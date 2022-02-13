openbase logo
connect-openui5

by SAP
0.10.2

Connect middleware for OpenUI5

Readme

OpenUI5

REUSE status Build Status NPM Version

connect-openui5

Connect middleware for OpenUI5.

Looking for a grunt task to run a web server with this middleware? Check out grunt-openui5!

Install

npm install connect-openui5

Usage

var connect = require('connect');
var http = require('http');
var app = connect();

var middleware = require('connect-openui5');

// Compiles LESS themes on the fly
app.use(middleware.less({
  rootPaths: [ 'path/to/theme/resources' ]
}));

// Makes sure that properties files will be served with "Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1"
app.use(middleware.properties());

// Provides a generic proxy to consume resources from other origins without causing CORS issues
// URL-Format: /{http|https}/{host}/{path}
app.use('/proxy', middleware.proxy());

// Provide discovery service (used in OpenUI5 testsuite)
app.use('/discovery', middleware.discovery({
  appresources: [ 'path/to/app-resources' ],
  resources: [ 'path/to/resources' ],
  testresources: [ 'path/to/test-resources' ]
}));

// create node.js http server and listen on port
http.createServer(app).listen(3000);

less

Compiles LESS themes on the fly. The results will be cached and only re-compiled if a file has changed.

The following files will be handled

  • library.css
  • library-RTL.css
  • library-parameters.json

The library.source.less file in the same directory will be used for compilation.

API

less(options)

options

Type: object

Options for less-openui5.

properties

This middleware function ensures that properties files will be served with "Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1".

proxy

Provides a generic proxy to consume resources from other origins without causing CORS issues.

URL-Format /{http|https}/{host}/{path}

remote location

The environment variable REMOTE_LOCATION allows setting a remote location.

Usage: Use a URL without the pattern /{http|https}/{host} and the proxy will use the environment variable REMOTE_LOCATION to determine host and additional path information. Also query parameters can be added.

Sample:

URL-Format: /foo/bar?test=1234

REMOTE_LOCATION: https://remotehost:1234/rfoo/rbar?rtest=1234

Composed URL send to remote host: /rfoo/rbar/foo/bar?rtest=1234&test=1234.

The similar URL without using REMOTE_LOCATION would be /https/remotehost:1234/rfoo/rbar/foo/bar?rtest=1234&test=1234

API

proxy(options)

options

Type: object
Default: {}

Options for http-proxy.

discovery

Provides a resource discovery service (consumed in the OpenUI5 testsuite).

API

discovery(options)

options
appresources

Type: array of string

Application resource folder(s), see /app_pages.

resources

Type: array of string

OpenUI5 library resource folder(s), see /all_libs.

testresources

Type: array of string

OpenUI5 library test-resource folder(s), see /all_tests.

Endpoints

/app_pages

Returns all *.html/*.htm pages located in the appresources folder(s).

{
  "app_pages": [
    {
      "entry": "myApp.html"
    }
  ]
}

/all_libs

Returns all libraries located in the resources folder(s). They will be identified by a .library.

{
  "all_libs": [
    {
      "entry": "my/ui/lib"
    }
  ]
}

/all_tests

Returns all *.html/*.htm pages located in the testresources folder(s).

{
  "all_tests": [
    {
      "lib": "my.ui.lib",
      "name": "qunit/MyControl.qunit.html",
      "url": "test-resources/my/ui/lib/qunit/MyControl.qunit.html"
    }
  ]
}

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Release History

See CHANGELOG.md.

