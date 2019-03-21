openbase logo
connect-slashes

by Roi Avinoam
1.4.0 (see all)

Trailing slash redirect middleware for Connect and Express.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

110K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

connect-slashes

Trailing slash redirect middleware for Connect and Express.js. Useful for creating canonical urls in your Node.js applications.

Installation

$ npm install connect-slashes

Usage

var connect = require("connect")
  , slashes = require("connect-slashes");

connect() // or express()
  .use(connect.static())
  .use(slashes()) // must come after static middleware!
  .listen(3000);

Alternatively, you can pass false as the first argument to .slashes() in order to remove trailing slashes instead of appending them:

.use(slashes(false));

Additional settings

You can also pass a second argument with an options object. For example, if an application is behind a reverse proxy server that removes part of the URL (a base_path) before proxying to the application, then the base can be specified with an option:

.use(slashes(true, { base: "/blog" })); // prepends a base url to the redirect

By default, all redirects are using the 301 Moved Permanently header. You can change this behavior by passing in the optional code option:

.use(slashes(true, { code: 302 })); // 302 Temporary redirects

You can also set additional headers to the redirect response with the headers option:

.use(slashes(true, { headers: { "Cache-Control": "public" } }));

Notes

  1. Only GET, HEAD, and OPTIONS requests will be redirected (to avoid losing POST/PUT data)
  2. This middleware will append or remove a trailing slash to all request urls. This includes filenames (/app.css => /app.css/), so it may break your static files. Make sure to .use() this middleware only after the connect.static() middleware.

LICENSE

MIT

