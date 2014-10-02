MongoDB session store for Connect/Express

Existing stores work fine but we needed a store that supports replica sets configuration passed to it.

Installation

connect-mongostore supports connect >= 1.0.3 , express 3.x and express 4.x with express-session.

via npm:

$ npm install connect -mongostore

Options

Pass a fully-qualified URI as the only option (e.g., mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/myDatabase ), or an object (also see examples folder for configuration examples):

db Can be three different things: database name (string) mongo-native database instance object with replica set options. These options requires: name Database name servers Array of replica set server configurations similar to: { "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 27017 , "options" : { "autoReconnect" : false , "poolSize" : 200 , "socketOptions" : { "timeout" : 0 , "noDelay" : true , "keepAlive" : 1 , "encoding" : "utf8" } } } Configuration options explained here replicaSetOptions An object with a single rs_name property specifying your replica set name

collection Collection (optional, default: sessions )

host MongoDB server hostname (optional, default: 127.0.0.1 ). Not needed for Replica Sets.

port MongoDB server port (optional, default: 27017 ) Not needed for Replica Sets.

username Username (optional)

password Password (optional)

authSource Options for Db#authenticate method (optional)

expireAfter Duration of session cookies in milliseconds (e.g., ones with maxAge not defined). Defaults to 2 weeks. May be useful if you see a lot of orphaned sessions in the database and want them removed sooner than 2 weeks.

autoReconnect This is passed directly to the MongoDB Server constructor as the auto_reconnect option (optional, default: false).

ssl Use SSL to connect to MongoDB (optional, default: false).

mongooseConnection in the form: mongooseDatabase.connections[0] to use an existing mongoose connection. (optional)

stringify If false, connect-mongostore will serialize sessions using JSON.stringify before setting them, and deserialize them with JSON.parse when getting them. (optional, default: false). Note that deserialization will not revive Dates, Object IDs and other non-plain objects.

Example

With express 3.x:

var express = require ( 'express' ); var MongoStore = require ( 'connect-mongostore' )(express); var app = express(); app.use(express.session({ secret : 'my secret' , store : new MongoStore({ 'db' : 'sessions' }) }));

With express 4.x:

var express = require ( 'express' ); var session = require ( 'express-session' ); var MongoStore = require ( 'connect-mongostore' )(session); var app = express(); app.use(session({ secret : 'my secret' , store : new MongoStore({ 'db' : 'sessions' }) }));

With connect:

var connect = require ( 'connect' ); var MongoStore = require ( 'connect-mongostore' )(connect);

Removing expired sessions

connect-mongostore uses MongoDB's TTL collection feature (2.2+) to have mongod automatically remove expired sessions. (mongod runs this check every minute.)

Note: By connect/express's default, session cookies are set to expire when the user closes their browser (maxAge: null). In accordance with standard industry practices, connect-mongostore will set these sessions to expire two weeks from their last 'set'. You can override this behavior by manually setting the maxAge for your cookies - just keep in mind that any value less than 60 seconds is pointless, as mongod will only delete expired documents in a TTL collection every minute.

For more information, consult connect's session documentation.

Tests

You need mocha .

make test

The tests use a database called connect-mongostore-test . make test does not run replica set tests.

To run all tests including replica set tests:

make test -rs

Note that replica set tests will fail unless you 1) have a replica set, and 2) set the address of that replica set either in CM_REPL_SET_HOST environment variable or directly in connect-mongostore.test.js file.

You can check code coverage report by running

make coverage

or

make coverage-rs

for coverage with replica set tests.

Coverage report will be in reports/lcov-report/index.html file.

Stuff

Big thanks to @kcbanner and his connect-mongo , which was a starting point for connect-mongostore .

License

(The MIT License)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.