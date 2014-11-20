var limiter = require('connect-ratelimit');
app = connect()
.use(limiter({
whitelist: ['127.0.0.1'],
blacklist: ['example.com']
}))
.use(function (req, res) {
res.end('Hello world!');
});
connect-ratelimit is connect middleware for limiting the number of requests per client ip/hostname to your node server.
When a limit is reached the middleware will cancel the middleware chain early
with
res.end('Rate limit exceeded.') or you can optionally check for a limit
exceeding yourself elsewhere down the chain.
Categories serve as configurable templates to manage different types of connecting clients. By default all clients are categorized as 'normal' but
whitelist and
blacklist categories also exist.
By default anyone uncategorized will be subject to 500 requests per hour.
By default client names in the whitelist will not have their requests limited.
By default client names in the blacklist will be subject to 0 requests per hours. In other words they will always be exceding the rate limit.
connect-ratelimit uses the following code to identify clients:
req.headers['x-forwarded-for'] || req.connection.remoteAddress
var limiter = require('connect-ratelimit');
The middleware takes an options object with the following parameters:
whitelist: An array of strings representing clients you wish to apply to
the whitelist category. eg.
['127.0.0.1'] for local development.
blacklist: An array of strings representing clients you wish to apply to
the blacklist category.
end: A boolean when set to false (default true) the connect chain will
continue even if a client has exceeded the ratelimit. The
response object is
augmented with the
ratelimit namespace.
response.ratelimit exposes an object
which contains the various details about the client including if they have past
their limit as well as all other recorded clients. This is useful if you wish
to supply your own error response to the client or any other logic.
categories: An object representing the various total requests per time
for each category type. See below.
The
categories property of the options object for the connect-limiter allows
you to specify different
totalRequests and
every for specific categories.
A fully configured value of the
categories property could like this:
{
whitelist: {
totalRequests: -1,
every: 60 * 60 * 1000
},
blacklist: {
totalRequests: 0,
every: 60 * 60 * 1000
},
normal: {
totalRequests: 500,
every: 60 * 60 * 1000
}
}
Setting
totalRequests to
0 is how to block requests from a category
entirely.
Setting
totalRequests to
-1 is how to remove request limits from a category entirely.
Below is how you can switch from an hourly rate to a half-hourly rate for all categories but blacklist.
.use(limiter({
whitelist: ['dharmafly.com'],
categories: {
normal: {
every: (60 * 60 * 1000) / 2
},
whitelist: {
every: (60 * 60 * 1000) / 2
}
}
}))
You don't need to set every category, just the properties you want to change.
connect is required for the example to run.
npm install connect
To play with the example app run the command below and navigate to localhost:4000
node example.js