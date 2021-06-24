Ingenico Connect JavaScript SDK

Introduction

The JavaScript SDK helps you to communicate with the Ingenico Connect Client API. Its primary features are:

handling of all the details concerning the encryption of the payment details,

convenient JavaScript wrapper around the API calls and responses,

localization of various labels and messages,

user-friendly formatting (masking) of payment data such as card numbers and expiry dates,

validation of input, and

a check to determine to which payment provider a card number is associated.

See the Ingenico ePayments Developer Hub for more information on how to use the SDK.

Examples

⚠ Please note that all examples have been moved to their own repository.

Structure of this repository

This repository consists out of three main components:

The source code of the SDK itself: /src/ A distributable folder containing the result of the builds of the previous two components: /dist/

/dist/connectsdk.js - The concatenated but not minified full SDK source

- The concatenated but not minified full SDK source /dist/connectsdk.min.js - The minified version of connectsdk.js

- The minified version of /dist/connectsdk.noEncrypt.js - The concatenated but not minified SDK source without the encryption components

- The concatenated but not minified SDK source without the encryption components /dist/connectsdk.noEncrypt.min.js - The minified version of connectsdk.noEncrypt.js

Building the repository

This repository uses gulp to build. Assuming you have npm and gulp installed, building is straightforward: