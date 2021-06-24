openbase logo
connect-sdk-client-js

by Ingenico-ePayments
4.0.0 (see all)

Ingenico Connect JavaScript Client SDK

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

SEE LICENSE IN LICENSE.txt

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Ingenico Connect JavaScript SDK

Introduction

The JavaScript SDK helps you to communicate with the Ingenico Connect Client API. Its primary features are:

  • handling of all the details concerning the encryption of the payment details,
  • convenient JavaScript wrapper around the API calls and responses,
  • localization of various labels and messages,
  • user-friendly formatting (masking) of payment data such as card numbers and expiry dates,
  • validation of input, and
  • a check to determine to which payment provider a card number is associated.

See the Ingenico ePayments Developer Hub for more information on how to use the SDK.

Examples

⚠ Please note that all examples have been moved to their own repository.

Structure of this repository

This repository consists out of three main components:

  1. The source code of the SDK itself: /src/
  2. A distributable folder containing the result of the builds of the previous two components: /dist/
  • /dist/connectsdk.js - The concatenated but not minified full SDK source
  • /dist/connectsdk.min.js - The minified version of connectsdk.js
  • /dist/connectsdk.noEncrypt.js - The concatenated but not minified SDK source without the encryption components
  • /dist/connectsdk.noEncrypt.min.js - The minified version of connectsdk.noEncrypt.js

Building the repository

This repository uses gulp to build. Assuming you have npm and gulp installed, building is straightforward:

  1. If it exists remove the dist folder.
  2. From the root of the project install all dependencies: npm install.
  3. From the same location run gulp: gulp build.
  4. The result of the build will have been written to the dist folder.

