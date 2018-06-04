connect-modrewrite adds modrewrite functionality to connect/express server.

Getting started

Install connect-modrewrite with:

npm install connect-modrewrite --save

Require it:

var modRewrite = require ( 'connect-modrewrite' );

An example configuration:

var app = connect() .use(modRewrite([ '^/test$ /index.html' , '^/test/\\d*$ /index.html [L]' , '^/test/\\d*/\\d*$ /flag.html [L]' ])) .use(connect.static(options.base)) .listen( 3000 )

Configurations

In the example above, modRewrite take as an Array of rewrite rules as an argument. Each rewrite rule is a string with the syntax: MATCHING_PATHS REPLACE_WITH [FLAGS] . MATCHING_PATHS should be defined using a regex string. And that string is passed as an argument to the javascript RegExp Object for matching of paths. REPLACE_WITH is the replacement string for matching paths. Flags is optional and is defined using hard brackets.

Inverted URL matching

Begin with ! for inverted URL matching.

Use defined params

Just wrap the defined param with () and access it with $n . This is defined in JS .replace in https://developer.mozilla.org/en/docs/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/String/replace.

^/blog/(.*) /$1

Dash

A dash indicates that no substitution should be performed.

^/blog/(.*) - [L]

Flags

Last [L]

If a path matches, any subsequent rewrite rules will be disregarded.

Proxy [P]

Proxy your requests

'^/test/proxy/(.*)$ http://nodejs.org/$1 [P]'

Redirect [R], [R=3*] (replace with numbers)

Issue a redirect for request.

Nocase [NC]

Regex match will be case-insensitive.

Forbidden [F]

Gives a HTTP 403 forbidden response.

Gone [G]

Gives a HTTP 410 gone response.

Type [T=] (replace with mime-type)

Sets content-type to the specified one.

Host [H], [H=] (replace with a regular expression that match a hostname)

Match on host.

For more info about available flags, please go to the Apache page: http://httpd.apache.org/docs/current/rewrite/flags.html

Authors

Tingan Ho, @tingan87

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

Other recommended projects

L10ns

L10ns is an internationalization workflow and formatting tool. It handles complex localization problems like pluralization, genus based formatting etc. It also provides a workflow similar to XGettext.