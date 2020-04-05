This is a simple MySQL backed session store for connect.
It uses the node-mysql module already installed in your project to establish and pool connections.
Changes introduced in v2.2 mean sessions stored in earlier versions are not backwards compatible with v2.2. It it recommended that you clear the session table; alternately sessions will be discarded with a warning message.
table: the name of the database table that should be used for storing sessions. Defaults to
'sessions'
pool: a node-mysql connection pool or
true if the store should instantiate its own pool
config: the configuration that will be passed to
createConnection() or
createPool() if pool is
true
retries: how many times to retry connecting to the database before failing. Defaults to
3
keepalive: keep pooled connections open by periodically pinging them. Set to
true to use the default interval of
30000 ms or provide a positive number to set your own. Defaults to
true.
cleanup: a boolean specifying whether to enable the cleanup events. note that if this is disabled, cleanup will not take place at all and should be done externally. Sessions with an expiration time of
0 will always be ignored and should also be cleaned up externally.
secret: key that will be used to encrypt session data. If this option is not provided then data will be stored in plain text
Here are some example use cases to get your application up and running.
Simple use case using the
express framework &
connect-session middleware with
connect-mysql as the data store.
var express = require('express'), // express framework
session = require('express-session'), // session middleware
cookieParser = require('cookie-parser'), // cookie middleware
MySQLStore = require('connect-mysql')(session), // mysql session store
options = {
config: {
user: 'username',
password: 'password',
database: 'databasename'
}
},
app = express();
app.use(cookieParser());
app.use(session({
secret: 'keyboard cat',
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: true,
cookie: {
httpOnly: false,
secure: false,
maxAge: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 3,
expires: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 3
},
store: new MySQLStore(options) // Change the express session store
}));
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
if (req.session.views) {
req.session.views++
} else {
req.session.views = 1;
}
res.send('Hello world! '+req.session.views);
});
app.listen(3000, 'localhost');
For those MySQL installations that make use of pools the following examples are available.
var mysql = require('mysql'),
options = {
pool: mysql.createPool({
user: 'dbuser',
password: 'dbpassword',
database: 'db'
})
};
Or
var options = {
pool: true,
config: {
user: 'dbuser',
password: 'dbpassword',
database: 'db'
}
};
This option enables transparent session encryption assisting
var options = {
secret: 'thesessionsecret',
config: {
user: 'dbuser',
password: 'dbpassword',
database: 'db'
}
};
Contributions are welcome & appreciated. Refer to the contributing document to help facilitate pull requests.
This software is licensed under the MIT License.
Nathan LaFreniere, Copyright (c) 2012 &Yet