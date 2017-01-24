openbase logo
cs

connect-ssi

by Sönke Kluth
1.1.1 (see all)

SSI (Server Side Includes) Middleware for connect

Readme

connect-ssi

SSI (Server Side Includes) Middleware for Connect and Express

Install

npm install connect-ssi

Examples

In your .shtml file

Uses node-ssi under the hood, supports all of the following:

<!--# include file="path" -->

<!--# set var="k" value="v" -->

<!--# echo var="n" default="default" -->

<!--# if expr="test" -->
<!--# elif expr="" -->
<!--# else -->
<!--# endif -->

Next, wire it up to Connect or Express like so:

Using gulp-connect

gulp.task('connect', connect.server({
    root: ['app'],
    middleware: function() {
        return [connectSSI({
            baseDir: __dirname + '/app'
        })];
    }
}));

Using Express

var connectSSI = require('connect-ssi')
app.use(connectSSI({
    baseDir: __dirname + '/public'
}));

Using grunt-contrib-connect version 0.9.0 or greater

var connectSSI = require('connect-ssi');

and then inside the grunt.initConfig

connect: {
    options: {
        middleware: function(connect, options, middlewares) {
            if (!Array.isArray(options.base)) {
                options.base = [options.base];
            }
            var directory = options.directory || options.base[options.base.length - 1];

            middlewares.unshift(connectSSI({
                baseDir: directory,
                ext: '.html'
            }));                
            return middlewares;
        }
    }
}

Configuration

{
    ext: '.shtml', // file extension. Only urls ending in this will be evaluated.
    baseDir: __dirname // base path to look in for files
}

All config options are passed to node-ssi so,any additional options that it supports (such as payload) may be added to the configuration object.

