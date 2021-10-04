MongoDB-backed session storage for connect and Express. Meant to be a well-maintained and fully-featured replacement for modules like connect-mongo

MongoDBStore

This module exports a single function which takes an instance of connect (or Express) and returns a MongoDBStore class that can be used to store sessions in MongoDB.

It can store sessions for Express 4

If you pass in an instance of the express-session module the MongoDBStore class will enable you to store your Express sessions in MongoDB.

The MongoDBStore class has 3 required options:

uri : a MongoDB connection string databaseName : the MongoDB database to store sessions in collection : the MongoDB collection to store sessions in

Note: You can pass a callback to the MongoDBStore constructor, but this is entirely optional. The Express 3.x example demonstrates that you can use the MongoDBStore class in a synchronous-like style: the module will manage the internal connection state for you.

var express = require ( 'express' ); var session = require ( 'express-session' ); var MongoDBStore = require ( 'connect-mongodb-session' )(session); var app = express(); var store = new MongoDBStore({ uri : 'mongodb://localhost:27017/connect_mongodb_session_test' , collection : 'mySessions' }); store.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); app.use( require ( 'express-session' )({ secret : 'This is a secret' , cookie : { maxAge : 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 }, store : store, resave : true , saveUninitialized : true })); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello ' + JSON .stringify(req.session)); }); server = app.listen( 3000 );

It throws an error when it can't connect to MongoDB

You should pass a callback to the MongoDBStore constructor to catch errors. If you don't pass a callback to the MongoDBStore constructor, MongoDBStore will throw if it can't connect.

var express = require ( 'express' ); var session = require ( 'express-session' ); var MongoDBStore = require ( 'connect-mongodb-session' )(session); var app = express(); var store = new MongoDBStore( { uri : 'mongodb://bad.host:27000/connect_mongodb_session_test?connectTimeoutMS=10' , databaseName : 'connect_mongodb_session_test' , collection : 'mySessions' }, function ( error ) { }); store.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { }); app.use(session({ secret : 'This is a secret' , cookie : { maxAge : 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 }, store : store, resave : true , saveUninitialized : true })); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello ' + JSON .stringify(req.session)); }); server = app.listen( 3000 );

It supports several other options

There are several other options you can pass to new MongoDBStore() :

var express = require ( 'express' ); var session = require ( 'express-session' ); var MongoDBStore = require ( 'connect-mongodb-session' )(session); var store = new MongoDBStore({ uri : 'mongodb://localhost:27017/connect_mongodb_session_test' , collection : 'mySessions' , expires : 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 30 , connectionOptions : { useNewUrlParser : true , useUnifiedTopology : true , serverSelectionTimeoutMS : 10000 } });

Azure Cosmos MongoDB support

It can support MongoDB instances inside Azure Cosmos. As Cosmos can only support time-based index on fields called _ts , you will need to update your configuration. Unlike in MongoDB, Cosmos starts the timer at the point of document creation so the expiresAfterSeconds should have the same value as expires - as expires is in milliseconds, the expiresAfterSeconds must equal expires / 1000 .