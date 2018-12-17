Is a connect or express middleware to simply use the redis sessions. With redis sessions you can handle multiple sessions per user_id.

Example

var express = require ( "express" ); var cookieParser = require ( "cookie-parser" ); var ConnectRedisSessions = require ( "connect-redis-sessions" ); var app = express(); app .use( express.query() ) .use( cookieParser() ) .use( ConnectRedisSessions( { app : "myappname" } ) ) app.use( function ( req, res ) { if ( req.query.login ){ req.session.upgrade( req.query.user_id ); } if ( req.sessin.id && req.query.logout ){ req.session.destroy(); } res.end( "Hello express redis sessions" ); });

Installation

npm install connect-redis-sessions

Usage

you have to get the express middleware init method by var ConnectRedisSessions = require( "connect-redis-sessions" ); init your express or express server var app = require( "express" )(); init the express cookie parser app.use( express.cookieParser() ); use express redis sessions as middleware app.use( ConnectRedisSessions( { app: "myappname" } ) );

Attension: If you're using Express < 4.x then please use version 0.x otherwise use version 1.x of connect-redis-sessions . It schould work with connect and the older Express, but there could be eventual issues due to the new Express 4.x api behaviour i haven't found yet.

Initialisation

ConnectRedisSessions( options )

To init the session handling just add the options object as argument.

Options

app : ( String|Function required ) A simple string as appname or a function to calc the name on every request. The function addes to arguments req and callback .

_getAppName = function ( req, callback ) { callback( null , "staticname" ) };

cookie : ( Object ) Cookie configuration. If nothing is set a browser session cookie will be used. - * *maxAge* * *( `Number` )* The maximum age of the generated cookie. - * *path* * *( `String`, default = `/` )* The cookie path - * *httpOnly* * *( `String`, default = true )*

: ( ) Cookie configuration. If nothing is set a browser session cookie will be used. trustProxy : ( Boolean , default = false ) Only accept https cookies

: ( , default = ) Only accept https cookies port : ( Number , default = 6379 ) Redis port

: ( , default = ) Redis port host : ( String , default = 127.0.0.1 ) Redis host

: ( , default = ) Redis host namespace : ( String , default = rs ) The namespace prefix for all Redis keys used by the redis session module.

: ( , default = ) The namespace prefix for all Redis keys used by the redis session module. wipe : ( Number , default = 600 ) The interval in second after which the timed out redis sessions are wiped. No value less than 10 allowed.

: ( , default = ) The interval in second after which the timed out redis sessions are wiped. No value less than 10 allowed. ttl : ( Number , default = 7200 ) Redis session timeout to wipe the session on idle time. Must be over 10 . If you set a value < 10 the module will use 10 instead.

: ( , default = ) Redis session timeout to wipe the session on idle time. Must be over . If you set a value the module will use instead. cachetime : ( Number , default = 0 ) Number of seconds to cache sessions in memory. See the "Cache" section in redis-sessions.

Session Object

After you have initializes the session handling every connect/express request object will contain a key called session . Within this Object you cann save rudimental keys of types String , Number and Boolean . These keys will be saved at the end of the request and will be availible within the next request.

And there are some additional methods and metadata

Properties

req.session.id : ( String ) Your session token

: ( ) Your session token req.session.d : ( Object ) Just a small helper to get all data woithin the session without handling the properties and method names. All keys under req.session.d[ ? ] will also be availible under req.session[ ? ]

: ( ) Just a small helper to get all data woithin the session without handling the properties and method names. All keys under will also be availible under req.session._meta : ( Object ) Contains the redis sessions meta data. - * *id* * : ( `String|Number` ) the global user id - * *r* * : ( `Number` ) the session read count - * *w* * : ( `Number` ) the session write count - * *idle* * : ( `Number` ) the session idle time - * *ttl* * : ( `Number` ) the session ttl

Methods

req.session.upgrade( user_id [, ttl ][, cb] )

upgrade a empty session to a real redis session by upgrading the session with the user_id.

Arguments

user_id : ( String|Number required ): The user id this session should belong to.

: ( required ): The user id this session should belong to. ttl : ( Number optional; default = options.ttl ): Optinal ttl for this session. If not set the ttl defined in options would be used. Must be over 10 . If you set a value < 10 the module will use 10 instead.

: ( optional; default = ): Optinal ttl for this session. If not set the ttl defined in options would be used. Must be over . If you set a value the module will use instead. cb : ( Function optional ): Callback method with the results.

req.session.soid( [ dt,] cb )

Get all session of the logged in id.

