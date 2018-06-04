connect-modrewrite adds modrewrite functionality to connect/express server.
Install
connect-modrewrite with:
npm install connect-modrewrite --save
Require it:
var modRewrite = require('connect-modrewrite');
An example configuration:
var app = connect() // express() for express 3.x server
// app.configure(function() { for express 3.x server
.use(modRewrite([
'^/test$ /index.html',
'^/test/\\d*$ /index.html [L]',
'^/test/\\d*/\\d*$ /flag.html [L]'
]))
.use(connect.static(options.base))
.listen(3000)
// }) for express 3.x server
In the example above,
modRewrite take as an
Array of rewrite rules as an argument.
Each rewrite rule is a string with the syntax:
MATCHING_PATHS REPLACE_WITH [FLAGS].
MATCHING_PATHS should be defined using a regex string. And that string is passed as an argument to the javascript
RegExp Object for matching of paths.
REPLACE_WITH is the replacement string for matching paths. Flags is optional and is defined using hard brackets.
Begin with
! for inverted URL matching.
Just wrap the defined param with
() and access it with
$n. This is defined in JS
.replace in https://developer.mozilla.org/en/docs/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/String/replace.
^/blog/(.*) /$1
A dash indicates that no substitution should be performed.
^/blog/(.*) - [L]
If a path matches, any subsequent rewrite rules will be disregarded.
Proxy your requests
'^/test/proxy/(.*)$ http://nodejs.org/$1 [P]'
Issue a redirect for request.
Regex match will be case-insensitive.
Gives a HTTP 403 forbidden response.
Gives a HTTP 410 gone response.
Sets content-type to the specified one.
Match on host.
For more info about available flags, please go to the Apache page: http://httpd.apache.org/docs/current/rewrite/flags.html
Tingan Ho, @tingan87
Licensed under the MIT license.
L10ns is an internationalization workflow and formatting tool. It handles complex localization problems like pluralization, genus based formatting etc. It also provides a workflow similar to XGettext.