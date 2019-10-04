connect middleware for multiparty.

I actually recommend against using this module. It's cleaner to use the multiparty API directly.

This middleware will create temp files on your server and never clean them up. Thus you should not add this middleware to all routes; only to the ones in which you want to accept uploads. And in these endpoints, be sure to delete all temp files, even the ones that you don't use.

Usage

var multipart = require ( 'connect-multiparty' ); var multipartMiddleware = multipart(); app.post( '/upload' , multipartMiddleware, function ( req, resp ) { console .log(req.body, req.files); });

If you pass options to multipart() , they are passed directly into multiparty.

License

MIT