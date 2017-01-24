SSI (Server Side Includes) Middleware for Connect and Express
npm install connect-ssi
Uses node-ssi under the hood, supports all of the following:
<!--# include file="path" -->
<!--# set var="k" value="v" -->
<!--# echo var="n" default="default" -->
<!--# if expr="test" -->
<!--# elif expr="" -->
<!--# else -->
<!--# endif -->
Next, wire it up to Connect or Express like so:
gulp.task('connect', connect.server({
root: ['app'],
middleware: function() {
return [connectSSI({
baseDir: __dirname + '/app'
})];
}
}));
var connectSSI = require('connect-ssi')
app.use(connectSSI({
baseDir: __dirname + '/public'
}));
var connectSSI = require('connect-ssi');
and then inside the
grunt.initConfig
connect: {
options: {
middleware: function(connect, options, middlewares) {
if (!Array.isArray(options.base)) {
options.base = [options.base];
}
var directory = options.directory || options.base[options.base.length - 1];
middlewares.unshift(connectSSI({
baseDir: directory,
ext: '.html'
}));
return middlewares;
}
}
}
{
ext: '.shtml', // file extension. Only urls ending in this will be evaluated.
baseDir: __dirname // base path to look in for files
}
All config options are passed to node-ssi so,any additional options that it supports
(such as
payload) may be added to the configuration object.