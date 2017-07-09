Simple and fast router for Connect
npm install connect-route
var
connectRoute = require('connect-route'),
connect = require('connect'),
app = connect();
app.use(connectRoute(function (router) {
router.get('/', function (req, res, next) {
res.end('index');
});
router.get('/home', function (req, res, next) {
res.end('home');
});
router.get('/home/:id', function (req, res, next) {
res.end('home ' + req.params.id);
});
router.post('/home', function (req, res, next) {
res.end('POST to home');
});
}));
app.listen(3000);