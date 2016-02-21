SQL Server session store for Connect/Express based on node-mssql.

Installation

npm install connect-mssql

Prerequisites

Before you can use session store, you must create a table. Recomended table name is sessions but you can change it via options.

CREATE TABLE [dbo].[sessions]( [ sid ] [ varchar ]( 255 ) NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY , [ session ] [ varchar ]( max ) NOT NULL , [expires] [datetime] NOT NULL )

Usage

var session = require ( 'express-session' ); var MSSQLStore = require ( 'connect-mssql' )(session); var config = { user : '...' , password : '...' , server : 'localhost' , database : '...' , options : { encrypt : true } } app.use(session({ store : new MSSQLStore(config, options), secret : 'supersecret' }));

### Options

options.table - Table to use as session store. Default: [sessions]

- Table to use as session store. Default: options.ttl - (Time To Live) Determines the expiration date. Default: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 (24 hours)

- (Time To Live) Determines the expiration date. Default: (24 hours) options.autoRemove - Determines if expired sessions should be autoremoved or not. If value is interval then a new function, destroyExpired() , will autodelete expired sessions on a set interval. Default: never

- Determines if expired sessions should be autoremoved or not. If value is then a new function, , will autodelete expired sessions on a set interval. Default: options.autoRemoveInterval - Sets the timer interval for each call to destroyExpired() . Default: 1000 * 60 * 10 (10 min)

- Sets the timer interval for each call to . Default: (10 min) options.autoRemoveCallback - Is the callback function for destroyExpired() . Default: undefined

Advanced usage

var store = new MSSQLStore(config, options); store.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { }); store.on( 'error' , function ( ) { }); app.use(session({ store : store secret : 'supersecret' }));

Configuration

To see all options please visit node-mssql docs.

Copyright (c) 2014-2016 Patrik Simek

The MIT License

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.