Connect middleware for OpenUI5.

Install

npm install connect-openui5

Usage

var connect = require ( 'connect' ); var http = require ( 'http' ); var app = connect(); var middleware = require ( 'connect-openui5' ); app.use(middleware.less({ rootPaths : [ 'path/to/theme/resources' ] })); app.use(middleware.properties()); app.use( '/proxy' , middleware.proxy()); app.use( '/discovery' , middleware.discovery({ appresources : [ 'path/to/app-resources' ], resources : [ 'path/to/resources' ], testresources : [ 'path/to/test-resources' ] })); http.createServer(app).listen( 3000 );

less

Compiles LESS themes on the fly. The results will be cached and only re-compiled if a file has changed.

The following files will be handled

library.css

library-RTL.css

library-parameters.json

The library.source.less file in the same directory will be used for compilation.

API

options

Type: object

Options for less-openui5.

properties

This middleware function ensures that properties files will be served with "Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1".

proxy

Provides a generic proxy to consume resources from other origins without causing CORS issues.

URL-Format /{http|https}/{host}/{path}

remote location

The environment variable REMOTE_LOCATION allows setting a remote location.

Usage: Use a URL without the pattern /{http|https}/{host} and the proxy will use the environment variable REMOTE_LOCATION to determine host and additional path information. Also query parameters can be added.

Sample:

URL-Format: /foo/bar?test=1234

REMOTE_LOCATION: https://remotehost:1234/rfoo/rbar?rtest=1234

Composed URL send to remote host: /rfoo/rbar/foo/bar?rtest=1234&test=1234 .

The similar URL without using REMOTE_LOCATION would be /https/remotehost:1234/rfoo/rbar/foo/bar?rtest=1234&test=1234

API

options

Type: object

Default: {}

Options for http-proxy.

discovery

Provides a resource discovery service (consumed in the OpenUI5 testsuite).

API

options

appresources

Type: array of string

Application resource folder(s), see /app_pages .

resources

Type: array of string

OpenUI5 library resource folder(s), see /all_libs .

testresources

Type: array of string

OpenUI5 library test-resource folder(s), see /all_tests .

Endpoints

Returns all *.html / *.htm pages located in the appresources folder(s).

{ "app_pages" : [ { "entry" : "myApp.html" } ] }

Returns all libraries located in the resources folder(s). They will be identified by a .library .

{ "all_libs" : [ { "entry" : "my/ui/lib" } ] }

Returns all *.html / *.htm pages located in the testresources folder(s).

{ "all_tests" : [ { "lib" : "my.ui.lib" , "name" : "qunit/MyControl.qunit.html" , "url" : "test-resources/my/ui/lib/qunit/MyControl.qunit.html" } ] }

