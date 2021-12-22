A simple, minimal PostgreSQL session store for Express/Connect
npm install connect-pg-simple
Once npm installed the module, you need to create the "session" table in your database.
For that you can use the table.sql file provided with the module:
psql mydatabase < node_modules/connect-pg-simple/table.sql
Or simply play the file via a GUI, like the pgAdminIII queries tool.
Or instruct this module to create it itself, by setting the
createTableIfMissing option.
Note that
connect-pg-simple requires PostgreSQL version 9.5 or above.
Examples are based on Express 4.
Simple example:
const session = require('express-session');
app.use(session({
store: new (require('connect-pg-simple')(session))({
// Insert connect-pg-simple options here
}),
secret: process.env.FOO_COOKIE_SECRET,
resave: false,
cookie: { maxAge: 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 } // 30 days
// Insert express-session options here
}));
Advanced example showing some custom options:
const pg = require('pg');
const expressSession = require('express-session');
const pgSession = require('connect-pg-simple')(expressSession);
const pgPool = new pg.Pool({
// Insert pool options here
});
app.use(expressSession({
store: new pgSession({
pool : pgPool, // Connection pool
tableName : 'user_sessions' // Use another table-name than the default "session" one
// Insert connect-pg-simple options here
}),
secret: process.env.FOO_COOKIE_SECRET,
resave: false,
cookie: { maxAge: 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 } // 30 days
// Insert express-session options here
}));
Listed in the order they will be picked up. If multiple are defined, then the first in the lists that is defined will be used, the rest ignored.
pg-promise to be used for DB communications.
conString to specify a PostgreSQL Pool connection object and this module will create a new pool for you.
conObject to specify a PostgreSQL connection string and this module will create a new pool for you. If the connection string is in the
DATABASE_URL environment variable (as you do by default on eg. Heroku) – then this module fallback to that if this option is not specified.
true then creates the table in the case where the table does not already exist. Defaults to
false.
true disables the updating of TTL in the database when using touch. Defaults to false.
session, then you can specify that here.
60 seconds. If set to
false no automatic pruning will happen. By default every delay is randomized between 50% and 150% of set value, resulting in an average delay equal to the set value, but spread out to even the load on the database. Automatic pruning will happen
pruneSessionInterval seconds after the last pruning (includes manual prunes).
false, then the exact value of
pruneSessionInterval will be used in all delays. No randomization will happen. If multiple instances all start at once, disabling randomization can mean that multiple instances are all triggering pruning at once, causing unnecessary load on the database. Can also be set to a method, taking a numeric
delay parameter and returning a modified one, thus allowing a custom delay algorithm if wanted.
console.error(), but can be useful to override if one eg. uses Bunyan for logging.
Promise that will resolve when the database has shut down.
false – which can be useful if one wants improved control of the pruning.
