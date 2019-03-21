Trailing slash redirect middleware for Connect and Express.js. Useful for creating canonical urls in your Node.js applications.
$ npm install connect-slashes
var connect = require("connect")
, slashes = require("connect-slashes");
connect() // or express()
.use(connect.static())
.use(slashes()) // must come after static middleware!
.listen(3000);
Alternatively, you can pass
false as the first argument to
.slashes() in order to remove trailing slashes instead of appending them:
.use(slashes(false));
You can also pass a second argument with an options object. For example, if an application is behind a reverse proxy server that removes part of the URL (a base_path) before proxying to the application, then the
base can be specified with an option:
.use(slashes(true, { base: "/blog" })); // prepends a base url to the redirect
By default, all redirects are using the 301 Moved Permanently header. You can change this behavior by passing in the optional
code option:
.use(slashes(true, { code: 302 })); // 302 Temporary redirects
You can also set additional headers to the redirect response with the
headers option:
.use(slashes(true, { headers: { "Cache-Control": "public" } }));
.use() this middleware only after the
connect.static() middleware.
MIT