connect-redis provides Redis session storage for Express. Requires Redis >=
2.0.0.
Migrating to V4? See this guide on what's changed.
npm:
npm install redis connect-redis express-session
Yarn:
yarn add redis connect-redis express-session
const redis = require('redis')
const session = require('express-session')
let RedisStore = require('connect-redis')(session)
let redisClient = redis.createClient()
app.use(
session({
store: new RedisStore({ client: redisClient }),
saveUninitialized: false,
secret: 'keyboard cat',
resave: false,
})
)
The
RedisStore requires an existing Redis client. Any clients compatible with the
redis API will work. See
client option for more details.
An instance of
redis or a
redis compatible client.
Known compatible and tested clients:
Key prefix in Redis (default:
sess:).
This prefix appends to whatever prefix you may have set on the
client itself.
Note: You may need unique prefixes for different applications sharing the same Redis instance. This limits bulk commands exposed in
express-session (like
length,
all,
keys, and
clear) to a single application's data.
If the session cookie has a
expires date,
connect-redis will use it as the TTL.
Otherwise, it will expire the session using the
ttl option (default:
86400 seconds or one day).
Note: The TTL is reset every time a user interacts with the server. You can disable this behavior in some instances by using
disableTouch.
Note:
express-session does not update
expires until the end of the request life cycle. Calling
session.save() manually beforehand will have the previous value.
Disables re-saving and resetting the TTL when using
touch (default:
false)
The
express-session package uses
touch to signal to the store that the user has interacted with the session but hasn't changed anything in its data. Typically, this helps keep the users session alive if session changes are infrequent but you may want to disable it to cut down the extra calls or to prevent users from keeping sessions open too long. Also consider enabling if you store a lot of data on the session.
Ref: https://github.com/expressjs/session#storetouchsid-session-callback
Disables key expiration completely (default:
false)
This option disables key expiration requiring the user to manually manage key cleanup outside of
connect-redis. Only use if you know what you are doing and have an exceptional case where you need to manage your own expiration in Redis. Note this has no effect on
express-session setting cookie expiration.
The encoder/decoder to use when storing and retrieving session data from Redis (default:
JSON).
interface Serializer {
parse(string): object
stringify(object): string
}
Value used for count parameter in Redis
SCAN command. Used for
ids() and
all() methods (default:
100).
client.on('error', console.error)
By default, the
redis client will auto-reconnect on lost connections. But requests may come in during that time. In Express, one way you can handle this scenario is including a "session check":
app.use(session(/* setup session here */))
app.use(function (req, res, next) {
if (!req.session) {
return next(new Error('oh no')) // handle error
}
next() // otherwise continue
})
If you want to retry, here is another option.