Content-Encoding

Usage

var createStatic = require('connect-static');

// These are all defaults. If you leave any options out, this is what they
// will be.
var options = {
  dir: "public",
  aliases: [
    ['/', '/index.html'],
  ],
  ignoreFile: function(fullPath) {
    var basename = path.basename(fullPath);
    return /^\./.test(basename) || /~$/.test(basename);
  },
  followSymlinks: true,
  cacheControlHeader: "max-age=0, must-revalidate",
};
createStatic(options, function(err, middleware) {
  if (err) throw err;
  app.use('/', middleware);
});

