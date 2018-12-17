Is a connect or express middleware to simply use the redis sessions. With redis sessions you can handle multiple sessions per user_id.
// get the modules
var express = require( "express" );
var cookieParser = require( "cookie-parser" );
var ConnectRedisSessions = require( "connect-redis-sessions" );
var app = express();
// configute express
app
.use( express.query() )
.use( cookieParser() )
.use( ConnectRedisSessions( { app: "myappname" } ) )
// listen for requests
app.use( function( req, res ){
if( req.query.login ){
// upgrade a session to a redis session by a user id
req.session.upgrade( req.query.user_id );
}
if( req.sessin.id && req.query.logout ){
// kill the active session
req.session.destroy();
}
res.end( "Hello express redis sessions" );
});
npm install connect-redis-sessions
var ConnectRedisSessions = require( "connect-redis-sessions" );
var app = require( "express" )();
app.use( express.cookieParser() );
app.use( ConnectRedisSessions( { app: "myappname" } ) );
Attension:
If you're using Express < 4.x then please use version
0.x otherwise use version
1.x of
connect-redis-sessions.
It schould work with connect and the older Express, but there could be eventual issues due to the new Express 4.x api behaviour i haven't found yet.
ConnectRedisSessions( options )
To init the session handling just add the options object as argument.
String|Function required )
A simple string as appname or a function to calc the name on every request.
The function addes to arguments
req and
callback.
_getAppName = function( req, callback ){ callback( null, "staticname" ) };
Object )
Cookie configuration. If nothing is set a browser session cookie will be used.
- **maxAge** *( `Number` )*
The maximum age of the generated cookie.
- **path** *( `String`, default = `/` )*
The cookie path
- **httpOnly** *( `String`, default = true )*
Boolean, default =
false )
Only accept https cookies
Number, default =
6379 )
Redis port
String, default =
127.0.0.1 )
Redis host
String, default =
rs )
The namespace prefix for all Redis keys used by the redis session module.
Number, default =
600 )
The interval in second after which the timed out redis sessions are wiped. No value less than 10 allowed.
Number, default =
7200 )
Redis session timeout to wipe the session on idle time. Must be over
10. If you set a value
< 10 the module will use
10 instead.
Number, default =
0 )
Number of seconds to cache sessions in memory. See the "Cache" section in redis-sessions.
After you have initializes the session handling every connect/express request object will contain a key called
session.
Within this Object you cann save rudimental keys of types
String,
Number and
Boolean.
These keys will be saved at the end of the request and will be availible within the next request.
And there are some additional methods and metadata
String )
Your session token
Object )
Just a small helper to get all data woithin the session without handling the properties and method names. All keys under
req.session.d[ ? ] will also be availible under
req.session[ ? ]
Object )
Contains the redis sessions meta data.
- **id** : ( `String|Number` )
the global user id
- **r** : ( `Number` )
the session read count
- **w** : ( `Number` )
the session write count
- **idle** : ( `Number` )
the session idle time
- **ttl** : ( `Number` )
the session ttl
req.session.upgrade( user_id [, ttl ][, cb] )
upgrade a empty session to a real redis session by upgrading the session with the user_id.
Arguments
user_id : (
String|Number required ): The user id this session should belong to.
ttl : (
Number optional; default =
options.ttl ): Optinal ttl for this session. If not set the ttl defined in options would be used. Must be over
10. If you set a value
< 10 the module will use
10 instead.
cb : (
Function optional ): Callback method with the results.
req.session.soid( [ dt,] cb )
Get all session of the logged in id.
Arguments
cb : (
Function ): Callback method with the results.
req.session.soapp( [ dt,] cb )
Get all session of an app.
Arguments
dt : (
Function default =
600 ): Get the app session history back in seconds.
cb : (
Function ): Callback method with the results.
req.session.activity( [ dt,] cb )
Query the amount of active session within the last 10 minutes (600 seconds).
Arguments
dt : (
Function default =
600 ): Get the app activity history back in seconds.
cb : (
Function ): Callback method with the results.
req.session.destroy( [ cb ] )
Kill the current active session
Arguments
cb : (
Function optional ): Callback method.
req.session.destroyall( [ cb ] )
Kill ALL session of the given user_id.
Arguments
cb : (
Function optional ): Callback method.
req.session.save( [ cb ] )
Changed session data will allways be saved at the end of a request. But with this method you can force the saving of the session object to redis-sessions.
