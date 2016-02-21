SQL Server session store for Connect/Express based on node-mssql.
npm install connect-mssql
Before you can use session store, you must create a table. Recomended table name is
sessions but you can change it via options.
CREATE TABLE [dbo].[sessions](
[sid] [varchar](255) NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY,
[session] [varchar](max) NOT NULL,
[expires] [datetime] NOT NULL
)
var session = require('express-session');
var MSSQLStore = require('connect-mssql')(session);
var config = {
user: '...',
password: '...',
server: 'localhost', // You can use 'localhost\\instance' to connect to named instance
database: '...',
options: {
encrypt: true // Use this if you're on Windows Azure
}
}
app.use(session({
store: new MSSQLStore(config, options), // options are optional
secret: 'supersecret'
}));
### Options
[sessions]
1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 (24 hours)
interval then a new function,
destroyExpired(), will autodelete expired sessions on a set interval. Default:
never
destroyExpired(). Default:
1000 * 60 * 10 (10 min)
destroyExpired(). Default:
undefined
var store = new MSSQLStore(config, options);
store.on('connect', function() {
// ... connection established
});
store.on('error', function() {
// ... connection error
});
app.use(session({
store: store
secret: 'supersecret'
}));
To see all options please visit node-mssql docs.## License
Copyright (c) 2014-2016 Patrik Simek
The MIT License
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.