The JavaScript SDK helps you to communicate with the Ingenico Connect Client API. Its primary features are:
See the Ingenico ePayments Developer Hub for more information on how to use the SDK.
⚠ Please note that all examples have been moved to their own repository.
This repository consists out of three main components:
/src/
/dist/
/dist/connectsdk.js - The concatenated but not minified full SDK source
/dist/connectsdk.min.js - The minified version of
connectsdk.js
/dist/connectsdk.noEncrypt.js - The concatenated but not minified SDK source without the encryption components
/dist/connectsdk.noEncrypt.min.js - The minified version of
connectsdk.noEncrypt.js
This repository uses gulp to build. Assuming you have npm and gulp installed, building is straightforward:
npm install.
gulp build.
