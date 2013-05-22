Connect Pause

Connect/Express middleware to simulate latency for debugging

Installation

npm install connect-pause

Usage

Pause all Connect requests:

var connect = require ( 'connect' ), pause = require ( 'connect-pause' ); Connect.createServer( pause( 1000 ), function ( req, res, next ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'Waited 1 second' ); } ).listen( 8080 );

Pause all Express requests:

var express = require('express'), pause = require('connect-pause');

var app = express(); app. use ( pause (1000)); app.get( '/' , function (req, res) { res.send( 'Waited 1 second' ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Pause a single Express endpoint:

var express = require('express'), pause = require('connect-pause');

var app = express(); app.get( '/' , pause( 1000 ), function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Waited 1 second' ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Pass an error to be returned after the delay:

var express = require('express'), pause = require('connect-pause');

var app = express(); app.get( '/' , pause( 1000 , new Error ( 'Send 500' )), function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Waited 1 second' ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

When to use

This middleware is meant to be used while developing and in need to simulate latency for certain requests or all.

License

