This package is useful for correlating your log messages across multiple requests (if you emit multiple log entries for each request). Also sets X-Request-Id header automatically in response (credit: @Inf0rmer)

HOWTO

Adds this to your .use configuration block.

app.use( require ( 'connect-requestid' ))

And that's it! :-)

Access the request id object with request.id like this:

app.get( '/' , function ( req, resp ) { resp.send( 'hello request #' + req.id); });

GENERATOR

The id is generated from the require('connect-requestid').generator function. This function will by default uses the node-uuid module to generates 16 bytes of a unique identifier each time it is called.