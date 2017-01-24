SSI (Server Side Includes) Middleware for Connect and Express

Install

npm install connect-ssi

Examples

In your .shtml file

Uses node-ssi under the hood, supports all of the following:

Next, wire it up to Connect or Express like so:

gulp.task( 'connect' , connect.server({ root : [ 'app' ], middleware : function ( ) { return [connectSSI({ baseDir : __dirname + '/app' })]; } }));

var connectSSI = require ( 'connect-ssi' ) app. use ( connectSSI ({ baseDir : __dirname + '/ public ' }));

Using grunt-contrib-connect version 0.9.0 or greater

var connectSSI = require ( 'connect-ssi' );

and then inside the grunt.initConfig

connect : { options : { middleware: function ( connect , options , middlewares) { if (! Array .isArray( options .base)) { options .base = [ options .base]; } var directory = options .directory || options .base[ options .base.length - 1 ]; middlewares.unshift(connectSSI({ baseDir: directory, ext: '.html' })); return middlewares; } } }

Configuration

{ ext : '.shtml' , baseDir : __dirname }