Arguments
cb : (
Function optional ): Callback method.
req.session.reload( [ cb ] )
Reload the session from redis sessions
Arguments
cb : (
Function optional ): Callback method.
req.session.getRedisSessionsModule()
Will return the internal instance of RedisSessions. You can use this to handle sessions of other users.
Returns
(
RedisSessions ): The raw redis sessions module.
// get the modules
var express = require( "express" );
var cookieParser = require( "cookie-parser" );
var bodyParser = require( "body-parser" );
var logger = require( "morgan" );
var ConnectRedisSessions = require( "connect-redis-sessions" );
var app = express();
// get the appname by the first part of the url
var _getAppName = function(req, cb) {
var appname;
appname = req._parsedUrl.pathname.split("/")[1];
if (appname != null) {
cb(null, appname);
} else {
// if nothing is returned a empty session will be availible
cb(null);
}
};
fnCRS = ConnectRedisSessions( { app: _getAppName, ttl: _timeSecDay, cookie: { maxAge: _timeSecDay * 1000 } } );
// configute express
_timeSecDay = 60 * 60 * 24
app
.use( logger( "dev" ) )
.use( express.query() )
.use( bodyParser() )
.use( cookieParser() )
.use( fnCRS )
// an example how to get the internal redis-sessions instance out of the connect-redis-sessions module
redisSessionsInstance = fnCRS.handler.rds;
// listen for requests
app.use( function( req, res ){
console.log( req.session );/*
{
"id": null,
"d": {}
}
*/
res.end( "no knwon user" );
});
// listen for requests
app.use( function( req, res ){
if( req.session.id == void( 0 ) ){
res.end( "user not logged in" );
} else {
res.end( "user " + req.session._meta.id + " is logged in" );
}
});
// listen for requests
app.use( function( req, res ){
var user_id = "myuser_id" // code to get your user_id
req.session.upgrade( user_id, req.query.sessionttl, function(){
console.log( req.session );/*
{
"id": "myuser_id",
"d": {},
"_meta": {
"id": "myuser_id",
"r": 1,
"w": 1,
"ttl": 86400,
"idle": 0
}
}
*/
res.end( "user " + user_id + " has logged in" );
});
});
// listen for requests
app.use( function( req, res ){
req.session.meaning = 42;
req.session.foo = "bar";
console.log( req.session );/*
{
"id": "myuser_id",
"meaning": 42,
"foo": "bar",
"d": {
"meaning": 42,
"foo": "bar"
},
"_meta": {
"id": "myuser_id",
"r": 2,
"w": 1,
"ttl": 86400,
"idle": 10
}
}
*/
res.end( "data written to session" );
});
// listen for requests
app.use( function( req, res ){
res.end( "session data " + req.session.foo + " says " + req.session.meaning );
});
// listen for requests
app.use( function( req, res ){
req.session.soid( function( err, sessions ){
if( err ){
res.end( "ERROR" );
return
}
res.end( JSON.stringify( sessions ) );/*
[{
id: 'myuser_id',
r: 3,
w: 2,
ttl: 86400,
idle: 10
},
{
id: 'myuser_id',
r: 1,
w: 1,
ttl: 7200,
idle: 56040
}]
*/
});
});
// listen for requests
app.use( function( req, res ){
req.session.destroy()
});
|Version
|Date
|Description
|v2.0.0
|2018-12-10
|updated deps + removed support for node < 6
|v1.3.2
|2016-07-26
|Fixed #13 to prevent error output
invalidValue: d
|v1.3.1
|2016-07-26
|Fixed configurations of automated tests by travis and appveyor
|v1.3.0
|2016-07-25
|Updated dev env. and added mocha tests
|v1.2.0
|2014-11-28
|Added ttl to upgrade method + Issues by thynson
|v1.0.3
|2014-09-11
|Added return of
sessionhandler object on initialisation
|v1.0.2
|2014-04-25
|Small bugfix for cookie handling
|v1.0.1
|2014-03-17
|Updated readme with external express/connect middleware
|v1.0.0
|2014-03-17
|fixed cookie set for express 4.x
|v0.2.0
|2014-03-07
|express 0.4.0 support
|v0.1.5
|2013-12-04
|Added method
SessionObject.getRedisSessionsModule() to receive the internal redis session instance
|v0.1.4
|2013-11-20
|Fixed
No d supplied error on upgrade
|v0.1.3
|2013-10-15
|Fixed error on missing callback
|v0.1.2
|2013-10-15
|Added example
check for a logged in user to readme
|v0.1.1
|2013-10-15
|Fixed module to be compatible with express and changed readme examples from connect to express
|v0.1.0
|2013-10-04
|Initial commit
