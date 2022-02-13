Connect middleware for OpenUI5.
Looking for a grunt task to run a web server with this middleware? Check out grunt-openui5!
npm install connect-openui5
var connect = require('connect');
var http = require('http');
var app = connect();
var middleware = require('connect-openui5');
// Compiles LESS themes on the fly
app.use(middleware.less({
rootPaths: [ 'path/to/theme/resources' ]
}));
// Makes sure that properties files will be served with "Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1"
app.use(middleware.properties());
// Provides a generic proxy to consume resources from other origins without causing CORS issues
// URL-Format: /{http|https}/{host}/{path}
app.use('/proxy', middleware.proxy());
// Provide discovery service (used in OpenUI5 testsuite)
app.use('/discovery', middleware.discovery({
appresources: [ 'path/to/app-resources' ],
resources: [ 'path/to/resources' ],
testresources: [ 'path/to/test-resources' ]
}));
// create node.js http server and listen on port
http.createServer(app).listen(3000);
Compiles LESS themes on the fly. The results will be cached and only re-compiled if a file has changed.
The following files will be handled
The
library.source.less file in the same directory will be used for compilation.
Type:
object
Options for less-openui5.
This middleware function ensures that properties files will be served with "Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1".
Provides a generic proxy to consume resources from other origins without causing CORS issues.
URL-Format
/{http|https}/{host}/{path}
The environment variable REMOTE_LOCATION allows setting a remote location.
Usage:
Use a URL without the pattern
/{http|https}/{host} and the proxy will use the environment variable REMOTE_LOCATION
to determine host and additional path information. Also query parameters can be added.
Sample:
URL-Format:
/foo/bar?test=1234
REMOTE_LOCATION:
https://remotehost:1234/rfoo/rbar?rtest=1234
Composed URL send to remote host:
/rfoo/rbar/foo/bar?rtest=1234&test=1234.
The similar URL without using REMOTE_LOCATION would be
/https/remotehost:1234/rfoo/rbar/foo/bar?rtest=1234&test=1234
Type:
object
Default:
{}
Options for http-proxy.
Provides a resource discovery service (consumed in the OpenUI5 testsuite).
Type:
array of
string
Application resource folder(s), see
/app_pages.
Type:
array of
string
OpenUI5 library resource folder(s), see
/all_libs.
Type:
array of
string
OpenUI5 library test-resource folder(s), see
/all_tests.
Returns all
*.html/
*.htm pages located in the
appresources folder(s).
{
"app_pages": [
{
"entry": "myApp.html"
}
]
}
Returns all libraries located in the
resources folder(s). They will be identified by a
.library.
{
"all_libs": [
{
"entry": "my/ui/lib"
}
]
}
Returns all
*.html/
*.htm pages located in the
testresources folder(s).
{
"all_tests": [
{
"lib": "my.ui.lib",
"name": "qunit/MyControl.qunit.html",
"url": "test-resources/my/ui/lib/qunit/MyControl.qunit.html"
}
]
}
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
See CHANGELOG.md.