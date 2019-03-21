Trailing slash redirect middleware for Connect and Express.js. Useful for creating canonical urls in your Node.js applications.

Installation

$ npm install connect -slashes

Usage

var connect = require ( "connect" ) , slashes = require ( "connect-slashes" ); connect() .use(connect.static()) .use(slashes()) .listen( 3000 );

Alternatively, you can pass false as the first argument to .slashes() in order to remove trailing slashes instead of appending them:

.use(slashes( false ));

Additional settings

You can also pass a second argument with an options object. For example, if an application is behind a reverse proxy server that removes part of the URL (a base_path) before proxying to the application, then the base can be specified with an option:

.use(slashes( true , { base : "/blog" }));

By default, all redirects are using the 301 Moved Permanently header. You can change this behavior by passing in the optional code option:

.use(slashes( true , { code : 302 }));

You can also set additional headers to the redirect response with the headers option:

.use(slashes( true , { headers : { "Cache-Control" : "public" } }));

Notes

Only GET, HEAD, and OPTIONS requests will be redirected (to avoid losing POST/PUT data) This middleware will append or remove a trailing slash to all request urls. This includes filenames (/app.css => /app.css/), so it may break your static files. Make sure to .use() this middleware only after the connect.static() middleware.

LICENSE

MIT