static caching gzipping file server middleware for connect

When you create the middleware, it will immediately scan the requested directory, gzip all the files, and save the cache into memory, where it will forever remain. When a request hits the middleware it never touches the file system. If gzipping a file results in >= 95% of the file size of the original file size, connect-static discards the gzipped data and instead serves the file directly.

Are you looking for the middleware that used to ship with express and connect? That project is called serve-static

Supported HTTP Headers

ETag

If-None-Match

If-Modified-Since

Accept-Encoding

Content-Encoding

Usage