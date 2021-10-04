MongoDB-backed session storage for connect and Express. Meant to be a well-maintained and fully-featured replacement for modules like connect-mongo
This module exports a single function which takes an instance of connect
(or Express) and returns a
MongoDBStore class that can be used to
store sessions in MongoDB.
If you pass in an instance of the
express-session module
the MongoDBStore class will enable you to store your Express sessions
in MongoDB.
The MongoDBStore class has 3 required options:
uri: a MongoDB connection string
databaseName: the MongoDB database to store sessions in
collection: the MongoDB collection to store sessions in
Note: You can pass a callback to the
MongoDBStore constructor,
but this is entirely optional. The Express 3.x example demonstrates
that you can use the MongoDBStore class in a synchronous-like style: the
module will manage the internal connection state for you.
var express = require('express');
var session = require('express-session');
var MongoDBStore = require('connect-mongodb-session')(session);
var app = express();
var store = new MongoDBStore({
uri: 'mongodb://localhost:27017/connect_mongodb_session_test',
collection: 'mySessions'
});
// Catch errors
store.on('error', function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
app.use(require('express-session')({
secret: 'This is a secret',
cookie: {
maxAge: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 // 1 week
},
store: store,
// Boilerplate options, see:
// * https://www.npmjs.com/package/express-session#resave
// * https://www.npmjs.com/package/express-session#saveuninitialized
resave: true,
saveUninitialized: true
}));
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
res.send('Hello ' + JSON.stringify(req.session));
});
server = app.listen(3000);
You should pass a callback to the
MongoDBStore constructor to catch
errors. If you don't pass a callback to the
MongoDBStore constructor,
MongoDBStore will
throw if it can't connect.
var express = require('express');
var session = require('express-session');
var MongoDBStore = require('connect-mongodb-session')(session);
var app = express();
var store = new MongoDBStore(
{
uri: 'mongodb://bad.host:27000/connect_mongodb_session_test?connectTimeoutMS=10',
databaseName: 'connect_mongodb_session_test',
collection: 'mySessions'
},
function(error) {
// Should have gotten an error
});
store.on('error', function(error) {
// Also get an error here
});
app.use(session({
secret: 'This is a secret',
cookie: {
maxAge: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 // 1 week
},
store: store,
// Boilerplate options, see:
// * https://www.npmjs.com/package/express-session#resave
// * https://www.npmjs.com/package/express-session#saveuninitialized
resave: true,
saveUninitialized: true
}));
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
res.send('Hello ' + JSON.stringify(req.session));
});
server = app.listen(3000);
There are several other options you can pass to
new MongoDBStore():
var express = require('express');
var session = require('express-session');
var MongoDBStore = require('connect-mongodb-session')(session);
var store = new MongoDBStore({
uri: 'mongodb://localhost:27017/connect_mongodb_session_test',
collection: 'mySessions',
// By default, sessions expire after 2 weeks. The `expires` option lets
// you overwrite that by setting the expiration in milliseconds
expires: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 30, // 30 days in milliseconds
// Lets you set options passed to `MongoClient.connect()`. Useful for
// configuring connectivity or working around deprecation warnings.
connectionOptions: {
useNewUrlParser: true,
useUnifiedTopology: true,
serverSelectionTimeoutMS: 10000
}
});
It can support MongoDB instances inside Azure Cosmos. As Cosmos can only support
time-based index on fields called
_ts, you will need to update your configuration.
Unlike in MongoDB, Cosmos starts the timer at the point of document creation so the
expiresAfterSeconds should have the same value as
expires - as
expires is in
milliseconds, the
expiresAfterSeconds must equal
expires / 1000.
var express = require('express');
var session = require('express-session');
var MongoDBStore = require('connect-mongodb-session')(session);
var store = new MongoDBStore({
uri: 'mongodb://username:password@cosmosdb-name.mongo.cosmos.azure.com:10255/?ssl=true&replicaSet=globaldb&retrywrites=false&maxIdleTimeMS=120000&appName=@cosmosdb-name@',
databaseName: 'myDb',
collection: 'mySessions',
// Change the expires key name
expiresKey: `_ts`,
// This controls the life of the document - set to same value as expires / 1000
expiresAfterSeconds: 60 * 60 * 24 * 14
});