Arguments

cb : ( Function ): Callback method with the results.

req.session.soapp( [ dt,] cb )

Get all session of an app.

Arguments

dt : ( Function default = 600 ): Get the app session history back in seconds.

: ( default = ): Get the app session history back in seconds. cb : ( Function ): Callback method with the results.

req.session.activity( [ dt,] cb )

Query the amount of active session within the last 10 minutes (600 seconds).

Arguments

dt : ( Function default = 600 ): Get the app activity history back in seconds.

: ( default = ): Get the app activity history back in seconds. cb : ( Function ): Callback method with the results.

req.session.destroy( [ cb ] )

Kill the current active session

Arguments

cb : ( Function optional ): Callback method.

req.session.destroyall( [ cb ] )

Kill ALL session of the given user_id.

Arguments

cb : ( Function optional ): Callback method.

req.session.save( [ cb ] )

Changed session data will allways be saved at the end of a request. But with this method you can force the saving of the session object to redis-sessions.

Arguments

cb : ( Function optional ): Callback method.

req.session.reload( [ cb ] )

Reload the session from redis sessions

Arguments

cb : ( Function optional ): Callback method.

Will return the internal instance of RedisSessions. You can use this to handle sessions of other users.

Returns

( RedisSessions ): The raw redis sessions module.

Examples

advanced init

var express = require ( "express" ); var cookieParser = require ( "cookie-parser" ); var bodyParser = require ( "body-parser" ); var logger = require ( "morgan" ); var ConnectRedisSessions = require ( "connect-redis-sessions" ); var app = express(); var _getAppName = function ( req, cb ) { var appname; appname = req._parsedUrl.pathname.split( "/" )[ 1 ]; if (appname != null ) { cb( null , appname); } else { cb( null ); } }; fnCRS = ConnectRedisSessions( { app : _getAppName, ttl : _timeSecDay, cookie : { maxAge : _timeSecDay * 1000 } } ); _timeSecDay = 60 * 60 * 24 app .use( logger( "dev" ) ) .use( express.query() ) .use( bodyParser() ) .use( cookieParser() ) .use( fnCRS ) redisSessionsInstance = fnCRS.handler.rds; app.use( function ( req, res ) { console .log( req.session ); res.end( "no knwon user" ); });

check for a logged in user

app.use( function ( req, res ) { if ( req.session.id == void ( 0 ) ){ res.end( "user not logged in" ); } else { res.end( "user " + req.session._meta.id + " is logged in" ); } });

upgrade a session with a user_id

app.use( function ( req, res ) { var user_id = "myuser_id" req.session.upgrade( user_id, req.query.sessionttl, function ( ) { console .log( req.session ); res.end( "user " + user_id + " has logged in" ); }); });

write data to the session

app.use( function ( req, res ) { req.session.meaning = 42 ; req.session.foo = "bar" ; console .log( req.session ); res.end( "data written to session" ); });

read data out of a session

app.use( function ( req, res ) { res.end( "session data " + req.session.foo + " says " + req.session.meaning ); });

get all active user sessions

app.use( function ( req, res ) { req.session.soid( function ( err, sessions ) { if ( err ){ res.end( "ERROR" ); return } res.end( JSON .stringify( sessions ) ); }); });

kill a session

app.use( function ( req, res ) { req.session.destroy() });

Release History

Version Date Description v2.0.0 2018-12-10 updated deps + removed support for node < 6 v1.3.2 2016-07-26 Fixed #13 to prevent error output invalidValue: d v1.3.1 2016-07-26 Fixed configurations of automated tests by travis and appveyor v1.3.0 2016-07-25 Updated dev env. and added mocha tests v1.2.0 2014-11-28 Added ttl to upgrade method + Issues by thynson v1.0.3 2014-09-11 Added return of sessionhandler object on initialisation v1.0.2 2014-04-25 Small bugfix for cookie handling v1.0.1 2014-03-17 Updated readme with external express/connect middleware v1.0.0 2014-03-17 fixed cookie set for express 4.x v0.2.0 2014-03-07 express 0.4.0 support v0.1.5 2013-12-04 Added method SessionObject.getRedisSessionsModule() to receive the internal redis session instance v0.1.4 2013-11-20 Fixed No d supplied error on upgrade v0.1.3 2013-10-15 Fixed error on missing callback v0.1.2 2013-10-15 Added example check for a logged in user to readme v0.1.1 2013-10-15 Fixed module to be compatible with express and changed readme examples from connect to express v0.1.0 2013-10-04 Initial commit

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright © 2013 Mathias Peter, http://www.tcs.de

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.