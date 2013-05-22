openbase logo
cp

connect-pause

by Ariel Flesler
0.1.0 (see all)

Connect/Express middleware to simulate latency for debugging

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
189K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Connect Pause

Connect/Express middleware to simulate latency for debugging

Installation

npm install connect-pause

Usage

Pause all Connect requests:

var connect = require('connect'),
    pause = require('connect-pause');

Connect.createServer(
    pause(1000),
    function(req, res, next){
        res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type':'text/plain'});
        res.end('Waited 1 second');
    }
).listen(8080);

Pause all Express requests:

var express = require('express'), pause = require('connect-pause');

var app = express();
app.use(pause(1000));
app.get('/', function(req, res){
    res.send('Waited 1 second');
});
app.listen(3000);

Pause a single Express endpoint:

var express = require('express'), pause = require('connect-pause');

var app = express();
app.get('/', pause(1000), function(req, res){
    res.send('Waited 1 second');
});
app.listen(3000);

Pass an error to be returned after the delay:

var express = require('express'), pause = require('connect-pause');

var app = express();
app.get('/', pause(1000, new Error('Send 500')), function(req, res){
    res.send('Waited 1 second');
});
app.listen(3000);

When to use

This middleware is meant to be used while developing and in need to simulate latency for certain requests or all.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Ariel Flesler

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

