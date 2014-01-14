openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cr

connect-requestid

by Chakrit Wichian
1.1.0 (see all)

Connect middleware that adds a unique id to each request.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

471

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

build status

This package is useful for correlating your log messages across multiple requests (if you emit multiple log entries for each request). Also sets X-Request-Id header automatically in response (credit: @Inf0rmer)

HOWTO

Adds this to your .use configuration block.

app.use(require('connect-requestid'))

And that's it! :-)

Access the request id object with request.id like this:

app.get('/', function(req, resp) {
  resp.send('hello request #' + req.id);
});

GENERATOR

The id is generated from the require('connect-requestid').generator function. This function will by default uses the node-uuid module to generates 16 bytes of a unique identifier each time it is called.

You can replace this function with your own custom implementation with the signature generator(callback) and calls the callback function with the standard callback(e, string) to return the generated id.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial