Connect Session Knex

connect-session-knex is an express-session store backed by PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, MSSQL, Oracle or SQLite3, via the knex.js library.

Installation

$ npm install connect-session-knex

History

See Changelog.md

Usage

Example application using the defaults

Example application with PostgreSQL

With Express 3 or Connect

Options

tablename='sessions' Tablename to use. Defaults to 'sessions'.

sidfieldname='sid' Field name in table to use for storing session ids. Defaults to 'sid'.

knex knex instance to use. Defaults to a new knex instance, using sqlite3 with a file named 'connect-session-knex.sqlite'

createtable if the table for sessions should be created automatically or not.

clearInterval milliseconds between clearing expired sessions. Defaults to 60000.

disableDbCleanup disables the automatic clearing of expired sessions. Defaults to false.

If the table does not exist in the schema, this module will attempt to create it unless the 'createtable' option is false.

If a knex instance is not provided, this module will attempt to create a sqlite3 database, with a file named 'connect-session-knex.sqlite', in the working directory of the process.

Schema

PostgreSQL or SQLite

Table Name "sessions"

Column Type Modifiers Storage sid character varying(255) not null extended sess json not null extended expired timestamp with time zone not null plain

"sessions_pkey" PRIMARY KEY , btree (sid) "sessions_expired_index" btree (expired)

Benchmarks

https://github.com/gx0r/express-session-benchmarks

Testing

Install Postgresql

Instructions for Ubuntu after intalling the db:

sudo -u postgres psql

CREATE DATABASE travis_ci_test OWNER postgres;

GRANT all privileges ON DATABASE travis_ci_test TO postgres;

ALTER USER postgres WITH PASSWORD 'postgres' ;

\q

Install Mysql

Instructions for Ubuntu after installing the db:

sudo mysql -u root

create user 'travis' identified by 'travis' ;

ALTER USER 'travis' @ 'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'travis' ;

create database travis_ci_test;

grant all on travis_ci_test.* to 'travis' ;

\q

sudo service mysql restart

Make sure both the MySQL and Postgres services are running