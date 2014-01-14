This package is useful for correlating your log messages across multiple requests
(if you emit multiple log entries for each request). Also sets
X-Request-Id header
automatically in response (credit: @Inf0rmer)
Adds this to your
.use configuration block.
app.use(require('connect-requestid'))
And that's it! :-)
Access the request id object with
request.id like this:
app.get('/', function(req, resp) {
resp.send('hello request #' + req.id);
});
The id is generated from the
require('connect-requestid').generator function. This
function will by default uses the node-uuid module to generates 16 bytes of a unique
identifier each time it is called.
You can replace this function with your own custom implementation with the signature
generator(callback) and calls the callback function with the standard
callback(e, string) to return the generated id.